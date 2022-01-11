Let’s focus on taking on the Tories in Sutton & Cheam

Last week, I had the honour of being selected by party members to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sutton and Cheam at the next general election, following a closely fought selection campaign.
Having previously worked as a BBC journalist for 30 years, I have now left this role to focus all my efforts on regaining this seat – which was stalwartly held for us by Paul Burstow until 2015. A win here would be a huge blow for the Conservatives and unseat Paul Scully, a senior Conservative minister who is part of this uncaring government that is taking local people for granted.
Since my selection was announced there has been some scrutiny about myself and my past. This is something I expected and indeed welcomed during the selection process, as it allowed me to explain my views and where I stand. However, more recently there have also been some unfounded claims about me by our political opponents on social media. I want to use this piece to reassure anyone who is worried and remind party members that I am always available to meet them to address any concerns.
Perhaps one issue is that having been a BBC journalist for the past thirty years, I have not been allowed to express political views in public, or on social media. So l’d like to set the record straight and address some of the issues raised. First, let me start with my history with the Liberal Democrats.
I started canvassing for the party as a student in 1982 and was first elected as an SDP-Liberal councillor in 1986 at the age of 22, winning my seat from the Tories with the biggest electoral swing that night anywhere in the country. I worked for the party in Parliament – helping Paddy Ashdown among others – and I am now the Vice Chair of Kingston Borough Liberal Democrats. I was the party’s candidate in Spelthorne in the 2019 general election and was shortlisted for several other target seats.
I have always worked for an inclusive society, supporting people regardless of sex, race, or sexual orientation. As NUJ chair at the BBC I led over a 1,000 journalists in our fight to improve racial diversity as well as equal pay for women. Here I worked closely with the first women news presenters to be successful in their fight against discrimination. And I went on to win more such claims.
I represented a series of BBC colleagues in the post Jimmy Savile investigation into bullying and harassment. Representing the NUJ at the TUC Conference, I spoke against right-wing attacks on the BBC and all public services. As a news producer, my ground breaking investigation into China’s genocide against Muslim Uyghurs has won or been nominated for a series of major television awards.
It is true that after eighteen years of voting for the Lib Dems, I left to chair the Christian Peoples Alliance. But I then quit the CPA almost a decade ago when it was infiltrated by extremists. I fully repudiate the offensive and divisive campaigns the people using the name now pursue.
It is also fair to say that like other politicians, my views have evolved. So Sutton party members heard me publicly state my support for the law on same sex marriage. After all, I stood on our 2019 General Election manifesto.
Others have pointed to how in 2019, I debated with a Hungarian MP at a student music festival. Back in the 1980s, when Fidesz was a Liberal party and Hungary was still behind the Iron curtain, I formed ties as others did within the Liberal Democrat family. Fidesz are a different party now, known best for rhetoric against asylum-seekers and increasing authoritarianism. I am on record as having used my platform at the festival as a liberal to call out their regressive views.
Perhaps the most ridiculous accusation was to somehow suggest I hosted a TV interview in the basement of my own home with Nick Griffin. There are only a few problems with this. I don’t have a basement, I have never met the odious Mr Griffin, and I am on record as condemning those who give the BNP a platform.
Through my reporting, I’ve seen what failing governments look like around the world. There is no doubt that Boris Johnson’s government is currently failing, and Liberal Democrats can play a critical role in bringing them down.
So my plea to fellow activists across the party is to be careful of those who float slurs on social media attacking our own candidates, and focus on taking on this uncaring and out of touch Conservative government.
* David Campanale is Vice-Chair of Kingston Liberal Democrats and the parliamentary spokesperson for the neighbouring constituency of Sutton and Cheam.
A number of things still remain unaddressed here. First, why exactly meet with highly influential Fidesz MPs (as recently as November 2021) when they clearly aren’t going to change their continual trend into democratic backsliding? Being willing to smile next to them is frankly disgraceful when real democrats are fighting authoritarianism there who rightfully see them as a force for evil. Secondly, an article claims that a panel you attended with a Fidesz MP was “united in the belief that secular liberalism threatens Europe”. Is this a fair characterisation of your views? Another article claims that at this same panel you “explained in a passionate speech: The example of Hungary and Poland, which adhere to faith and God, gives hope to the whole of Europe.” is this also accurate? Finally, can you go into detail about what you regret in your time as President of the CPA?
Thank you for this partial explanation. However in my view it fails to account for appearing on the same platform as Hungarian PM Viktor Orban less than three years ago (for which several pictures are available online). It also in my view fails to deal adequately during the period you were active with the CPA. As a member is a neighbouring constituency I think it would be hard to send volunteers to support your campaign.
That looks like a helpful set of comments to me.
Very best of luck David. You look like a creditable and credible candidate from what I’ve seen.
Thanks for this clarification David.
I worry slightly about the specific wording of “support for the law on same sex marriage”, which screams of words that have been very, very, very carefully chosen.
Let me then ask two more questions – the first has caused other Lib Dems to have issues: do you think gay sex is a sin? Secondly: do you reject conversion therapy for LGBT+ people?
