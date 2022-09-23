Does trickle down economics actually work?

I will start by stating loud and clear that my understanding of economics is at a very basic level. However the concept of trickle down economics is refreshingly simple, so even I get the gist. But does it work?

Ed Davey addressed the question in his interview on Sky News yesterday, where he says that the practice of boosting big business with tax cuts will not help the 4 million SMEs:

Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey says, 'right wing trickle down economics' does not work as it has 'failed before'. He adds that his Party want a fairer country. #KayBurley: https://t.co/ZTbv6x8JZT 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/vFwI4D1LPE — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 22, 2022

And neither will it help those many millions of people who are struggling now, at this very moment, with the cost of living crisis. Even if Truss’s proposals did manage to kickstart the economy again it would take months, if not years, to impact on ordinary citizens/consumers.

However the evidence appears to be that, even in the long term, trickle down (or supply side) economics doesn’t achieve its intentions.

I used my trusty source – Wikipedia – to look up the origins of the term. It seems it was invented by a comedian, Will Rogers, who wrote this in 1932:

This election was lost four and six years ago, not this year. They [Republicans] didn’t start thinking of the old common fellow till just as they started out on the election tour. The money was all appropriated for the top in the hopes that it would trickle down to the needy. Mr. Hoover was an engineer. He knew that water trickles down. Put it uphill and let it go and it will reach the driest little spot. But he didn’t know that money trickled up. Give it to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it before night, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow’s hands. They saved the big banks, but the little ones went up the flue.

It was famously tried by Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and Margaret Thatcher, and in all cases resulted in greater inequality.

I love this comment from a most surprising pundit, Pope Francis:

Some people continue to defend trickle-down theories which assume that economic growth, encouraged by a free market, will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and inclusiveness in the world. This opinion, which has never been confirmed by the facts, expresses a crude and naïve trust in the goodness of those wielding economic power and in the sacralised workings of the prevailing economic system.

We have to ask why anyone would adopt it as an ideology. Is it perhaps because it is easy to understand, sounds plausible and doesn’t require any sophisticated economic analysis? Hmmm…..

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.