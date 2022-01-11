Let’s focus on taking on the Tories in Sutton & Cheam

Last week, I had the honour of being selected by party members to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sutton and Cheam at the next general election, following a closely fought selection campaign.
Having previously worked as a BBC journalist for 30 years, I have now left this role to focus all my efforts on regaining this seat – which was stalwartly held for us by Paul Burstow until 2015. A win here would be a huge blow for the Conservatives and unseat Paul Scully, a senior Conservative minister who is part of this uncaring government that is taking local people for granted.
Since my selection was announced there has been some scrutiny about myself and my past. This is something I expected and indeed welcomed during the selection process, as it allowed me to explain my views and where I stand. However, more recently there have also been some unfounded claims about me by our political opponents on social media. I want to use this piece to reassure anyone who is worried and remind party members that I am always available to meet them to address any concerns.
Perhaps one issue is that having been a BBC journalist for the past thirty years, I have not been allowed to express political views in public, or on social media. So l’d like to set the record straight and address some of the issues raised. First, let me start with my history with the Liberal Democrats.
I started canvassing for the party as a student in 1982 and was first elected as an SDP-Liberal councillor in 1986 at the age of 22, winning my seat from the Tories with the biggest electoral swing that night anywhere in the country. I worked for the party in Parliament – helping Paddy Ashdown among others – and I am now the Vice Chair of Kingston Borough Liberal Democrats. I was the party’s candidate in Spelthorne in the 2019 general election and was shortlisted for several other target seats.
I have always worked for an inclusive society, supporting people regardless of sex, race, or sexual orientation. As NUJ chair at the BBC I led over a 1,000 journalists in our fight to improve racial diversity as well as equal pay for women. Here I worked closely with the first women news presenters to be successful in their fight against discrimination. And I went on to win more such claims.
I represented a series of BBC colleagues in the post Jimmy Savile investigation into bullying and harassment. Representing the NUJ at the TUC Conference, I spoke against right-wing attacks on the BBC and all public services. As a news producer, my ground breaking investigation into China’s genocide against Muslim Uyghurs has won or been nominated for a series of major television awards.
It is true that after eighteen years of voting for the Lib Dems, I left to chair the Christian Peoples Alliance. But I then quit the CPA almost a decade ago when it was infiltrated by extremists. I fully repudiate the offensive and divisive campaigns the people using the name now pursue.
It is also fair to say that like other politicians, my views have evolved. So Sutton party members heard me publicly state my support for the law on same sex marriage. After all, I stood on our 2019 General Election manifesto.
Others have pointed to how in 2019, I debated with a Hungarian MP at a student music festival. Back in the 1980s, when Fidesz was a Liberal party and Hungary was still behind the Iron curtain, I formed ties as others did within the Liberal Democrat family. Fidesz are a different party now, known best for rhetoric against asylum-seekers and increasing authoritarianism. I am on record as having used my platform at the festival as a liberal to call out their regressive views.
Perhaps the most ridiculous accusation was to somehow suggest I hosted a TV interview in the basement of my own home with Nick Griffin. There are only a few problems with this. I don’t have a basement, I have never met the odious Mr Griffin, and I am on record as condemning those who give the BNP a platform.
Through my reporting, I’ve seen what failing governments look like around the world. There is no doubt that Boris Johnson’s government is currently failing, and Liberal Democrats can play a critical role in bringing them down.
So my plea to fellow activists across the party is to be careful of those who float slurs on social media attacking our own candidates, and focus on taking on this uncaring and out of touch Conservative government.
* David Campanale is Vice-Chair of Kingston Liberal Democrats and the parliamentary spokesperson for the neighbouring constituency of Sutton and Cheam.
A number of things still remain unaddressed here. First, why exactly meet with highly influential Fidesz MPs (as recently as November 2021) when they clearly aren’t going to change their continual trend into democratic backsliding? Being willing to smile next to them is frankly disgraceful when real democrats are fighting authoritarianism there who rightfully see them as a force for evil. Secondly, an article claims that a panel you attended with a Fidesz MP was “united in the belief that secular liberalism threatens Europe”. Is this a fair characterisation of your views? Another article claims that at this same panel you “explained in a passionate speech: The example of Hungary and Poland, which adhere to faith and God, gives hope to the whole of Europe.” is this also accurate? Finally, can you go into detail about what you regret in your time as President of the CPA?
