Reactions to the “fiscal statement” (not a Budget, apparently)

First from Ed Davey:

The Conservatives are so out of touch they may as well be living on another planet. City bankers will be popping the champagne while struggling families worry about how they afford the weekly shop. It is not a plan, it’s a recipe for disaster. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 23, 2022

Sarah Olney is our spokesperson for Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy and she spoke in the debate:

The Conservatives are completely out of touch. This bill could have been offset by taxing the super profits of energy companies, yet ordinary Britons will be picking up the tab. This approach is reckless, and does nothing to improve the many public services on which we rely. pic.twitter.com/CvXpAkeoeH — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) September 23, 2022

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper tweets:

This “mini-budget” is a smash & grab.

Bankers will enjoy unlimited bonuses, and big energy giants will dish out billions to shareholders, leaving struggling families to paying the price for eye-watering borrowing for years to come. — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 23, 2022

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said:

Out of touch and out of ideas. Conservative plans to remove the limit on bankers bonuses will do nothing for the average family. Liz Truss and her Government are robbing lower earners to pay for the super rich. — Jane Dodds AS/MS 🔶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DoddsJane) September 23, 2022

And from the Scottish Liberal Democrats:

This statement was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch. It is putting bankers bonuses first and support for struggling families and pensioners last. pic.twitter.com/STkLrGtWCI — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) September 23, 2022

The party has also commented:

This was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch with the British people. It is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster that will leave families suffering from soaring prices while banks and oil and gas companies rake in huge profits. — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile Christine Jardine, our Cabinet Office spokesperson, has published a “debt dossier” which highlights five occasions on which Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng warned against government borrowing. She says:

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng both spent years warning about the risks to families and businesses from ballooning government debt. Now they are recklessly ignoring their own warnings, ducking scrutiny and trashing the Conservative Party’s reputation on the economy. This latest Conservative line-up is completely out of touch with reality and with the British people. The pound is plummeting, prices in the shops are soaring while struggling families are left worried about how they will get through the winter.