@David Capanale
I reckon you worry too much. It just reinforces my view that social media, largely uncontrolled as I it is, represents a pernicious influence on our society. Just get on with your job. The kind of people to whom you refer aren’t worth a second thought!
“I am on record as having used my platform at the festival as a liberal to call out their regressive views.”
Given what it says here: https://www.christendom.edu/2020/02/25/professor-defends-christian-values-in-europe/
“My panel was on defending Christian values in Europe and the Western world. The other participants were Hajnalka Juhász, ministerial commissioner for Hungary’s foreign aid; political scientist Miklós Bakk of the Transylvanian Hungarian University; Philip Blond, head of the British conservative think tank Res Publica; and BBC journalist David Campanale, who originally conceived the idea for the summer camp. We were united in the belief that secular liberalism threatens Europe because it cannot understand itself without reference to Christianity.”
Where is that record please?
So questions in public because then everyone can see it in black and white and sunlight is a disinfectant. This is not at all intended as an attack but I believe in direct questions being the best way to allow someone to defend themselves rather than dancing around the issue.
Why were you on stage with Orban in 2019?
Given the CPA’s 2010 manifesto which you stood under sought to repeal the abortion act and end provision of the morning after pill where do you stand on access to abortion and the morning after pill now?
Basement or not did you host or support Revelation TV in anyway at any point? Would you do so again (assuming money, time and space were no object)?
How do you explain the fact you helped organise a conference that said secular liberalism was a threat to Europe and “The example of Hungary and Poland, which adhere to faith and God, gives hope to the whole of Europe.” what, exactly, was meant by that?
If you were elected and amendments such as those submitted recently by Lord Blencathra and Baroness Ludford on trans prisoners and victims of crime had come before you would you have voted for or against them?
I look forward to seeing your responses 🙂
This piece by Campanale is not a reassuring as he thinks it is.
Whatever view he may have had of Fidesz historically, by 2019, when Campanale was back in our Party, their toxic nature was clear…..the anti-Semitic dog whistles attacks on George Sorros, the driving out of the Central European Univeristy, attacks on LGBT folk, attacks on immigration, etc etc. And Campanale still chose to share platforms with them.
If you look at the programme for the festival he spoke at, many of the titles of the sessions made me sick to my stomach.
Campanale seeks to make a virtue of leaving the Christian Peoples’ Alliance when he claims
It was taken over by extremists but was happy to sit along side Fidesz. The CPA was, from any liberal perspective, extreme enough in his tenure.
Fidesz in Hungary and PIS in Poland are the greatest threat to the EU at the moment. Our brave sister parties in those countries are fighting hard to defeat them. And we are looking to elect someone under the liberal banner who chooses to cosy up to the ugly side of Central European politics.
Support for British law on gay marriage is one thing – but matters of LGBT+ equality and abortion (the second of which he is silent on) are a matter not of policy or law, but of core Lib Dem values. Does David agree with those?
Hi David,
Have a few questions – firstly as William pointed out, I just wanted to clarify your thinking of LGBT rights – would you consider yourself an ally of the LGBT community?
Would you for example, be comfortable, as others including Ed Davey and Caroline Pidgeon have done in the past, taking part in London Pride?
In terms of your time in the CPA, I did feel you didn’t fully do justice to all the hard work you obviously put in to the party during your time there with just the short sentence on your involvement – just as one example here you are as president in 2010 imploring others to campaign for the party in Newham (https://archive.christianconcern.com/our-concerns/election-2010/christian-peoples-alliance-launches-election-campaign) – the man you were asking CPA members to campaign for “has strongly opposed plans for a large mosque in West Ham, claiming the religious group behind it is isolationist and sexist [and] also led fierce protests against the opening of an abortion clinic in Stratford.”
Just wondering if you think it is still appropriate that you were promoting someone with these views in particular around the opening of this abortion and sexual health clinic: (https://www.newhamrecorder.co.uk/news/protests-outside-stratford-abortion-clinic-2915728)
Do you believe that all women should continue to have the legal right to access safe abortion services should they need too?
How about this?
Hi David,
Thank you for your clarification.
I notice from your piece you do not address the following comment attributed to you:
David Campanale, who was interviewed as a journalist for the BBC World Service and one of the founders of the Free University of Bálványos, entertained the elite with a parable in addition to the minister’s approval smile. An American billionaire whose native language is not English sent his European invitees into a pool full of sharks in exchange for a cash reward. There was only one man who took up the challenge: a Hungarian who struggled with bloodthirsty predators but did not accept the immoral reward. The parable was uttered at a roundtable organized in honor of the five hundredth anniversary of the Reformation. The Minister for Human Resources laughed at him with satisfaction. That day and later, during the Prime Minister’s speech on the “Soros Plan,” it was also a topic of what kind of villain this billionaire we know is really capable of.
I completely understand that this is taken from a hungarian language website so Google translate may have misinterpreted your speech but can you explain who the “American billionaire whose native language is not English” is, and what the message of the parable is.