Thank you for this partial explanation. However in my view it fails to account for appearing on the same platform as Hungarian PM Viktor Orban less than three years ago (for which several pictures are available online). It also in my view fails to deal adequately during the period you were active with the CPA. As a member is a neighbouring constituency I think it would be hard to send volunteers to support your campaign.
That looks like a helpful set of comments to me.
Very best of luck David. You look like a creditable and credible candidate from what I’ve seen.
Thanks for this clarification David.
I worry slightly about the specific wording of “support for the law on same sex marriage”, which screams of words that have been very, very, very carefully chosen.
Let me then ask two more questions – the first has caused other Lib Dems to have issues: do you think gay sex is a sin? Secondly: do you reject conversion therapy for LGBT+ people?
@David Capanale
I reckon you worry too much. It just reinforces my view that social media, largely uncontrolled as I it is, represents a pernicious influence on our society. Just get on with your job. The kind of people to whom you refer aren’t worth a second thought!
“I am on record as having used my platform at the festival as a liberal to call out their regressive views.”
Given what it says here: https://www.christendom.edu/2020/02/25/professor-defends-christian-values-in-europe/
“My panel was on defending Christian values in Europe and the Western world. The other participants were Hajnalka Juhász, ministerial commissioner for Hungary’s foreign aid; political scientist Miklós Bakk of the Transylvanian Hungarian University; Philip Blond, head of the British conservative think tank Res Publica; and BBC journalist David Campanale, who originally conceived the idea for the summer camp. We were united in the belief that secular liberalism threatens Europe because it cannot understand itself without reference to Christianity.”
Where is that record please?
So questions in public because then everyone can see it in black and white and sunlight is a disinfectant. This is not at all intended as an attack but I believe in direct questions being the best way to allow someone to defend themselves rather than dancing around the issue.
Why were you on stage with Orban in 2019?
Given the CPA’s 2010 manifesto which you stood under sought to repeal the abortion act and end provision of the morning after pill where do you stand on access to abortion and the morning after pill now?
Basement or not did you host or support Revelation TV in anyway at any point? Would you do so again (assuming money, time and space were no object)?
How do you explain the fact you helped organise a conference that said secular liberalism was a threat to Europe and “The example of Hungary and Poland, which adhere to faith and God, gives hope to the whole of Europe.” what, exactly, was meant by that?
If you were elected and amendments such as those submitted recently by Lord Blencathra and Baroness Ludford on trans prisoners and victims of crime had come before you would you have voted for or against them?
I look forward to seeing your responses 🙂
This piece by Campanale is not a reassuring as he thinks it is.
Whatever view he may have had of Fidesz historically, by 2019, when Campanale was back in our Party, their toxic nature was clear…..the anti-Semitic dog whistles attacks on George Sorros, the driving out of the Central European Univeristy, attacks on LGBT folk, attacks on immigration, etc etc. And Campanale still chose to share platforms with them.
If you look at the programme for the festival he spoke at, many of the titles of the sessions made me sick to my stomach.
Campanale seeks to make a virtue of leaving the Christian Peoples’ Alliance when he claims
It was taken over by extremists but was happy to sit along side Fidesz. The CPA was, from any liberal perspective, extreme enough in his tenure.
Fidesz in Hungary and PIS in Poland are the greatest threat to the EU at the moment. Our brave sister parties in those countries are fighting hard to defeat them. And we are looking to elect someone under the liberal banner who chooses to cosy up to the ugly side of Central European politics.
Support for British law on gay marriage is one thing – but matters of LGBT+ equality and abortion (the second of which he is silent on) are a matter not of policy or law, but of core Lib Dem values. Does David agree with those?
Hi David,
Have a few questions – firstly as William pointed out, I just wanted to clarify your thinking of LGBT rights – would you consider yourself an ally of the LGBT community?
Would you for example, be comfortable, as others including Ed Davey and Caroline Pidgeon have done in the past, taking part in London Pride?
In terms of your time in the CPA, I did feel you didn’t fully do justice to all the hard work you obviously put in to the party during your time there with just the short sentence on your involvement – just as one example here you are as president in 2010 imploring others to campaign for the party in Newham (https://archive.christianconcern.com/our-concerns/election-2010/christian-peoples-alliance-launches-election-campaign) – the man you were asking CPA members to campaign for “has strongly opposed plans for a large mosque in West Ham, claiming the religious group behind it is isolationist and sexist [and] also led fierce protests against the opening of an abortion clinic in Stratford.”
Just wondering if you think it is still appropriate that you were promoting someone with these views in particular around the opening of this abortion and sexual health clinic: (https://www.newhamrecorder.co.uk/news/protests-outside-stratford-abortion-clinic-2915728)
Do you believe that all women should continue to have the legal right to access safe abortion services should they need too?
Your manifesto said “The CPA will act on research that shows 60-70 per cent of women reduce their hours of employment or leave the workplace completely when their children are young. Our tax allowances and child grants will work with the grain of the natural maternal instincts of most women”
Do you still believe a woman’s place is in the home, not the workplace?
Your manifesto said “Only the CPA will ensure that Christian ethics in relationships are taught as normative for all school-children, regardless of the character of the school. The ambivalence of the secular parties over sexual morality is badly failing generations of children, when they most need guarding against me-first, consumerist choices.”
Do you still believe schools should teach children that same-sex relationships are inferior?
Your manifesto said “Schools will be expected to approach the issue of increased under-age pregnancies and STDs by teaching the stability offered by marriage and by encouraging sexual abstinence.”
Do you still think that promoting abstinence — which has been shown in study after study to increase the transmission of STDs — and keeping kids ignorant of safer-sex practices is a good thing?
Your manifesto, written by you, said you would “End national collective pay-bargaining for health professionals, so allowing employers to pay local rates that attract the best staff.”
Do you still believe that our undervalued NHS workers should not have the right to join unions?
Your manifesto said “As a first step, we will seek to repeal the 1967 Abortion Act. An end will be put to the use of the morning after pill.”
Do you still support forcing people to give birth against their will, and not allowing emergency contraception?
Your manifesto said “Through the introduction of the Equalities Act and laws like it, a new heirarchy of rights has put the needs of sexual minorities above religious freedom.
We will challenge this.”
Do you still oppose granting basic human rights to LGBT+ people?
Your manifesto said “The scope of illegal-drug spittle testing for those arrested for robbery and burglary will be widened to include all Class B and C drugs. As a first step, we will introduce a spittle test for Cannabis”
Do you still support invading the medical privacy of people arrested (not even convicted) in order to see if they use a drug which Lib Dem policy would decriminalise?
Your manifesto said “if the 6.7 million people killed by abortion since 1967 had been alive and working today, would the case exist for immigration to replace them in the workforce?”
Do you still support this far-right Great Replacement Theory rhetoric?
Your manifesto said “sovereignty gained by the EU is sovereignty lost from member states. Christianity has formed the fabric of European civilisation and so we will seek a new framework agreement that recognises the Lordship of Christ over Europe”
Do you still support replacing the EU with a theocracy?
Your manifesto said “If missionary activities and the building of Mosques are allowed in the UK, then similar activities and the building of churches in Islamic nations must also be permitted.”
Do you still support making the religious freedoms of Muslims in this country contingent on the laws of other countries which they have no say in?
Again, this is from a manifesto which says “This manifesto reflects the CPA’s Christian Democratic priorities for government. It has been prepared by CPA Federal President, David Campanale”. This is not just from before the CPA was “infiltrated” by “extremists” — this extremism was written by you.
These not the unfounded words of political opponents — these are your own words, stating your own beliefs.
Thank you for the comments. Let me answer and please do come back with more questions. The smiling photo of me with Zsolt Nemeth MP is because although on different sides of the political divide, we have been friends since he was a young Liberal, aged 22. He spoke at the Liberal Party Conference in 1989 and he is a respected member of the Council of Europe, as Chair of the cross-party Hungarian Foreign Affairs Committee. We founded the conference in the Revolution in 1989 – think Glastonbury – and although 80,000 young people go for the craic, I use the platform to revisit the founding liberal values. Christianity in Poland and Hungary can’t be captured by any one party. So the issue is how ‘Christian’ are the actions of their governments?
You may be friends, but his government is actively undermining the rights that us Liberals value intensely. Take, for example, the referendum that will run alongside the elections in Hungary this year which seeks to dramatically cut back LGBT+ rights in the country. He is doing literally nothing to stop this, and yet by continually sharing a platform and not openly condemning this, you are passively accepting the actions. How can I trust someone who is willing to stand alongside a person like that?
Just a couple of questions, David, I hope you have good answers
“The manifesto you wrote says “The dangers are stark; if the Liberal Democrats have their way, parental opt-out from SRE on grounds of conscience will go and the imposition of quotas on church schools will destroy both their ethos and character.”
