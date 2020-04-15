Five big ideas for the new post-COVID world

Although we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, radical political parties like ours should be beginning to think about the brave new world that, hopefully, will emerge from this catastrophe. I offer five policy suggestions, some of them familiar, some of them new, all of them more revolutionary than you think: –
– a citizen’s wage at £2,500 a month;
– a charge for using natural capital;
– ending the triple lock on pensions;
– bridging the divide between the NHS and the care sector; and
– re-empowering local government.
Support for the citizen’s wage is growing now that even the Conservatives have discovered it’s affordable. The idea is very Keynesian, to keep demand in the economy high so that jobs are sustained, and firms encouraged to invest. Moreover, please, can we remember that services form by far the largest part of our economy and consumer demand is key to creating jobs. A straight payment of, say £2,500 a month to everyone whose income is below that amount is a fair and simple replacement for Universal Credit.
The idea of “natural capital” is relatively new on the scene, and it comes from the realisation that we live on a finite planet. So instead of taxing the profits of firms which drill for oil or cut down forests, or use the sea as a dumping ground, we should charge them for using the planet’s resources. It’s a version of the principle “the polluter should pay”, and it could lead to a substantial income indeed for the government.
The triple lock on pensions was conceived in a different age. We now realise that it is the older generation which is better off than, the younger. So why do we have this madness of giving pensioners a 2.5 per cent rise when the young are struggling to find permanent work, to pay off student debt and save for a deposit on their first home.
The COVID-19 crisis has woken us up to the fact that there’s been a crisis in our care homes for years. We should take up Andy Burnham’s idea of a retirement charge to fund a National Care Service. Every citizen would pay 15 per cent of their assets (usually capital released from their homes) into a central fund which would then pay for any care they may need as they get older. Maybe then there would be “parity of esteem” between the hospital and the care home. Hospitals should be used only for acute treatments and care homes for recuperation and chronically sick patients.
My fifth idea is that local councils should be given real taxation and spending powers and not merely act as agents (and scapegoats) for the central government. Britain is a far too centralised state. The various parliaments should confine themselves to laying down basic laws, performing a co-ordinating role and regulating the economy generally. The health and care services, schools and universities, environmental services etc. should be funded and run locally.
Finally, it’s worth considering what must not happen after we come out of the virus lockdown. But the temptations will be high. We must not see the airlines being bailed out or the debts of polluting industries written off. These are partly to blame for the crisis, and we do not want to see them carry on, as the banks after 2008, as if nothing had happened.
* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.
Thank you for this. We do indeed need to plan for the future.
My priorities would be about how we can move forward.
The first is finding a way of people jointly making decisions. At present people certainly want to be involved. This is shown in the many campaigns that spring up and people show a willingness to join in. At the moment there is no doubt in my mind that efforts to deal with the virus are lead by the people, with the government getting in the way and stopping rational planning.
It is easy to criticise, but how do we move forward? History has shown that in fact leaders adopt the methods that they grew up with. This happened in Russia of course and inspired George Orwell’s Animal Farm. So how do move away from our elective dictatorship?
Then we need to face the facts about the planet we live on. We are aware of the changes we are making to the environment that we share. We need to find a way of accepting that we do not own the planet but that we have stewardship of it.
We need to remember the saying attributed to a First Nation American –
“Only when the last tree has died, and the last river poisoned and the last fish been caught will we realise that we cannot eat money”.
We cannot sell off our planet.
John,
you can credibly claim that the ides of a citizens income is very Keynesian as this article indicates http://www.inthelongrun.org/articles/article/john-maynard-keynes-on-universal-basic-income/.
“The climate crisis has revealed the disastrous effects of single-minded growthmanship, and even within the UK, the rise in living standards has stalled over the last decade in the face of stagnant productivity and inflated housing costs. At the same time, the legacy of deindustrialisation and the rise of precarious work means that the need to support low-paid workers and their families is greater than ever. The question is not whether the UK’s post-industrial economic model requires an extensive system of cash benefits for working-age households, but what form it should take. The prevailing model of means-tested, conditional support backed up by benefit sanctions which has developed over the last 30 years – and is now reaching its apogee in Universal Credit – hardly fits with Keynes’ libertarian ethos. If the great man were alive today, he would no doubt be struck by the growing interest in UBI across the British left, including among Labour, Green, and Scottish National Party activists and some rank-and-file trade unionists. Indeed, John McDonnell has set out plans to run basic income pilots in Liverpool, Sheffield, and the Midlands if Labour wins the next election. Eighty years after Wansbrough suggested a basic income scheme to Keynes, it seems fitting that the political debate has come full circle. Whether this is the right moment to bring UBI ‘on to the tapis’ of British politics remains to be seen.”
Your namesake, however,(who led the Scottish reformation) may have balked at the payment of sums that would destroy the protestant work ethic, but those are details to be hammered out.
As to “the idea of “natural capital” is relatively new on the scene” I would beg to differ. Land Value Tax (land includes all natural resources here – land, air, water, oil and minerals, etc) has been a bedrock of Liberal policy for over a century now. This would also obviate the need for abandoning the triple lock as it would being about a generational redistribution between landowners and tenants.
Giving councils the power to levy commercial and residential land value taxes would provide the means for funding adult social care and provide for the acquisition of land for the development of much needed public and affordable housing.
This is the right time to integrate social care into the NHS.
When there was legislation for the NHS in the 1945-1950 parliament, during the Attlee government, thought that better health would be self-financing The health secretary said that he had “stuffed the doctors’ mouths with gold”. There was also a need to build hospitals, bearing in mind that the most dangerous part of a hospital is the lift button.
The late Florence Nightingale was determined to investigate the death rate in a hospital and came to realise that it had been built over a swamp.
The government guaranteed salaries over the short-term capped at £2500/month because that’s roughly the median income – and it replaced people’s salaries, it wasn’t in addition to them.
If you created a UBI that gave everyone the median income you would either land up in an absurd race with hyperinflation or you’d make the median person literally jobless. You’re quite literally picking a fight with maths.
“Support for the citizen’s wage is growing now that even the Conservatives have discovered it’s affordable.”
I think that is a very inaccurate reading of the current situation the government are implementing.
How is the figure £2500 derived? It looks like it is based upon the maximum figure that was set for a scheme that the government believed would be for a smaller proportion of the population than is now claiming.
“a charge for using natural capital”
This seems rather vague, a reasonable number liberals have long held LVT as a sensible policy (this is probably correct, but finer details could be clarified). And pollution taxation (or some kind of state administered cap and trade mechanism) is relatively mainstream in many developed countries. Natural resources are taxed in more ways than simply via corporation tax on extracting companies profits.
What does this new term mean when compared with the much clearer ideas already in existence?
“– a citizen’s wage at £2,500 a month;”
Which is nearly twice my current THP – Though that does take account of a fair whack of pension contribs (which would no longer be necessary)
Can you show anything that suggests this is in anyway economically sustainable. I make it that costs around £1.8 trillion – around 75% of GDP.