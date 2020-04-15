Thomas Hague

Labour, Liberals and the Future

By | Wed 15th April 2020 - 2:30 pm

It is likely clear to most that British Liberalism has a complicated relationship with the Labour Party. We seemingly rely on their electoral success for our own; the periods in which we appear to gain the most seats seem to coincide with periods during which Labour is at its most electable. To me, this makes a significant degree of sense.

It’s obvious now that the 2019 Election was a disaster for British Progressivism. Labour’s vote share and Parliamentary representation collapsed and we, while increasing our vote, ended up with a net loss of one seat.

It seems to be that when Centre-Right voters are concerned of a far-left Labour party gaining power in the UK, they flee into the comfort of the Conservatives; seeing them as the most likely party to keep Labour out of Downing Street. Of course, to many, this is possibly old news; however, what to do about this?With the election of Kier Starmer as Labour leader, some are concerned that we may see an exodus of centre-left members and voters going back to the Labour party. Now that Momentum is less able to bully and purge them from the Labour ranks. We will inevitably see some return to Labour or some of our swing voters throw their vote behind Labour to dislodge the Tories from power after a decade of their seemingly heartless rule.

I would argue that the election of Kier is ultimately beneficial for us if he manages to make Labour seem electable for the first time since 2010. As we have seen before, a centre-left Labour is often helpful for Liberalism in terms of seats gained, likely because Centre-Right Conservatives are no longer afraid of a far-left Labour and some social Liberal Labourites might switch to us if Labour does not put enough emphasis on personal liberties (e.g. the ID card debacle).

In addition, we may be aided by the continued move by the Tories toward the far-right. It’s obvious today that the Tories are increasingly pandering to the very worst aspects of British society in their increasing nativist, populist stance and this may push centre-right market/classical Liberals out of the Conservative party and persuade them to vote for us.

The 2010-15 coalition still tarnishes us in the minds of many wavering Labour voters and much of the population at large (I am not calling on the party to issue a public apology). Sure, we did equally good for the bad that resulted, (which is irrelevant in the minds of many); however, we need to look toward how we can change minds and Starmer may pose the ideal opportunity for this.

We were right to avoid cooperating with Corbyn’s Labour, they were not a liberal party or liberally aligned by any margin; however, perhaps Starmer may take a different approach. If we can find common ground with the new leadership, then we should cooperate on mutual goals. Moreover, if we are seen to work with them were it aids both of our aims it can undercut the usual coalition nonsense from Labour itself and help convince some of their wavering voters that we are not all that Momentum have made us out to be and even more crucially (at least in my mind) it would help depose a party that has long since proven itself unfit to govern.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

7 Comments

  • Manfarang 15th Apr '20 - 3:02pm

    As with the Yellow Book in 1929, once again radical policies are called for.

  • David Warren 15th Apr '20 - 3:19pm

    Spot on @Manfarang

  • tim rogers 15th Apr '20 - 4:02pm

    Labour has taken the first positive step in electing a credible leader. We really have to set our own house in order first with leadership election and deciding on future party direction. That said we will probably find ourselves agreeing more and more of what Labour say so we could begin with local electoral understandings for next year and see how they work out. But Labour have to want to talk to us and while we remain an invisible party under Davey where is any reason to do so.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 15th Apr '20 - 4:31pm

    An elected leader in a role days, does not say much about much other than him. He is a good and decent mainstream politician, Sir Keir Starmer.

    The rest can wait. A report leaked reveals party internal division unimaginable in this party who argue over little other than nuance and definitions as to what sort of liberal or social liberal, or, once in a while, what sort of social democrat.

    Unless you have much experience of other parties, you cannot say much more than, let’s wait and see……………..

  • Tom Harney 15th Apr '20 - 4:41pm

    I agree with tim rogers. We need a leader who appears credible to enough of the electorate. Then we need to remember that there is substantial evidence that the majority of the electorate do not know what each party’s policies are. They do form an impression of the parties and particularly the leaders and decide accordingly. There is also evidence that the views of neighbours friends are also important. Or nowadays people they think they are getting to know via the internet.
    But it all starts with a credible leader.
    It might be better to concern ourselves with our own party, and start by enthusing our members so they can enthuse others.

  • Peter Martin 15th Apr '20 - 4:50pm

    “We seemingly rely on their electoral success for our own; the periods in which we appear to gain the most seats seem to coincide with periods during which Labour is at its most electable”

    What periods? There’s only been one, as far as I know, when this has happened. Tony Blair was lucky. The Tory Party in 1989 was a mess and completely unelectable. They weren’t much better in the next couple of elections. But they gradually got it together and thanks partly to the GFC and partly to the desire of the electorate to have a change, they were back to winning ways in 2010.

    That particular set of circumstances is unlikely to re-occur any time soon.

  • Peter Martin 15th Apr '20 - 4:54pm

    Sorry, that should be ” The Tory Party in 1997 was a mess…”

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 15th Apr - 4:54pm
    Sorry, that should be " The Tory Party in 1997 was a mess..."
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Apr - 4:51pm
    @ Richard Underhill 15th Apr '20 - 1:28pm "This is the right time to integrate social care into the NHS" @ James Belchamber Please note...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 15th Apr - 4:50pm
    "We seemingly rely on their electoral success for our own; the periods in which we appear to gain the most seats seem to coincide with...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Apr - 4:43pm
    @ James Belchamber " the “progressives” are in power yet still failing to reform the gender recognition laws I enjoy the idea that it’s Conservative...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 15th Apr - 4:41pm
    I agree with tim rogers. We need a leader who appears credible to enough of the electorate. Then we need to remember that there is...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 15th Apr - 4:31pm
    An elected leader in a role days, does not say much about much other than him. He is a good and decent mainstream politician, Sir...