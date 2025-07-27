Dear Feds, if you want my money, treat me with more respect

I have just about managed to calm down after receiving the following email from Lib Dem HQ on Wednesday.
Dear Caron,
Thank you for choosing to be a member of the Liberal Democrats.
The General Election result, electing 72 MPs, was our best result in 100 years.
In May’s local elections, we got a higher national vote share than the Conservatives, and we now run more councils than the Conservatives for the first time in our history.
We have done extraordinarily well, thanks to your support.
But the danger our country now faces is real. Reform are surging and we are the only party that is consistently beating them in by-elections.
We are going to be up front with you: the first year of a Westminster Parliament is the hardest for us financially. We have a huge amount of work to do, digging in where we have won, and building teams in places where we can stop Reform and win more seats.
There is a huge opportunity in front of us, and huge danger for the country if we do not take it. And the biggest thing holding us back right now is lack of funds.
>We are asking you today to increase your membership contribution by by 8.9%, the equivalent of £8.59 a year.
If you are happy to help: thank you. You don’t need to do anything else. We will automatically increase your payments, starting from your next billing date on 1 April 2026. If you change your mind, you will have 10 days thereafter to let us know.
If you would like to increase your membership by more than the amount stated above, please contact us at [email protected] and one of our team will be happy to help you.
If you want to opt out of this change, please complete this short form and your membership contribution will stay the same as it is now.
(You can change your contribution at any time, if you change your mind either way.)
Whatever you decide – we appreciate everything you do for the Party, Caron.
Thank you.
Best wishes,
The Liberal Democrats
I have to be honest, I am not a fan of this sort of opt-out membership uprating.
Our membership subscription rates are set by Conference and, while I have no objection to people being asked to pay more, I feel that there is a sneakiness to this, requiring you to opt out of an almighty triple inflationary cost. Sending them out in the middle of the Summer also ensures that some people will miss them until they get a nasty shock at their next renewal time.
This scheme is continuing despite the objection of at least one state party and concerns raised by federal committees who have yet to be convinced that it does more good than harm.
Let’s be clear, I have no objection whatsoever to giving the party money. I do it a lot, like most members, because I want to make sure that we can win whenever we stand for election.
However, I don’t like the party using tactics that we’d call out if anyone else used them. Imagine if Netflix sent out an email saying that they would increase your sub by nearly 10% unless you opted out? If they tried that on me, I’d be pressing the cancel button.
I am too devoted to this party to leave it, but I feel that this sort of operation just takes our members for granted and makes them feel disgruntled.
Normally, I swear I am going to opt out and then either forget or relent, which probably proves the point. But this year, I am so annoyed that I have opted out.
So what pushed me over the edge?
It is not beyond the wit of the architects of this scheme to send out an email that is relevant to members in each state party. We don’t have local elections in Scotland until 2027, and the Conservatives are not our principal opposition, it’s the SNP. There’s no mention to a Scottish member of the fact that we have the most volatile Scottish election with the best opportunities for us in years coming up in 9 months’ time. That, surely, would be quite a motivating factor.
It’s not as if this is the first time I’d had good reason to criticise federal party communications to Scottish members. It must be at least the eleven millionth by now. Things did get better for a while, but now they are on the slide.
The only way “the Feds” will learn, is if we give the tangible evidence that this is not good enough and opt out of this scheme in protest. If this doesn’t work, next year, my subscription will be reduced.
However, the party will get it’s 8.9% out of me, at least, but it will be in donations to brilliant candidates like Sanne Djikstra-Downie in Lothians, Neil Alexander in Inverness and Nairn, David Green in Caithness, Yi-Pei Chou-Turvey in the North East and Paul McGarry in Lothians that my money will be going, not to a Federal party that disrespects me.
What do you think?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
What do I think ?
It’s the action of the party of prosperous middle class “Middle England” – which will continue to be such unless it takes a good hard look at itself.
Actually, David, I can’t believe I left that out of my rant…. Thank you.
David Raw is on the money, excuse the pun!
The party makes a mistake if it continues to ignore the fact that there are opportunities beyong the leafy suburbs of London and the Home Counties. My vision is Grimond’s centre left non socialist force. To achieve that we need to be going onto traditional Labour territory and we are never going to have a better opportunity than we do now!
Corbyn built a mass party why can’t we?
And yes the Scottish and indeed Welsh elections next May mean a great deal. Not least because we have an opportunity to grow our support in both!
The only thing I’d take issue with is the idea that Corbyn built a mass party. He’s had a lot of sign ups but the jury is out about whether they will actually manage to build anything with any infrastructure. And given that he delivered the worst result for Labour ever when he did have all the infrastructure and funding of the Labour Party, I won’t be holding my breath.
Indeed Caron,
Although my knowledge of Scottish politics is decidedly limited, even I know that Scotland’s defining political characteristic is SNP vs not SNP.
However I do disagree – to an extent – with David when he comments on our party being “the party of prosperous middle class “Middle England”. I regard the Lib Dems as a party where a substantial proportion of the members everywhere are what I would describe as intelligent, comfortably well off with a serious social conscience. In effect we are a party that sympathises and acts wherever possible to offset the worst aspects of social injustice and inequality, while few of us directly suffer from it.
Instead, I believe the underpinning issue behind your concern about the feds is the battle between those who believe central control is vital for organisational efficiency, and those who believe that diversity, devolution and power sharing is key to avoiding the catastrophes of central groupthink.
Sadly, for decades our party has been subjected to repeated power grabs concentrating control in the centre and taking it from ordinary members – from the Bones’ Commission to the most recent putch with F10 where a storm of indignation was whipped up in the election review to justify another centralisation of power.
We have to remember that the centre has the ear of and is the mouthpiece for the powers that be whether that is our leader, our MPs or our president – and most of them really do believe that they know best.
Caron – I wonder if David Warren was referring to the rapid expansion in Labour Party membership under Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum, rather than his current venture? Speaking of which, has anyone else noticed that his Your Party (or whatever they finally decide it’s name to be) has adopted deep orange as their party colour? That seems to be deliberately treading upon Liberal territory, and could cause confusion come an election.
“Middle England”, an insulting expression when directed at Liberals. “”Middle England” is a socio-political term which generally refers to middle class or lower middle class people in England who hold traditional conservative or right-wing views.’
That said, I agree with Caron. The last time this happened I opted out on principle. The tone of these emails is also too often gratuitously patronising.
@ Caron,
“And given that {Corbyn} delivered the worst result for Labour ever…..”
I’m surprised at a Lib Dem ignoring the vagaries of the FPTP voting system to make this kind of claim. It wasn’t a good result but it wasn’t the worst ever.
If Reform/Brexit Party/UKIP had competed and split the right wing vote in 2017 and 2019 as they did in 2024 it is quite likely Labour would have won both elections. Corbyn’s Labour won more votes both times than Starmer did in 2024.
I agree with Caron. I suspect that actions like this will alienate fringe members. There needs to be a rethink.
The letter explains why this is an above-inflation increase, I welcome that it’s all done for me, one less form to fill in. This article seems like a lot of fuss over nothing, ditto the comments.
Sorry if that sounds dismissive but I don’t get it.