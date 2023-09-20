How a Universal Basic Income could make Britain more liberal

The news of a trial of universal basic income in Jarrow and East Finchley sparked a true watercooler moment. For a party like the Lib Dems, it is important to recognise what that means. It wasn’t a viral meme to like, or share, and it wasn’t a culture war issue that triggered rage, or anxiety. In conversations in staff rooms and pubs, in social media spaces from LADBible to Gransnet, people were talking about an idea.

There are lots of reasons why. The cost of living crisis, obviously; the fear by every political party that they interrupt the Tories whilst they are making mistakes has led to a dearth of ideas; and, finally, the pandemic. Arundhati Roy wrote in April 2020 “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.”

The idea is simple to grasp. It is money that is always there, if your life changes, or you want to change your life. It appeals to both optimists and pessimists. Post Covid, we all know that our lives can change in a moment. UBI supports those in need, with the dignity of liberal choices.

This national conversation echoes the support we found on the doorstep and in focus groups.

The trial will not tell us everything we need to know about basic income, but it will tell us a lot about damage the current welfare system causes. The gap between losing your job and receiving Universal Credit is a minimum of 5 weeks, and can be up to 12 weeks. Very few people can sustain that wait without getting into debt that is almost impossible to climb out of. Sanctions cause the same problem. Being unable to feed your family, owing money everyone you know, is bound to make you feel worthless and a failure. When a bill you cannot pay lands, you will panic. The cure is not antidepressants or mindfulness. The cure is money. The thousands of people queuing at foodbanks are not there because they need help to shop. They know how to do that, they just lack the means.

Disabled people are trapped by the fear that showing any activity at all will mean an end to their ESA or PIP. Others are trapped by conditions and thresholds. The mother employed to do rewarding, socially valuable, skilled work at above living wage, in a job for a charity that cannot afford to offer her another 2 hours a week will not save the Government a penny if she is forced into unskilled labour. The taxpayer will not benefit, whilst both she and her community loses. The teacher working as a childminder, because she cannot manage without the passporting to housing benefit that UC brings, is just as trapped, to the detriment of the community in a teacher shortage, as well as to Government coffers.

We know, from the very high success rate of advice agencies, that decision-making in the benefit system is poor, which is both expensive and counter-productive.

Universal basic income provides an answer to all of these problems; a controlled trial can highlight them and tell those stories. They are stories that need to be told, because, so that we all understand that there are problems that need to be fixed.

The trial will focus on the health and wellbeing benefits of a basic income. This is a deliberate choice. Firstly, because the harm the system causes ought to be brought into the light. The community were clear about that. Second, because it bolsters the economic argument for UBI. Modelling suggests that between 125,000 and 1 million cases of depressive disorder could be prevented or postponed (depending on the level of payment) at a cost saving of £125 million – £1.03 billion to the NHS and social care. Similarly, between 125,000 – 1.04 million cases of clinically significant physical health symptoms could be prevented or postponed, with potentially even greater savings. Health is an issue that motivates voters, in a way that welfare benefits currently do not. Finally, it reframes poverty as a public health issue, rather than an individual one.

So it will come as no surprise that the Liberal Democrats in City Hall have been very supportive of this trail in Finchley. In fact, we have been pushing the Mayor of London to trail one. As recent as last December the Liberal Democrats tabled a motion asking the Mayor to run the trail. It seemed like a logical step considering that we had successfully passed a motion on declaring a Cost of Living Emergency and that the Mayor himself had joined Lib Dem Assembly members and over 300 others politicians from across the UK who signed a letter to the Prime Minister to launch substantial pilots on UBI and a taskforce to explore its potential.

There is already growing evidence that a trial provides invaluable evidence such as the scheme run by the Welsh Government for care leavers, an idea Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has championed in the Senedd. And recent research by the Royal Society of Arts indicates that such a scheme would be affordable, feasible, popular and have a significant impact on mental health, youth and social crises.

A trial of UBI will tell us about UBI, but it will show us so much more about the often hidden pain of a life on benefits at the moment. And now as we seek to rebuild after the impact of COVID-19, is the perfect moment to run it.

I hope I will be able to discuss this with many of you at Liberal Democrat Conference this weekend at our fringe event “How a UBI Could Make Britain More Liberal” with Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS at 19:45 Sunday 24th September in the Meyrick Suite of the Bournemouth International Centre.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly and Julia Hines is a community volunteer