Delivering a Rainbow Crossing in Sutton

Since I was elected in 2018, as one of 33 Lib Dems on Sutton Council, I’ve been working with our local LGBTQ Forum to advocate for and promote the LGBTQ Community across our borough.

I’m extremely pleased of the close working we’ve been doing as local community champions on the Council to draw attention to and support minorities in our borough, from supporting our faith communities in the aftermath of the horrific attack in Christchurch and working with local Black Lives Matter groups to address racial inequality in Sutton to supporting organisations like the Sutton LGBTQ Forum.

Parts of this work have included attending their events, promoting their activities and most visibly, working with them to install two Pride crossings in the borough, with the first being installed in June 2020.

One, most recently installed in May 2021 is the UK’s first ever permanent trans pride crossing, unveiled to mark IDAHOBIT this year.

In both cases, the projects undoubtedly benefited from the fact Sutton has one of the longest-running Lib Dem council administrations in the UK: it didn’t take much convincing to get colleagues on board! I’m very grateful for the support the ideas have received from Cllr Manuel Abellan in his capacity as Chair of our Environment & Sustainable Transport Committee, and Cllr Steve Cook as the Arts lead for the Council. Together we brought officers – both from cultural services and Highways – and the community together to work on technical details to get these projects implemented. As ever, to get the ball rolling the first step was simply to ask!

In taking on the project, we were all extremely conscious of the strain places on council finances after a decade of austerity- so funding for the project could not come from existing allocated budgets, as that would mean less to spend on vital services. Instead, we found a small pot of funding within the Highways department earmarked for miscellaneous use meaning the project wouldn’t be taking away funding for other projects, or road repairs. While not enough to make these sorts of projects a regular occurrence, it was felt that this instance the small expenditure (accounting for 0.02% of our annual budget) was justified given the prominence of the location and importance of the message it sends.

While in Sutton getting the crossings installed was very much a case of pushing against an open door, that doesn’t mean that councillors elsewhere can’t push to get these really visible projects done.

Colleagues elsewhere like Cllr Huw James in North Somerset have used petitions and very public pressure to show just how wide public support there is for these projects to help convince officers to work on them. That kind of action can go quite far in showing that these visible statements of support for our minority communities aren’t simply there to placate groups but are widely supported schemes that can help to make clear just how open and welcoming the communities we serve actually are.

Our minority communities needs our open support, especially in the face of attacks and obfuscation from our Government around the Gender Recognition Act, hesitance around banning conversion therapy. While those of us elected to councils- and even those of us fortunate enough to be running those councils- can’t directly change those things, we can show our communities that regardless of this Government’s dithering, we are on their side.

* Jake Short has been a councillor in Sutton since 2018, and is serving as the Lib Dem Council's Lead Member for Preventing Hate Crime and Equalities as well as Chair of the Council's Licensing Committee.