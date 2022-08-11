Davey: Conservative candidates in parallel universe on cost of living crisis

Writing in the Express today, Ed Davey called for parliament to be recalled to pass legislation to halt the increase in energy prices that are driving much of the cost of living crisis. With food prices rising and set to rise further, the Lib Dems are calling for a broader package. Davey said we should double the Warm Homes Discount and extend it to more people. Double the Winter Fuel Allowance to give 11 million pensioners up to £600 off their bills. Raise Universal Credit by £20 a week. And thinking longer term, he says the government should begin an emergency home insulation programme, starting with homes in or at risk of fuel poverty.

Energy bills soaring, inflation soaring, interest rates soaring, and as the cost-of-living crisis turns into a cost-of-living catastrophe our government is that of a zombie, limping on – helping no one.

Our country is in the grip of a cost-of-living emergency, nothing like this has been seen in generations.

Millions of families and pensioners are being forced to choose between heating and eating, millions more are worried about how they will pay their bills this winter.

While millions of people suffer, Conservative Ministers have barely lifted a finger to help, and the two candidates to be Prime Minister are living in a parallel universe with no grasp on how to tackle the issues facing people.

The Conservatives have no plan to tackle the big energy firms and their enormous profits…

We simply cannot afford more inaction in the face of another even bigger rise in October.

We need bold and urgent action to help families pay their bills and heat their homes this winter. There is no other choice, we simply cannot afford more inaction in the face of another even bigger rise in October.

This is an emergency, and the Government must step in now to save families and pensioners £1,600 by cancelling the planned rise in energy bills this October…

We would pay for it by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, and by using the extra tax revenues the Treasury is currently raking in thanks to soaring inflation.

Our Liberal Democrat plan would see households saved from energy price hikes…

We have now prepared legislation that is ready and waiting to implement our plans to scrap the energy price rise. Parliament must be recalled now so we can pass this law as soon as possible.

But, while cancelling bills will go far to help millions this winter, it will not be enough on its own. Families and pensioners are already facing sky-high bills, they have already gone up by £800 this year, so we need targeted measures to help those who are struggling the most.

The government [must] double the Warm Homes Discount and extend it to more people; double the Winter Fuel Allowance to give 11 million pensioners up to £600 off their bills; raise Universal Credit by £20 a week; and implement an emergency home insulation programme to cut people’s energy bills in the long-term, starting with homes in or at risk of fuel poverty…

But none [of these] will prevent the economic and social catastrophe that is to come if bills rise by £1,600 in October as planned, with further pain in January.

That rise is not inevitable. It is a choice the Government is making – and there is still time for Ministers to choose a different path.