Daisy Cooper: Lib Dems have “huge opportunity” to take seats off Conservatives in the Blue Wall

Liberal Democrat Leader Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper will today (Sunday 24 September) give her first in person speech at the party’s Autumn Conference, issuing a rallying call to party activists to take on the Conservatives in the Blue Wall and deliver a brighter future.

She will also set out bold new plans to give people access to regular mental health MOT checks at key points in their lives where they are most at risk, such as women after childbirth, men aged in their 40s or those in retirement.

On taking the fight to the Conservatives in the Blue Wall, Daisy Cooper is expected to say:

We have a huge opportunity. Right across the Blue Wall and right across the country – people are furious with the Conservatives. They’re angry that nothing works – everything’s broken and all the things we cherish – our NHS, our precious environment, our standing in the world – have been trashed. What’s more: they know who did it. This appalling Conservative government – too busy fighting each other to do anything useful. It’s not just that they’ve blown a hole in our economy, driven our NHS into the ground, and allowed water companies to pour sewage into our rivers and onto our beaches with impunity. The most unforgivable thing about this Conservative government is that they’ve broken people’s hope. Whilst we are ashamed of this government – we are so proud of our country and of our NHS. We know that there are millions of people across the UK who share our vision and want to live in a liberal Britain. Between now and the next General Election, it’s up to us to show them a brighter future is possible.

On the party’s new plans for regular MOT checks on mental health, she is expected to say: