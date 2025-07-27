Dear Feds, if you want my money, treat me with more respect

I have just about managed to calm down after receiving the following email from Lib Dem HQ on Wednesday.

Dear Caron, Thank you for choosing to be a member of the Liberal Democrats. The General Election result, electing 72 MPs, was our best result in 100 years. In May’s local elections, we got a higher national vote share than the Conservatives, and we now run more councils than the Conservatives for the first time in our history. We have done extraordinarily well, thanks to your support. But the danger our country now faces is real. Reform are surging and we are the only party that is consistently beating them in by-elections. We are going to be up front with you: the first year of a Westminster Parliament is the hardest for us financially. We have a huge amount of work to do, digging in where we have won, and building teams in places where we can stop Reform and win more seats. There is a huge opportunity in front of us, and huge danger for the country if we do not take it. And the biggest thing holding us back right now is lack of funds. >We are asking you today to increase your membership contribution by by 8.9%, the equivalent of £8.59 a year. If you are happy to help: thank you. You don’t need to do anything else. We will automatically increase your payments, starting from your next billing date on 1 April 2026. If you change your mind, you will have 10 days thereafter to let us know. If you would like to increase your membership by more than the amount stated above, please contact us at [email protected] and one of our team will be happy to help you. If you want to opt out of this change, please complete this short form and your membership contribution will stay the same as it is now. (You can change your contribution at any time, if you change your mind either way.) Whatever you decide – we appreciate everything you do for the Party, Caron. Thank you. Best wishes, The Liberal Democrats

I have to be honest, I am not a fan of this sort of opt-out membership uprating.

Our membership subscription rates are set by Conference and, while I have no objection to people being asked to pay more, I feel that there is a sneakiness to this, requiring you to opt out of an almighty triple inflationary cost. Sending them out in the middle of the Summer also ensures that some people will miss them until they get a nasty shock at their next renewal time.

This scheme is continuing despite the objection of at least one state party and concerns raised by federal committees who have yet to be convinced that it does more good than harm.

Let’s be clear, I have no objection whatsoever to giving the party money. I do it a lot, like most members, because I want to make sure that we can win whenever we stand for election.

However, I don’t like the party using tactics that we’d call out if anyone else used them. Imagine if Netflix sent out an email saying that they would increase your sub by nearly 10% unless you opted out? If they tried that on me, I’d be pressing the cancel button.

I am too devoted to this party to leave it, but I feel that this sort of operation just takes our members for granted and makes them feel disgruntled.

Normally, I swear I am going to opt out and then either forget or relent, which probably proves the point. But this year, I am so annoyed that I have opted out.

So what pushed me over the edge?

It is not beyond the wit of the architects of this scheme to send out an email that is relevant to members in each state party. We don’t have local elections in Scotland until 2027, and the Conservatives are not our principal opposition, it’s the SNP. There’s no mention to a Scottish member of the fact that we have the most volatile Scottish election with the best opportunities for us in years coming up in 9 months’ time. That, surely, would be quite a motivating factor.

It’s not as if this is the first time I’d had good reason to criticise federal party communications to Scottish members. It must be at least the eleven millionth by now. Things did get better for a while, but now they are on the slide.

The only way “the Feds” will learn, is if we give the tangible evidence that this is not good enough and opt out of this scheme in protest. If this doesn’t work, next year, my subscription will be reduced.

However, the party will get it’s 8.9% out of me, at least, but it will be in donations to brilliant candidates like Sanne Djikstra-Downie in Lothians, Neil Alexander in Inverness and Nairn, David Green in Caithness, Yi-Pei Chou-Turvey in the North East and Paul McGarry in Lothians that my money will be going, not to a Federal party that disrespects me.

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings