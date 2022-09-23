Mary Reid

Reactions to the “fiscal statement” (not a Budget, apparently)

First from Ed Davey:

Sarah Olney is our spokesperson for Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy and she spoke in the debate:

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper tweets:

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said:

And from the Scottish Liberal Democrats:

 

The party has also commented:

Meanwhile Christine Jardine, our Cabinet Office spokesperson, has published a “debt dossier” which highlights five occasions on which Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng warned against government borrowing.  She says:

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng both spent years warning about the risks to families and businesses from ballooning government debt. Now they are recklessly ignoring their own warnings, ducking scrutiny and trashing the Conservative Party’s reputation on the economy.

This latest Conservative line-up is completely out of touch with reality and with the British people. The pound is plummeting, prices in the shops are soaring while struggling families are left worried about how they will get through the winter.

  • Steve Trevethan 23rd Sep '22 - 2:03pm

    Might it be that H. M. G is increasing the money in circulation by means of tax cuts whilst, simultaneously, its fully owned subsidiary is removing money from the economy by means of increases in the bank rate?
    Why?
    Might a net result be a reduction of money for vital infrastructures combined with greater wealth for the already wealthy who, apart from emergencies, have little need for infrastructures until society cracks?

  • nvelope2003 23rd Sep '22 - 2:27pm

    The BBC interviewed some people in Norwich and I was surprised to hear most of them seemed to think the Chancellor’s statement was helpful. There appeared to be a feeling that people needed more incentive to work. Maybe the Government knows more about popular feelings than we do. I have had this view expressed to me by other working people. Perhaps they think that if the cost of living rises high enough we will be able to find the people to fill the millions of jobs which cannot be filled at the moment such as bus drivers, bar and restaurant staff . health care workers etc.

  • Barry Lofty 23rd Sep '22 - 2:28pm

    So pleased to read all the Lib Dem responses to this naive and damaging trickle down budget, it deserves to be exposed for what it is, a reward for the wealthy Tory backers and a kick in the teeth for those who will wait an awful long time for any rewards to make their lives a bit easier during this economic downturn.

  • Paul Barker 23rd Sep '22 - 2:58pm

    This Budget is step one, step two will be to blame The Bank of England for raising Interest Rates & making The Recession worse, its a massively dishonest strategy since The Bank has no choice.
    Labour are not attacking The Government on this aspect of The Budget but we should. If The Pound keeps falling at the present rate it would reach Parity with The Dollar in a week & with The Euro in a fortnight, that will bother many older Tory MPs. We should quote Mrs Thatcher – “You can’t buck The Markets”.

    This Budget is Economic Trumpism – the belief that Economic Reality can be changed by shouting.