Do you still oppose Lib Dem education policy, and still believe parents should have the right to force their children to remain ignorant?
Your manifesto also said “schools will be places where honesty, motivation, self-worth, moral values and a respect for God and neighbour are valued”
Again, do you still oppose the longstanding Liberal belief in freedom of conscience, and support forcing schools to teach your religion?
Just dealing with the Tusvanyos Festival – I appeared on stage on the 30th anniversary of an event I have only visited a few times, as the founders and organisers were publicly thanked. On George Soros, there is a paranoia towards him that is wrong. Also, putting pictures of anyone on the floor of trams for people to walk on is plain offensive. Your translation tells me that section of what I said wasn’t understood. Let’s be clear, any anti-semitism is abhorrent. I could not comment on the actions of the Hungarian government for reasons explained, but they say their issue with him is political.
Thanks David for your passionate and diligent work in the media, the community and in politics. I know that you will passionately represent the constituents of Cheam. Good luck in your efforts to regain the seat.
Adam, my observation of the education law is this: Fidesz have said things which foster hate towards the LGBT community. And this is reprehensible. So the issue becomes is engaging on the issues even possible? I am hearing the thought that the answer is not to. The consequence of the UK leaving the EU is that we don’t have formal mechanisms to raise issues, so bilateral discussions are the way to go. If I’m heard as a liberal, then I will engage as a liberal.
Credit to you David for being so open to all these questions.
I hope you can answer all of them, but there’s one that stands out that I don’t want you to miss, which is William’s question: Do you think gay sex is a sin?
So, imagine you are asked this at a hustings, a week before the election. There are about 50 voters there, and a reporter from the local paper too. What do you say?
I mean this is the utmost respectful manner but there’s a difference between diplomats meeting with government officials and a citizen without official backing. You aren’t going to get them to change their views (the proof is that you’ve mentioned raising liberalism at events with them in attendance and yet here we are, with nothingchanged), they’re hateful to minority communities and you simply can’t change that. Viktor Orban has pushed ahead with this referendum and no meeting with a friend will change that. Accepting this, why still smile next to people actively complicit in hate against minorities? Why should I trust someone like that to represent me as someone from the LGBT+ community?
A question on schools. I don’t believe in coercion and I do believe in freedom of conscience. In Sutton and Cheam, my observation is that parents have indicated they prefer a mixed education system that includes schools with a variety of admissions policies. I hope to hear more on that from our councillors. But it was the Coalition who backed that level of autonomy. When I was a Lib Dem councillor, I favoured LEAs deciding the planning and provision of schools, according to democratic consultation and local decision-making. In 1986, that meant I joined our administration in voting to abolish Kingston’s 11+ exams. As a liberal, the idea that Whitehall knows best when it comes to new schools isn’t something I understand or agree with. Lastly, parents are also entitled under the UN Declaration of Human Rights to raise their children in the belief system of their choice. More parents will get that when a new Church of England secondary is opened soon by the Liberal Democrat administration in Kingston.
I remember it all pretty vividly.
I was at the Tusvanyos festival, somewhere in Transylvania. Along with my friend, the Uyghur doctor Enver Tohti, I was invited to speak on forced organ harvesting in China. The festival is not quite what it is cracked up to be on the web. It’s odd, and intellectually quirky, and above all, a sort of Woodstock for Hungarians and their foreign friends, complete with rock bands performing on muddy fields, a techno tent, and endless dancing fuelled by carnival fried bread and way too much Palinka. Are you getting the flavour? It smelled like sewage in my panel’s tent because…well, there were a lot of people around I suppose. And yes, after a couple of days, Orban spoke. To be precise, in the blazing sun, he leaned into the microphone like Fidel Castro and spent a lot of time answering his own rhetorical questions. Enver and I left during his speech to drive back to London. The homemade Palinka exploded in the Chunnel.
Okay, enough colour. What about David? Well his panel, and the 50-odd audience, was in a tent that didn’t stink for one. And that was good because it was David’s finest moment.
David spoke eloquently about his own faith, a sort of sermon. I’m as religious as a cabbage, and, being half-Jewish, somewhat bored, if not outright mistrustful of Christianity, particularly in eastern Europe. Yet, David is a truly original political and philosophical thinker – not easily categorised – and today, he was speaking from the deep recesses of his entire experience, “from his heart to God’s ear” – and it was, somehow, electric, a singular moment. All the more so when he suddenly, without any warning, turned on the conference, declaring that these Christian values, so precious to him, to them, to all, were absolutely incompatible with the fear and loathing of the foreigner, the black, the brown, the refugee, the travelling stranger, even perhaps, the Jew Soros.
