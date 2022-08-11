The right-wing myth of Britain’s ‘liberal elite’

Warming up the audience at the Darlington hustings for the Conservative leadership on August 9th, Tom Newton Dunn as compere asked if Boris Johnson had been responsible for his own misfortune. Cries of ‘the media’ came back; and Liz Truss commented ‘Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?’

Conservative activists thus showed their acceptance of the conspiratorial myth that enables Liz Truss to present herself as an insurgent against a dominant establishment. The idea of a dominant liberal elite, entrenched in the BBC, the civil service, universities and state schools, extending into the ‘lefty lawyers’ in the courts and the gatekeepers of cultural institutions and prizes, pops up regularly in Conservative speeches, Telegraph Op-Eds, and justifications for political reforms by Cabinet ministers. David Frost, now accepted by many on the hard right as an intellectual authority, has just published a paper for Policy Exchange (which describes itself as ‘Britain’s leading think tank) on ‘sustaining the Brexit Revolt’ which attributes the failure to make greater progress in breaking with collectivism and Europe since 2017 to the resistance of this entrenched elite – rather than the divisions within his adopted Conservative Party, or hard evidence of the irrationality of what they aimed to achieve.

Like many other aspects of our current right-wing revolt, belief in the malevolence of a dominant liberal elite has spread from across the Atlantic, reinforced by the counter-factual style of the Brexit campaign. Michael Gove was an early proponent. He labelled teachers and others who resisted his plans for educational reform as ‘the blob’: people reluctant to think outside the box, stuck in their ways, raising awkward issues of practicality and detail to slow down his vision for change. His famous dismissal of evidence – ‘we’ve had enough of experts’ – made it impossible to engage with him on reasoned grounds; faith and assertion took over. Farage also successfully portrayed himself as an outsider, talking the ‘common sense’ of the neglected ordinary voter against the sophisticated arguments of an over-educated elite. David Goodhart’s division of the country between ‘somewheres’ and ‘nowheres’, picked up and adopted by Theresa May, carried the same anti-intellectual message of right-wing populism.

‘They’ are patronising ‘you’ with over-complicated arguments; ‘we’ understand what ordinary people feel in their guts. I cannot be the only active Liberal to have hit the accusation that I’m being patronising when I have made reasoned arguments against radical breaks in domestic or international policy; I met it first when canvassing before the EU Referendum, and a Brexit-supporting Labour peer used it against me a few weeks ago.

The idea that a left-inclined elite still dominates our political and social life provides a convenient excuse for breaking the rules of constitutional behaviour and ignoring reasoned criticism. If lawyers are part of this intellectual conspiracy, then Boris Johnson was justified in standing up to the Supreme Court. In his parting Commons speech, he claimed that he had ‘seen off Brenda Hale’, not bothering to give the President of the Supreme Court her official title. If British universities are overwhelmingly left-wing, and ‘indoctrinate their students’, as the editor of the Sunday Telegraph has asserted, then academic criticism can be swept aside as hostile prejudice.

Liz Truss thus presents herself as an insurgent, against the conventional wisdom of Whitehall and the north London dinner tables of the liberal elite. On any rational calculation, this claim is absurd. The insurgents have on their side the Telegraph, the increasingly hysterical Daily Mail, the serried ranks of property billionaires and hedge fund magnates who fund the Conservative Party and its phalanx of think tanks, and of course the Murdoch press – pushing wilder conspiracy theories in the USA than in Britain, but feeding its readers and listeners here a diet of anti-BBC stories, examples of ‘wokery’, tales of left-wing university reading lists, liberally-minded bishops and other targets of the populist right. Yet the ‘cultural Marxists’, they protest, still manage to block their plans.

We need to work harder to ridicule this myth. It’s doubtful that its most skilled proponents really believe it; but those to whom they appeal soak the allegations in. It’s subversive of constitutional democracy. It’s peddled by wealthy and privileged people to discredit reasoned government and distract the disadvantaged. Populism is a powerful poison, with the potential to kill off liberal democracy.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.