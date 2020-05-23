Lib Dems call for young refugees to have equal access to education

Senior Lib Dems have backed a call from newly elected Lib Dem Councillor Anton Georgiou for young refugees to be given computer equipment and support to enable them to access education during the pandemic.

Lib Dems at all levels, from MPs to Councillors, to London mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita and London Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon signed Anton’s letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Upon investigating Cllr Georgiou found that while some vulnerable school pupils will be receiving free computer equipment to assist them with home learning, young refugee children and students learning English have so far been excluded from this much needed support.

Organisations like Young Roots, Refugee Support Network are concerned that these vulnerable young people will fall even further behind and not be able to keep up with their classmates.

In urging the Government to expand the support required, Anton highlights the excellent work being carried out by organisations like SocialBox.Biz, who are leading the way with initiatives like ‘Laptops for the Homeless and Vulnerable’.

Anton said:

Good education is a crucial stepping stone to allow young people to achieve their full potential. In the present crisis we must do everything possible to support young and vulnerable people to get access to the necessary equipment to enable them to continue with their education and contribute to our community. Everyone deserves access to the tools to enable them to achieve their potential.

The text of the letter in full is below:

Secretary of State for Education

Rt. Hon Gavin Williamson MP

Department for Education

20 Great Smith Street

Westminster, SW1P 3BT

22nd May 2020

Dear Secretary of State,

RE: Computer Equipment for Young Refugees, Asylum Seeker Students and Vulnerable Groups

The current coronavirus crisis has exposed clear inequalities that we know have existed in our communities for many years. We see every day first-hand how this crisis is having a disastrous impact on the most vulnerable residents that we represent.

We welcome the initiative that has been taken by central Government to supply the most vulnerable students with computer equipment to facilitate home learning in the coming weeks. However, we would like to see this extended to other vulnerable groups too.

For example, we are concerned that young refugee and ESL students are being allowed to slip through the net. We are seeing in our communities, and also through anecdotal evidence provided by organisations like Young Roots and Refugee Support Network, that this group of young people are not being provided with the support they need at this time. Although their need for computer equipment is great and they have a social worker, they do not meet the specific criteria set by central Government.

There are also young people, refugees and asylum seekers aged 19 to 25 who are in further and higher education, but do not have access to computer equipment to enable them to engage in online learning, because they are currently not eligible. It is critical that those who need help get it. We need to ensure that students who already face acute challenges in performing at the same level as some of their peers do not fall further behind, thus widening the attainment gap in our schools, colleges and universities.

We are calling on the Government to make a concerted effort over the coming weeks to ensure that this much-needed computer equipment reaches these vulnerable groups who are currently not eligible.

We already have organisations like SocialBox.Biz leading the way with initiatives like ‘Laptops for the Homeless and Vulnerable’. Founded by Peter Paduh, who came to the UK as an unaccompanied child refugee from the Balkans, the company has been helping vulnerable people for many years and is currently reaching out to local authorities, government departments and universities to release old and no longer needed – but still usable – computers and laptops. Peter said that access to a laptop in his teens changed his life.

SocialBox.Biz was featured in the APPG report on Social Integration, released on 13th May, under good practice, which highlighted the organisations who are working to overcome the digital divide that the COVID-19 crisis has exposed.

We have heard heart-warming stories about people’s efforts to help those less fortunate than themselves. The BBC recently reported on a woman who is raising money to help refugee and asylum-seeking women to buy technology for their children during the lockdown to give them a better chance of succeeding at school. But it shouldn’t have to be like this.

Alongside providing more laptops as part of the current Government scheme, we would like to see central Government promoting this initiative amongst business leaders, universities and any other organisations with excess computer and laptop stock.

At this moment of national crisis, it is vital that the state does everything possible to support our vulnerable communities. Coronavirus has had an enormous impact on all of us, but if we do not act to limit the long-term effect that it could have on our most-in-need students and other vulnerable people, this period will be seen as the step towards a further widening of inequality in the UK.

We look forward to your response and details on how you plan to act on this issue.

With best regards,

Cllr Anton Georgiou – London Borough of Brent

Cllr Rabina Khan – London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Roderick Lynch – Chair of Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality

Sir Ed Davey MP – Acting Co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Layla Moran MP – Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Daisy Cooper MP – Liberal Democrat Justice and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Tim Farron MP – Liberal Democrat Works and Pensions, Communities and Local Government Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Christine Jardine MP – Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Sarah Olney MP – Liberal Democrat Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Transport and Industrial Trade Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Wera Hobhouse MP – Liberal Democrat Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Wendy Chamberlain MP – Liberal Democrat Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Jamie Stone MP – Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Munira Wilson MP – Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care Spokesperson in the House of Commons

Caroline Pidgeon MBE AM – Liberal Democrat Member of the London Assembly

Siobhan Benita – Liberal Democrat Candidate for Mayor of London 2021

Peter Taylor – Liberal Democrat Mayor of Watford

Lord Richard Newby – Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords

Baroness Sally Hamwee – Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson in the House of Lords

Lord Mike Storey – Liberal Democrat Education, Families and Young People Spokesperson in the House of Lords

Baroness Shas Sheehan – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for International Development in the House of Lords

Lord John Alderdice – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Baroness Jane Bonham-Carter – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Baroness Lorely Burt – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Baroness Lynne Featherstone – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Lord Christopher Fox – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Lord Jonny Oates – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Lord Tim Razzall – Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Paul Lorber – Former Leader of the London Borough of Brent

Cllr Thomas Parker – Bracknell Forest Council

Cllr Luisa Porritt – London Borough of Camden

Cllr Flick Rea – London Borough of Camden

Cllr Tom Simon – London Borough of Camden

Cllr Mark Cory – Leader of Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Sakina Chenot – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Nick da Costa – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Liz Morris – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Julia Ogiehor – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Viv Ross – London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Hina Bokhari – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Anthony Fairclough – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Jenifer Gould – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Paul Kohler – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Simon McGrath – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Carl Quilliam – London Borough of Merton

Cllr Alex Warren – Preston City Council

Cllr Chris White – Leader of St Albans District Council

Cllr Humaira Ali – London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Victor Chamberlain – London Borough of Southwark

Cllr William Houngbo – London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Graham Neal – London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Ade Adeyemo – Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Dr Tumi Hawkins – South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Sarah Cheung-Johnson – South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Bridget Smith – Leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Dorinda Cooper – Tandridge District Council

Cllr Sara Bedford – Leader of Three Rivers Council

Cllr Julia Cambridge – London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Cllr Lotte Campanale – London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Cllr Avril Coelho – London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Cllr Thomas Mitchell – Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Tom Gordon – Wakefield Council