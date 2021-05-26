Tim Farron on dog thefts

Embed from Getty Images

Ever since we were able to leave the house at the end of the first lockdown I have been going out for walks with my husband, whenever the weather allows. Just a short drive from our home we have discovered many woods and even lakes that we didn’t know existed even though we have lived here for over 40 years.

On our walks we have met a lot of very well behaved dogs. We don’t have a dog ourselves but have really enjoyed seeing so many beautiful and much loved pets out enjoying the countryside.

But we have also spotted notices warning about dog thefts. One ploy, it seems, is for people in fake uniform to approach a dog owner claiming to be from the RSPCA, with a van badged up so it appears official. Then they say they need to take the dog for a check-up and make off with it in the van.

Dog theft has rocketed recently, largely because pedigree dogs are not at all cheap. So it is good news that the Prime Minister is threatening tougher sentences for dog thieves as well as for those who abandon their pets. But it is not good news that it could be some time before this comes into legislation.

Tim Farron has been campaigning on this issue for some time:

Dog theft should be a specific crime, and treated with much more gravity given that our pets are part of our families. The Home Secretary must show she that understands this and give us some hope that she will take the action that dog owners are demandinghttps://t.co/19t4P85CO9 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 9, 2021

