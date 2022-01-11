Let’s focus on taking on the Tories in Sutton & Cheam

Last week, I had the honour of being selected by party members to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sutton and Cheam at the next general election, following a closely fought selection campaign.

Having previously worked as a BBC journalist for 30 years, I have now left this role to focus all my efforts on regaining this seat – which was stalwartly held for us by Paul Burstow until 2015. A win here would be a huge blow for the Conservatives and unseat Paul Scully, a senior Conservative minister who is part of this uncaring government that is taking local people for granted.

Since my selection was announced there has been some scrutiny about myself and my past. This is something I expected and indeed welcomed during the selection process, as it allowed me to explain my views and where I stand. However, more recently there have also been some unfounded claims about me by our political opponents on social media. I want to use this piece to reassure anyone who is worried and remind party members that I am always available to meet them to address any concerns.

Perhaps one issue is that having been a BBC journalist for the past thirty years, I have not been allowed to express political views in public, or on social media. So l’d like to set the record straight and address some of the issues raised. First, let me start with my history with the Liberal Democrats.

I started canvassing for the party as a student in 1982 and was first elected as an SDP-Liberal councillor in 1986 at the age of 22, winning my seat from the Tories with the biggest electoral swing that night anywhere in the country. I worked for the party in Parliament – helping Paddy Ashdown among others – and I am now the Vice Chair of Kingston Borough Liberal Democrats. I was the party’s candidate in Spelthorne in the 2019 general election and was shortlisted for several other target seats.

I have always worked for an inclusive society, supporting people regardless of sex, race, or sexual orientation. As NUJ chair at the BBC I led over a 1,000 journalists in our fight to improve racial diversity as well as equal pay for women. Here I worked closely with the first women news presenters to be successful in their fight against discrimination. And I went on to win more such claims.

I represented a series of BBC colleagues in the post Jimmy Savile investigation into bullying and harassment. Representing the NUJ at the TUC Conference, I spoke against right-wing attacks on the BBC and all public services. As a news producer, my ground breaking investigation into China’s genocide against Muslim Uyghurs has won or been nominated for a series of major television awards.

It is true that after eighteen years of voting for the Lib Dems, I left to chair the Christian Peoples Alliance. But I then quit the CPA almost a decade ago when it was infiltrated by extremists. I fully repudiate the offensive and divisive campaigns the people using the name now pursue.

It is also fair to say that like other politicians, my views have evolved. So Sutton party members heard me publicly state my support for the law on same sex marriage. After all, I stood on our 2019 General Election manifesto.

Others have pointed to how in 2019, I debated with a Hungarian MP at a student music festival. Back in the 1980s, when Fidesz was a Liberal party and Hungary was still behind the Iron curtain, I formed ties as others did within the Liberal Democrat family. Fidesz are a different party now, known best for rhetoric against asylum-seekers and increasing authoritarianism. I am on record as having used my platform at the festival as a liberal to call out their regressive views.

Perhaps the most ridiculous accusation was to somehow suggest I hosted a TV interview in the basement of my own home with Nick Griffin. There are only a few problems with this. I don’t have a basement, I have never met the odious Mr Griffin, and I am on record as condemning those who give the BNP a platform.

Through my reporting, I’ve seen what failing governments look like around the world. There is no doubt that Boris Johnson’s government is currently failing, and Liberal Democrats can play a critical role in bringing them down.

So my plea to fellow activists across the party is to be careful of those who float slurs on social media attacking our own candidates, and focus on taking on this uncaring and out of touch Conservative government.

* David Campanale is Vice-Chair of Kingston Liberal Democrats and the parliamentary spokesperson for the neighbouring constituency of Sutton and Cheam.