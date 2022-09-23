Davey: We won’t step aside for Labour in West Lancashire but…

Labour MP Rosie Cooper who has represented West Lancashire since 2005 has announced she is stepping down as an MP after 17 years to chair the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Speaking Kay Burley yesterday, Ed Davey paid tribute to Cooper and said the Lib Dems would not be stepping aside to give Labour a clear run.
What we don’t do is waste money putting it into elections where we are not convinced we can win. We target our resources. We will always give electors a choice. Of course we will have a candidate. That’s the democratic thing to do.
In the 2019 general election, Rosie Cooper took 52.1% of the vote with a majority of 8,366. The Lib Dems came fourth with 4.9%.
If you do not make the effort we will suffer accordingly.
Another stonking win for the Tories yesterday at Coventry Sherborne, a previous marginal now seemingly safe for them. Things appear to have moved since the death of the Queen. Labour suffering.
Similar swing at West Lancashire, Tory MP?
Ed is right, we should always stand a candidate, even if it looks likely that we can’t win. We should at the very least send out an election address using the freepost. We should also be reminding possible Tory voters that yet another Tory MP is not the best thing for the country. After all, we will want the Labour Party to be doing that at the next General Election in seats we can win and they can’t, as in 1997.