Labour, Liberals and the Future

It is likely clear to most that British Liberalism has a complicated relationship with the Labour Party. We seemingly rely on their electoral success for our own; the periods in which we appear to gain the most seats seem to coincide with periods during which Labour is at its most electable. To me, this makes a significant degree of sense.

It’s obvious now that the 2019 Election was a disaster for British Progressivism. Labour’s vote share and Parliamentary representation collapsed and we, while increasing our vote, ended up with a net loss of one seat.

It seems to be that when Centre-Right voters are concerned of a far-left Labour party gaining power in the UK, they flee into the comfort of the Conservatives; seeing them as the most likely party to keep Labour out of Downing Street. Of course, to many, this is possibly old news; however, what to do about this?With the election of Kier Starmer as Labour leader, some are concerned that we may see an exodus of centre-left members and voters going back to the Labour party. Now that Momentum is less able to bully and purge them from the Labour ranks. We will inevitably see some return to Labour or some of our swing voters throw their vote behind Labour to dislodge the Tories from power after a decade of their seemingly heartless rule.

I would argue that the election of Kier is ultimately beneficial for us if he manages to make Labour seem electable for the first time since 2010. As we have seen before, a centre-left Labour is often helpful for Liberalism in terms of seats gained, likely because Centre-Right Conservatives are no longer afraid of a far-left Labour and some social Liberal Labourites might switch to us if Labour does not put enough emphasis on personal liberties (e.g. the ID card debacle).

In addition, we may be aided by the continued move by the Tories toward the far-right. It’s obvious today that the Tories are increasingly pandering to the very worst aspects of British society in their increasing nativist, populist stance and this may push centre-right market/classical Liberals out of the Conservative party and persuade them to vote for us.

The 2010-15 coalition still tarnishes us in the minds of many wavering Labour voters and much of the population at large (I am not calling on the party to issue a public apology). Sure, we did equally good for the bad that resulted, (which is irrelevant in the minds of many); however, we need to look toward how we can change minds and Starmer may pose the ideal opportunity for this.

We were right to avoid cooperating with Corbyn’s Labour, they were not a liberal party or liberally aligned by any margin; however, perhaps Starmer may take a different approach. If we can find common ground with the new leadership, then we should cooperate on mutual goals. Moreover, if we are seen to work with them were it aids both of our aims it can undercut the usual coalition nonsense from Labour itself and help convince some of their wavering voters that we are not all that Momentum have made us out to be and even more crucially (at least in my mind) it would help depose a party that has long since proven itself unfit to govern.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016