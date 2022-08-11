Cheltenham Hustings: Truss and Sunak out of touch

The latest Conservative leadership hustings has been taking place tonight in Cheltenham, a seat our Max Wilkinson is in a very good position to take at the next election. At the local elections in May, the Lib Dems crushed the Tories 57% to 28% locally. It was previously held by Liberal Democrats Nigel Jones and Martin Horwood.

Max has been commenting on the event on Twitter:

Liz Truss obviously hasn’t been canvassing in Cheltenham during her visit, or she might not be quite so confident. https://t.co/AedW01qN6e — Max Wilkinson (@mpmwilko) August 11, 2022

This is the sort of bold thinking we can hope to see recreated in No. 10 when Truss wins. https://t.co/4dC7QYEH6q — Max Wilkinson (@mpmwilko) August 11, 2022

After the event, Max said:

This debate proved Truss and Sunak are completely out of touch with Blue Wall towns like Cheltenham. They have abandoned Cheltenham, leaving us with sky high taxes and no help with unbearable energy bills. Families and business owners here know they will be left out in the cold this winter under Truss and Sunak’s plans. Lifelong Conservative voters tell me they can’t stomach voting Conservative again after what Boris Johnson did to our country and politics, and they tell me these candidates are to blame for propping him up. To most people here this navel-gazing contest has little relevance and I’m sure people across the Blue Wall will think the same.

Max and his team are doing a great job and let’s hope we see him in Parliament whenever the election comes.

* LD member and Councillor in Cambridge, where I am deputy leader of the Lib Dem group on the City Council