No one put David up to it. There was no artifice, no message control. David was preaching, and as long as he had the mic, he was damn well going to say what he really thought, and exactly what bothered him about his fellow panelists and their carefully hidden agendas. He did it straight: no personal attacks, no gratuitous insults, no rhetoric at all, just talk straight from the gut. I didn’t agree with everything David said that day; I never do and I probably never will. But – and it’s ironic that that particular speech has become controversial among the barking dogs of Twitter who would never ever dare to stand up and speak like that in that setting – in that particular speech, on that particular day, David was larger than life.
I genuinely hope he doesn’t get elected. I look forward to working with him closely on Uyghur issues down the road.
David – others have asked far more eloquently than I could about your commitment to fundamental values of the Liberal Democrats, and I do look forward to seeing your answers.
But I’d like to focus on the part I agree with in your article about the need to beat the Tories.
In Sutton and Cheam in 2019 the Labour Party got nearly 15% of the vote. In order to beat the Tories, we will have to not just persuade Tory voters to switch, but also squeeze Labour voters. Can you tell me how your campaign plans to do this, given that most Labour voters in London share socially liberal views and will be looking for the same reassurances that many LibDem members have asked for here? It will also involve persuading Labour activists across London to not campaign heavily in seats we can win. Many of those activists will associate you with the CPA, who they detest after it’s viscous campaign against Stella Creasy in 2019. Whilst I fully accept that you were no longer involved with the CPA at that point, we know that many Labour activists are not totally rational during election campaigns as we recently saw in North Shropshire. I’m sure you have a well thought out plan to ensure that the Sutton seat does not become the focus of West London labour campaign activity because of your candidature – could you share that with us and provide reassurance that your selection will not damage our squeeze message in a target seat?
A question on a TV station in London whose audience is primarily among BAME communities, which now represent over half of all churchgoers in the capital. I visited a debate they held in their Kingston studios between a Labour MP, a Conservative, a Liberal Democrat representative and a few others. Participants wanted to get their message across to more diverse listeners. I thought Revelation TV managed it fairly and professionally. Where I didn’t agree – and said so — is when they went on to give a platform to Nick Griffin.
Dear All,
It’s getting late, and the Editorial Team needs some sleep. Accordingly, comment moderation is suspended until the morning, when I thoroughly expect to have a lot of comments to review. Your patience is greatly appreciated.
On Equal Marriage, I am asked if I can be more firm: I support it and would vote against any attempt to change the law. To the question of whether gay sex is a sin – my response is that it is not the business of politicians seeking office to make theological judgments on what consenting adults do in private. I am running to be the next Liberal Democrat MP for Sutton and Cheam – not the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Mary, what happened to Stella Creasy is an example of what I could see coming with CPA. It was appalling and unacceptable and not exactly Christian peace-making, liberal or tolerant. It looked hateful to me. On winning Labour voters to the Liberal Democrats, I need to listen more on how residents in parts of Worcester Park and north Cheam view these issues? Some Labour activists believe audiences in these demographics are not as socially liberal as assumed. What will bring them to our party are campaigns we will run on the cost of living crisis, the tax grab on middle earners through freezes in tax allowances, the lifting of the cap on utilities and the cutting of the former 20 pound uplift in UC. But Vince Cable had an important comment on this a few weeks ago when he said that some issues our party likes to talk about don’t cut through with voters. So if we get the messaging disciplined nationally and locally, on the key issues, then Labour’s natural constituency will come over. I will not also hide the fact that I was part of the Britain Needs a Pay Rise presentation at the TUC Conference and took BBC workers out on strike in defence of our pay, pensions and conditions. I’m a trade unionist and want to see union organisation develop across industry and commerce, as wages rise as a result. Plus the Liberal idea of workers on the boards of companies.
John asks a question about abortion. He may not have heard about proceedings of the Sutton Hustings for party members, but Graham Tope explained to a 80+ audience of party members that Liberal Democrat MPs are permitted to exercise their consciences on ethical questions. Paddy Ashdown when Leader wrote to party members underlining this. Compelled speech and action are not liberal values I recognise. At the selection hustings, I expressed my convictions on an ethical issue which diverge from a party conference resolution – and still went on to win the selection. Maybe there are other local parties where there are members who embrace and accept diversity of thought on ethics? Is this a bad thing, or a genuinely liberal thing? In Sutton, the health issues I will be campaigning on are clear: workers at the local NHS Trust have told me of their concerns on staff retention, workload issues, pay and the unresolved issue of care funding. I will be holding the Tories to account on their appalling record on these. A national plan of action on staffing and to address the huge and growing backlog in elective operations has never been more urgent. These are my priorities.
