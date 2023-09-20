Liberator 419 is out

You can download Liberator 419 for free here:

Find out the latest news in Radical Bulletin, while our Commentary wonders what the point is of the Liberal Democrat policy process and Lord Bonkers gives his view of the world.

You can sign up to be notified when each Liberator comes out here: or visit our stall at Bournemouth

IT EVEN HAPPENS HERE

Serious poverty can be found even in the outwardly affluent Chesham and Amersham constituency. Sarah Green reports

ONLY LOCAL HEROES

Is stressing a candidates’ local connections really the best the party can do? David Grace looks at the conference agenda and fears the worst

NO TIME FOR TIMIDITY

The NHS is in crisis, water and rail privatisations have failed and Brexit is destroying living standards. It’s time for politicians to take the gloves off, says Paul Hindley

NO PLACE LIKE HOME COUNTIES

Can the Lib Dems be a radical party while focussed on Tory seats in the south of England? Jonathan Calder looks through a pre-manifesto designed to offend nobody

GIMME SHELTER

Why does the Lib Dem housing policy paper tinker with a broken system rather than call forth a new one, asks Roger Hayes

ROUND THE HOUSES

Co-housing and custom self-build are both liberal approaches to housing that should have featured more in the Liberal Democrats new policy paper, says Matt Pennell

PAINTING FOR UKRAINE

Maksym Kravchuk explains how a group of mural painters have tried to keep up Ukrainian morale in the face of Russian attacks

FRANCE’S CHICKEN IS GETTING PLUCKED

France’s errors and arrogance have fuelled jihadists, Russian mercenaries and dictators in Africa, but the west could learn some lessons, says Rebecca Tinsley

THE GREAT POWERS SHIFT

Unresolved realignments are in progress involving China, India, the USA, Russia and the EU, and the UK must draw close again to the latter or face trouble, says George Cunningham

“KILL THEIR CHILDREN”

Ruth Bright reports on the abuse faced by Gypsies and Travellers and some causes for Lib Dem credit

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE ULEZ

Blaise Baquiche says his efforts to campaign on Covid-19 and Partygate in Boris Johnson’s old seat were drowned out by a ruthless Tory campaign over vehicle emissions

THE COUNTRY THAT DOESN’T EXIST

Somaliland is a stable democracy shunned by the world as breakaway state. Keith House says after a recent visit that recognition is overdue

PITY THE NEXT GOVERNMENT’S INHERITANCE

Addressing the economic crisis requires fleet-of-foot problem-solving efforts, unhindered by turf wars and institutional silos, says Paul Reynolds

REVIEWS

Oppenheimer; Dr Semmelweis; Is Artificial Intelligence Racist: The Ethics of AI and the Future of Humanity; Yemen in Crisis, Devastating Conflict, Fragile Hope; Bread and Henna: My time with the women of a Yemeni mountain town