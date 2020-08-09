Daisy Cooper MP writes…Ed Davey is the right leader to rebuild our party

Each week, LDV invites the leadership candidates to write a post for us. This is Team Ed’s for this week.

As a new MP, I’m passionate about making sure we build a party that can succeed in elections from 2021 and beyond. I want more people to feel the same excitement and joy that we felt when we won St Albans.

If we want to replicate the success right across the country, the job our next leader faces is huge. The election review, rightly, didn’t pull any punches: it set out in detail the big, fundamental changes that we need to make in order to rebuild the strong foundations of our party.

How we do that naturally leads to who we elect as our next leader. Who is the best candidate to implement the election review, rebuild our party from the grassroots up and stand up for the liberal, internationalist values that are so under threat today? Put simply, who is the leader who puts us in the best place to win in the future?

Like many of you, I didn’t know who I was going to support when our leadership contest started. I saw the qualities in each of the candidates, and was open to being persuaded to back either of them. After seeing their campaigns, working with them on a daily basis and listening to their plans to rebuild our party, the choice became clear and that’s why I’m backing Ed Davey.

Working with Ed since I got elected, I’ve seen up close the impact he has had. He helped create an outreach drive that made more than 100,000 phone calls to vulnerable people, he led the response to the Dominic Cummings scandal, and he forced Boris Johnson to agree to holding a public inquiry into Covid-19.

More than that, I’ve seen how Ed works to build winning teams, both in his own seat and among our MPs in Parliament, to take on big challenges and I know that’s what we need to drive our party forward. There are a lot of different characterisations of this election, but my lode star has always been which candidate will put the building blocks in place to help us win elections right across the country. And it’s for this reason that I am backing Ed, because I know that his leadership will see us best placed for success going forward.

We all know that rebuilding our party is a big job, and sadly we know that there aren’t any quick fixes to doing that. In recent years, we’ve tried a few quick fixes and they sadly haven’t worked as we all would have liked. We have to be realistic about the scale of the job on our hands and the type of candidate we need to tackle that challenge. A lot of the work of our next leader won’t be front page news: it’ll be the hard graft of ‘build, build, build’. The election review makes clear that it is this foundational work that will be crucial if we are to avoid past mistakes and make our party a winning force at all levels of politics again.

In order to meet that goal, we need the right type of leader. We need a leader with experience to build the solid foundations for us to win again right across the country. A leader with a track record of building winning teams and beating the Conservatives in local and national elections. A leader who has a clear message about what the Liberal Democrats stand for.

From my time working with him, I know Ed Davey is that leader, and that’s why if you want to see more successes like St Albans, then he’s the leader to deliver that.

* Daisy Cooper came second in the contest to become Party President in 2014. She is on the party’s Diversity Engagement Group. She is the Parliamentary candidate for St Albans.