Your manifesto said “The CPA will act on research that shows 60-70 per cent of women reduce their hours of employment or leave the workplace completely when their children are young. Our tax allowances and child grants will work with the grain of the natural maternal instincts of most women”
Do you still believe a woman’s place is in the home, not the workplace?
Your manifesto said “Only the CPA will ensure that Christian ethics in relationships are taught as normative for all school-children, regardless of the character of the school. The ambivalence of the secular parties over sexual morality is badly failing generations of children, when they most need guarding against me-first, consumerist choices.”
Do you still believe schools should teach children that same-sex relationships are inferior?
Your manifesto said “Schools will be expected to approach the issue of increased under-age pregnancies and STDs by teaching the stability offered by marriage and by encouraging sexual abstinence.”
Do you still think that promoting abstinence — which has been shown in study after study to increase the transmission of STDs — and keeping kids ignorant of safer-sex practices is a good thing?
Your manifesto, written by you, said you would “End national collective pay-bargaining for health professionals, so allowing employers to pay local rates that attract the best staff.”
Do you still believe that our undervalued NHS workers should not have the right to join unions?
Your manifesto said “As a first step, we will seek to repeal the 1967 Abortion Act. An end will be put to the use of the morning after pill.”
Do you still support forcing people to give birth against their will, and not allowing emergency contraception?
Your manifesto said “Through the introduction of the Equalities Act and laws like it, a new heirarchy of rights has put the needs of sexual minorities above religious freedom.
We will challenge this.”
Do you still oppose granting basic human rights to LGBT+ people?
Your manifesto said “The scope of illegal-drug spittle testing for those arrested for robbery and burglary will be widened to include all Class B and C drugs. As a first step, we will introduce a spittle test for Cannabis”
Do you still support invading the medical privacy of people arrested (not even convicted) in order to see if they use a drug which Lib Dem policy would decriminalise?
Your manifesto said “if the 6.7 million people killed by abortion since 1967 had been alive and working today, would the case exist for immigration to replace them in the workforce?”
Do you still support this far-right Great Replacement Theory rhetoric?
Your manifesto said “sovereignty gained by the EU is sovereignty lost from member states. Christianity has formed the fabric of European civilisation and so we will seek a new framework agreement that recognises the Lordship of Christ over Europe”
Do you still support replacing the EU with a theocracy?
Your manifesto said “If missionary activities and the building of Mosques are allowed in the UK, then similar activities and the building of churches in Islamic nations must also be permitted.”
Do you still support making the religious freedoms of Muslims in this country contingent on the laws of other countries which they have no say in?
Again, this is from a manifesto which says “This manifesto reflects the CPA’s Christian Democratic priorities for government. It has been prepared by CPA Federal President, David Campanale”. This is not just from before the CPA was “infiltrated” by “extremists” — this extremism was written by you.
These not the unfounded words of political opponents — these are your own words, stating your own beliefs.
Thank you for the comments. Let me answer and please do come back with more questions. The smiling photo of me with Zsolt Nemeth MP is because although on different sides of the political divide, we have been friends since he was a young Liberal, aged 22. He spoke at the Liberal Party Conference in 1989 and he is a respected member of the Council of Europe, as Chair of the cross-party Hungarian Foreign Affairs Committee. We founded the conference in the Revolution in 1989 – think Glastonbury – and although 80,000 young people go for the craic, I use the platform to revisit the founding liberal values. Christianity in Poland and Hungary can’t be captured by any one party. So the issue is how ‘Christian’ are the actions of their governments?
You may be friends, but his government is actively undermining the rights that us Liberals value intensely. Take, for example, the referendum that will run alongside the elections in Hungary this year which seeks to dramatically cut back LGBT+ rights in the country. He is doing literally nothing to stop this, and yet by continually sharing a platform and not openly condemning this, you are passively accepting the actions. How can I trust someone who is willing to stand alongside a person like that?
Just a couple of questions, David, I hope you have good answers
“The manifesto you wrote says “The dangers are stark; if the Liberal Democrats have their way, parental opt-out from SRE on grounds of conscience will go and the imposition of quotas on church schools will destroy both their ethos and character.”
Do you still oppose Lib Dem education policy, and still believe parents should have the right to force their children to remain ignorant?
Your manifesto also said “schools will be places where honesty, motivation, self-worth, moral values and a respect for God and neighbour are valued”
Again, do you still oppose the longstanding Liberal belief in freedom of conscience, and support forcing schools to teach your religion?
Just dealing with the Tusvanyos Festival – I appeared on stage on the 30th anniversary of an event I have only visited a few times, as the founders and organisers were publicly thanked. On George Soros, there is a paranoia towards him that is wrong. Also, putting pictures of anyone on the floor of trams for people to walk on is plain offensive. Your translation tells me that section of what I said wasn’t understood. Let’s be clear, any anti-semitism is abhorrent. I could not comment on the actions of the Hungarian government for reasons explained, but they say their issue with him is political.
Thanks David for your passionate and diligent work in the media, the community and in politics. I know that you will passionately represent the constituents of Cheam. Good luck in your efforts to regain the seat.