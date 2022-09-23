Reactions to the “fiscal statement” (not a Budget, apparently)

First from Ed Davey:
The Conservatives are so out of touch they may as well be living on another planet.
City bankers will be popping the champagne while struggling families worry about how they afford the weekly shop.
It is not a plan, it’s a recipe for disaster.
— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 23, 2022
Sarah Olney is our spokesperson for Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy and she spoke in the debate:
The Conservatives are completely out of touch.
This bill could have been offset by taxing the super profits of energy companies, yet ordinary Britons will be picking up the tab.
This approach is reckless, and does nothing to improve the many public services on which we rely. pic.twitter.com/CvXpAkeoeH
— Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) September 23, 2022
Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper tweets:
This “mini-budget” is a smash & grab.
Bankers will enjoy unlimited bonuses, and big energy giants will dish out billions to shareholders, leaving struggling families to paying the price for eye-watering borrowing for years to come.
— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 23, 2022
Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said:
Out of touch and out of ideas.
Conservative plans to remove the limit on bankers bonuses will do nothing for the average family.
Liz Truss and her Government are robbing lower earners to pay for the super rich.
— Jane Dodds AS/MS 🔶🏴 (@DoddsJane) September 23, 2022
And from the Scottish Liberal Democrats:
This statement was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch.
It is putting bankers bonuses first and support for struggling families and pensioners last. pic.twitter.com/STkLrGtWCI
— Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) September 23, 2022
The party has also commented:
This was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch with the British people.
It is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster that will leave families suffering from soaring prices while banks and oil and gas companies rake in huge profits.
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 23, 2022
Meanwhile Christine Jardine, our Cabinet Office spokesperson, has published a “debt dossier” which highlights five occasions on which Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng warned against government borrowing. She says:
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng both spent years warning about the risks to families and businesses from ballooning government debt. Now they are recklessly ignoring their own warnings, ducking scrutiny and trashing the Conservative Party’s reputation on the economy.
This latest Conservative line-up is completely out of touch with reality and with the British people. The pound is plummeting, prices in the shops are soaring while struggling families are left worried about how they will get through the winter.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Might it be that H. M. G is increasing the money in circulation by means of tax cuts whilst, simultaneously, its fully owned subsidiary is removing money from the economy by means of increases in the bank rate?
Why?
Might a net result be a reduction of money for vital infrastructures combined with greater wealth for the already wealthy who, apart from emergencies, have little need for infrastructures until society cracks?
The BBC interviewed some people in Norwich and I was surprised to hear most of them seemed to think the Chancellor’s statement was helpful. There appeared to be a feeling that people needed more incentive to work. Maybe the Government knows more about popular feelings than we do. I have had this view expressed to me by other working people. Perhaps they think that if the cost of living rises high enough we will be able to find the people to fill the millions of jobs which cannot be filled at the moment such as bus drivers, bar and restaurant staff . health care workers etc.
So pleased to read all the Lib Dem responses to this naive and damaging trickle down budget, it deserves to be exposed for what it is, a reward for the wealthy Tory backers and a kick in the teeth for those who will wait an awful long time for any rewards to make their lives a bit easier during this economic downturn.
This Budget is step one, step two will be to blame The Bank of England for raising Interest Rates & making The Recession worse, its a massively dishonest strategy since The Bank has no choice.
Labour are not attacking The Government on this aspect of The Budget but we should. If The Pound keeps falling at the present rate it would reach Parity with The Dollar in a week & with The Euro in a fortnight, that will bother many older Tory MPs. We should quote Mrs Thatcher – “You can’t buck The Markets”.
This Budget is Economic Trumpism – the belief that Economic Reality can be changed by shouting.