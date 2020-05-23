Daisy Cooper: Now is not the right time for me to go for leader

Daisy Cooper has announced on social media that she will not be standing for leader.

In her statement she says that she was flattered by the messages she received from Liberal Democrat members asking her to stand but she has decided against it.

My decision on whether to stand was always going to depend on the timing and, as the contest has been brought forward to this Summer I’ve decided that, right now, this isn’t the time for me.

Thank you to all Lib Dem members and supporters who have been encouraging me to stand in the Lib Dem Leadership contest. I’ve decided that now isn’t the right time for me. Here’s my statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/RYcGQHGHwa — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) May 23, 2020

As the first Lib Dem MP for St Albans she wants to concentrate on her constituency at the moment.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Thank you Daisy for you long-standing commitment to the party and dedication to the fight for our shared liberal values. You continue to inspire me and many others in the party and I look forward to the future. Stay safe and keep up the good work. 🔶🧡 — Dominic Buxton (@MrDominicBuxton) May 23, 2020

I’m sure you will continue to inspire so many of us! The fact that so many wanted you to stand means how impressed we all are of your commitment to this party and the future of the country. 🧡 — Cllr Hina Bokhari 🔶 (@HinaBokhariLD) May 23, 2020

Daisy made the Presidential Election of 2015 so much more interesting, entering at a late stage and coming second.

I’ve worked with her on the Federal Board’s predecessor, the Federal Executive and I know that she has absolutely no compunction about speaking truth to power. I’m disappointed that she is not standing, though I completely understand her reasons.

It will be interesting to see how those people who were waiting for Daisy’s decision decide to break among the other three (so far) declared and expected candidates, Ed Davey, Layla Moran and Wera Hobhouse. Christine Jardine has already ruled herself out. We will have to see if there are any surprise entries into the race. Nominations open on 24th June and close on 9th July. The full timetable is here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings