Five big ideas for the new post-COVID world

Although we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, radical political parties like ours should be beginning to think about the brave new world that, hopefully, will emerge from this catastrophe. I offer five policy suggestions, some of them familiar, some of them new, all of them more revolutionary than you think: –

– a citizen’s wage at £2,500 a month;

– a charge for using natural capital;

– ending the triple lock on pensions;

– bridging the divide between the NHS and the care sector; and

– re-empowering local government.

Support for the citizen’s wage is growing now that even the Conservatives have discovered it’s affordable. The idea is very Keynesian, to keep demand in the economy high so that jobs are sustained, and firms encouraged to invest. Moreover, please, can we remember that services form by far the largest part of our economy and consumer demand is key to creating jobs. A straight payment of, say £2,500 a month to everyone whose income is below that amount is a fair and simple replacement for Universal Credit.

The idea of “natural capital” is relatively new on the scene, and it comes from the realisation that we live on a finite planet. So instead of taxing the profits of firms which drill for oil or cut down forests, or use the sea as a dumping ground, we should charge them for using the planet’s resources. It’s a version of the principle “the polluter should pay”, and it could lead to a substantial income indeed for the government.

The triple lock on pensions was conceived in a different age. We now realise that it is the older generation which is better off than, the younger. So why do we have this madness of giving pensioners a 2.5 per cent rise when the young are struggling to find permanent work, to pay off student debt and save for a deposit on their first home.

The COVID-19 crisis has woken us up to the fact that there’s been a crisis in our care homes for years. We should take up Andy Burnham’s idea of a retirement charge to fund a National Care Service. Every citizen would pay 15 per cent of their assets (usually capital released from their homes) into a central fund which would then pay for any care they may need as they get older. Maybe then there would be “parity of esteem” between the hospital and the care home. Hospitals should be used only for acute treatments and care homes for recuperation and chronically sick patients.

My fifth idea is that local councils should be given real taxation and spending powers and not merely act as agents (and scapegoats) for the central government. Britain is a far too centralised state. The various parliaments should confine themselves to laying down basic laws, performing a co-ordinating role and regulating the economy generally. The health and care services, schools and universities, environmental services etc. should be funded and run locally.

Finally, it’s worth considering what must not happen after we come out of the virus lockdown. But the temptations will be high. We must not see the airlines being bailed out or the debts of polluting industries written off. These are partly to blame for the crisis, and we do not want to see them carry on, as the banks after 2008, as if nothing had happened.

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.