Questions about the policies of a party I left almost a decade ago, which came through resolutions and were then pulled together: I fought the 2019 General Election election on the Liberal Democrat manifesto and its policies are what I support. The suggestion of a theocracy I reject. Ditto the wrong idea that the state should tell men and women how they should organise their child care. Or that fundamental rights to express religious belief can be limited in a free society. I’ve never believed these falsely attributed views. It is inaccurate to say so.
Hi again David,
Thanks for your responses so far but there seems to be very little explanation from you on what you personally believe and how you fit that within the parties policies which is what a lot of people, including myself, are interested in.
That’s not from any desire to vilify on my part but from a desire to understand who you are as a person and how you would vote on various conscience issues (especially given what you were standing for when you stood under the CPA’s banner).
Discretion may be the better of valour but it does also rather give the impression of wanting to obfuscate on topics which isn’t going to reassure people and get them out campaigning for you.
It’s OK to say ‘I profoundly disagree with abortion’ if you can follow it up with ‘but I would never vote in a way that would enforce my beliefs on others’ and/or ‘so I will campaign for evidence led SRE, free/cheap widely available access to birth control and increasing benefits and support packages for people with/expecting children so as to minimise the number of people who find themselves in a situation where they feel abortion is their only option.’ (Which is what many if not most of my profoundly and deeply Christian friends and relations sit on the subject).
Do you see why I have difficulty believing that you share any of my values bar ‘Not a Tory’?
Do you see why I fear that you meant it when you left the Liberal Democrats, but that you are now hiding your values because the party you led failed and now you’ve only rejoined the party whose values you abhorred because you’d rather like to be an MP?
You left the Liberal Democrats but you didn’t disagree with any of our values. You were President of a party which declared our values the enemy but you didn’t notice. There was a manifesto but you didn’t read it. You were against discrimination on sexual orientation as President of a party whose mission was to scourge LGBT people. They were extremist but only after you left but also before you left. There was a conference you led with the express mission of opposing secular liberalism but you were just with there with friends. And when people quote your exact words, well, they were in another language so they don’t count.
You say you’re ‘Not a Tory’ but you seem to never take responsibility for your decisions, blame everyone else for your actions, say it’s always someone else’s fault. That sounds like every Tory Brexiter I’ve ever heard.
In the same year that you led a conference attacking secular liberalism as your enemy, the Liberal Democrats held a debate on Equal Marriage and moved our policy forward for trans people, for humanists, for much more genuinely equal marriage to build on what we’ve already achieved.
When you say you want the law to stay as it is, that sounds like a compromise, because it would be too hard to turn the clock back – even though you wrote a manifesto demanding turning the clock back and turning your back on LGBT people.
I don’t want the law to stay as it is. I want to move forward. I want more freedom, fairness, future. When a candidate has Liberal values, I trust them to do by instinct, because it’s their Liberal cause, not because they’ve been carefully nailed down on individual issues and agreed through gritted teeth and I have no idea – or fear that I have every idea – which way you’ll swing where you’ve not been forced to give a commitment in advance.
What are your values?
The Alliances you’ve chosen declare liberals like me the enemy, that gay people like me are the downfall of civilisation.
Now you want to get elected, you tell me you’re my friend.
I know what my beliefs are and I find it really hard to believe that.
Hi David, I am delighted that you have been selected to be the Liberal Democrat candidate in a seat that can be won – I trust you will win and become an MP in the near future. As a Christian myself, I think it is important that we do not allow people of faith to be driven out of politics by fear of being challenged on theological questions – the standard answer to any theological question should be “that is a theological question…ask me a policy question and I will tell you my position”.
I’m with Charley here: I don’t care if you believe abortion is wrong or gay sex is sinful, I care whether you would vote to restrict them, and thus impose your views on people who don’t share them. I’m sure that you would agree while freedom of conscience is good and Liberal, imposing unnecessary restrictions on others is not.
In this sense your answers on gay marriage are slightly but not entirely comforting, and your answers on abortion are worrying.