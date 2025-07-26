Housing expert selected to represent Scottish Lib Dems in Central Scotland and Lothians West

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced homelessness and community campaigner Paul McGarry as their candidate for the Central Scotland and Lothians West regional list at the forthcoming Scottish election.

Made homeless at the age of 16, Paul was driven into politics by a desire to tackle the root causes of homelessness and support some of the poorest communities in his area.

For several years, he worked in youth projects across Scotland, including Lanark, Motherwell, East Kilbride, Falkirk and Hamilton.

He now works a senior Business Development Manager at a national training provider, helping organisations across the UK improve health, safety and wellbeing.

As the Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing and homelessness, he is a longstanding campaigner for new schools, new community centres and more affordable housing.

Paul McGarry said:

I got into politics to make a difference. Becoming homeless at 16 showed me how fragile the system can be, how easily people can fall through the cracks and how vital it is to have someone fighting your corner. Living in central Scotland, I see how much people are struggling. They feel like they’re stuck on a permanent waiting list, from NHS treatment to affordable housing. As a Liberal Democrat, I am committed to giving people the representation they deserve. That means fixing our broken health service, tackling the housing crisis, lifting up local economies and delivering the best education for our children. I don’t consider myself a typical politician. I’ve seen life’s challenges up close and personal, and that’s what motivates me as a parliamentary candidate. I want to change things for the better and get results for the people of Central Scotland and Lothians West.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Paul is an exceptional local champion for the people of Central Scotland and Lothians West. He’s just what we need to restore some much-needed decency back into Scottish politics. He is a deeply compassionate, go-getting individual, and I know he will fight his heart out for communities across central Scotland, championing the issues people care about most. Next May, everyone in Central Scotland and Lothians West can put a cross next to the Scottish Liberal Democrats on their peach regional ballot paper, get Paul elected to parliament and end 18 years of SNP failure.

The list rankings are as follows: