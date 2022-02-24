NewsHound

Davey: Parliament must sit this weekend to support Ukraine

By | Thu 24th February 2022 - 6:39 pm

Commenting following Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Ukraine, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

At this dark moment we must renew our commitments of international cooperation and stand with our allies against this horrendous invasion.

For too long we in the West have been complacent about the threat which Putin poses to our allies and to the fundamental values which underpin our way of life. No more.

We must stand with the people of Ukraine and provide them with humanitarian and military aid, while unleashing the severest of sanctions against Putin and his cronies.

The era of Russian interference in this country must come to an end. Much of the legislation needed is ready to go – it must be brought before MPs immediately. Parliament must sit this weekend, day and night if we have to, to pass the necessary measures and impose the most punitive of sanctions upon Putin’s regime.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 24th Feb '22 - 7:39pm

    For too long there has been dishonesty at the highest levels in our society.
    Unable, to make change happen for the better in any society, causes problems for both society, and more widely in the world.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Helen Dudden
    For too long there has been dishonesty at the highest levels in our society. Unable, to make change happen for the better in any society, causes problems for b...
  • Mark Smulian
    Liberator www.liberatormagazine.org.uk has since 1983 awarded the Mitcham and Morden Commemorative Gold Toilet for the worst motion submitted to conference. T...
  • John Barrett
    One thing we could press the UK Government to do is to grant Ukrainian citizens temporary visas to find refuge in the UK. I received an email this morning f...
  • David
    @Peter Hirst: That would be nice. But first people have to recognise the connexion between Brexit and the lack of the UK's power and voice on the one hand, and ...
  • David
    There is no reason for anyone to adopt the framing chosen by Russian propaganda machines to describe the events of the past day. This is not about NATO and has ...