The Voice

Tim Farron on dog thefts

By | Wed 26th May 2021 - 2:10 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Ever since we were able to leave the house at the end of the first lockdown I have been going out for walks with my husband, whenever the weather allows. Just a short drive from our home we have discovered many woods and even lakes that we didn’t know existed even though we have lived here for over 40 years.

On our walks we have met a lot of very well behaved dogs. We don’t have a dog ourselves but have really enjoyed seeing so many beautiful and much loved pets out enjoying the countryside.

But we have also spotted notices warning about dog thefts. One ploy, it seems, is for people in fake uniform to approach a dog owner claiming to be from the RSPCA, with a van badged up so it appears official. Then they say they need to take the dog for a check-up and make off with it in the van.

Dog theft has rocketed recently, largely because pedigree dogs are not at all cheap. So it is good news that the Prime Minister is threatening tougher sentences for dog thieves as well as for those who abandon their pets. But it is not good news that it could be some time before this comes into legislation.

Tim Farron has been campaigning on this issue for some time:

He now says:

We welcome the news that the Prime Minister is promising tougher sentences for dog theft and neglect.

However, this is a problem now. Dog thefts are soaring and it’s all very well making promises if they’re not followed through. It took years for the Conservatives to toughen up sentences for animal cruelty.

Liberal Democrats are calling for legislation on dog thefts to be fast-tracked. Action on dog thefts will have cross party support, and the Tories must act now.

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Laurence, some elements of the Citizen pension policy were enacted with the triple lock and Steve Webb's pension reforms. From this month, the new ‘flat r...
  • Joe Bourke
    Katharine, I believe what we will see is a near universal guaranteed minimum income (rather than a full blown UBI) that addresses some of the more egregious ...
  • David Raw
    @ Fiona Thank you, I very much appreciate the trouble you have gone to explain your point of view. As far as Barry's suggestion of a Citizens Assembly is c...
  • Fiona
    @David - the problem with the 2019 assembly was that it wasn't set to openly query various aspects of Scotland's future. It was set up to work out how to convin...
  • Laurence Cox
    @Peter Watson Yes, this is a problem with our Party. As Article 7.1 of our Party's Constitution (2021) states: "The Federal Party shall determine the policy...