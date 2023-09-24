Caron Lindsay

Caron’s pick of the Conference Fringe – Sunday

By | Sun 24th September 2023 - 11:00 am

It’s day 2 of Conference and I know many of you will be bleary eyed from the disco last night.

Here is my pick of today’s fringe.

Sunday lunchtime 1300-1400

Your get there early warning is for Ukrainian Holos leader Kira Rudik’s conversation with John Sweeney 1pm. It is bound to be PACKED

Christine Jardine speaks at the Hunanist and Secularist Lib Dems’ fringe on assisted dying

Vince Cable is appearing at Compass’s meeting on how progressives can work together. That might grab some headlines.

 

Sunday early evening 1815-1915

Helen Morgan appears at Shelter’s reception on the housing emergency

LGBT+ Lib Dems and the Lib Dem Disability Association explore problems faced by older people needing social care

Wimbledon PPC Paul Kohler on restorative justice – Mad Dogs and Englishmen is the title of the fringe.

This isn’t an official fringe, but you can still get tickets for Layla Moran’s appearance with Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith’s For the Many Live event. It will be hilarious.

Sunday mid evening 1945-2100

Hina Bokhari wrote earlier this week about how a UBI could make Britain more liberal. Go and see her discuss this with Jane Dodds, Welsh Lib Dem leader.

How the Lib Dems can save our rivers

And the Liberal International British Group has Jeremy Purvis talking about British/China relations.

Sunday late evening 2200 – midnight

Alistair Carmichael isn’t able to be at Conference this year so Wendy Chamberlain is holding the traditional whisky tasting, which is sadly too late at night for me to reliably manage. If you want a ticket, email [email protected].

