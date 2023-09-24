Daisy Cooper: Lib Dems have “huge opportunity” to take seats off Conservatives in the Blue Wall

Liberal Democrat Leader Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper will today (Sunday 24 September) give her first in person speech at the party’s Autumn Conference, issuing a rallying call to party activists to take on the Conservatives in the Blue Wall and deliver a brighter future.
She will also set out bold new plans to give people access to regular mental health MOT checks at key points in their lives where they are most at risk, such as women after childbirth, men aged in their 40s or those in retirement.
On taking the fight to the Conservatives in the Blue Wall, Daisy Cooper is expected to say:
We have a huge opportunity. Right across the Blue Wall and right across the country – people are furious with the Conservatives. They’re angry that nothing works – everything’s broken and all the things we cherish – our NHS, our precious environment, our standing in the world – have been trashed.
What’s more: they know who did it. This appalling Conservative government – too busy fighting each other to do anything useful.
It’s not just that they’ve blown a hole in our economy, driven our NHS into the ground, and allowed water companies to pour sewage into our rivers and onto our beaches with impunity. The most unforgivable thing about this Conservative government is that they’ve broken people’s hope.
Whilst we are ashamed of this government – we are so proud of our country and of our NHS. We know that there are millions of people across the UK who share our vision and want to live in a liberal Britain. Between now and the next General Election, it’s up to us to show them a brighter future is possible.
On the party’s new plans for regular MOT checks on mental health, she is expected to say:
Under this Conservative government, mental health has dropped off the political radar. Yet we know the nation’s deteriorating mental health is one of the biggest challenges we face.
Men aged 40-49 are at the highest risk of suicide, one in five women develop mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year after childbirth, and 85% of those over retirement age who are suffering with depression receive no help from the NHS.
People between the ages of 40 and 74 receive NHS physical health check-ups that test for early signs of kidney disease, diabetes, stroke and heart disease. But no such check exists for mental health – or not yet.
That is why I am delighted to announce today that we will introduce regular “mental health MOTs” – at key points in people’s lives where we know their mental health could be at risk, to ensure that everyone across all ages gets the support they need. I’m determined that we will win the battle of ideas on how we transform the nation’s physical and mental health, empowering people to live long and healthy lives, and to save our NHS.
The Tories continue their slow but steady decline while Sunak,s popularity is now at the levels Johnson & Truss were facing when they were dumped.
We should consider the possibility that a Snap Election will be called at the end of The Conservative Conference.