Desmond Tutu: 90 years of life – life to the full, despite many struggles and challenges

Desmond Tutu, a tiny giant as many people used to call him, passed away today. I always found him quite an interesting church and public figure. I’ve listened to a number of his interviews. He went through a lot, however he never lost a genuine desire to build “common good”. He was funny, intelligent, always with a big smile on his face. In 1984, he received a Nobel Prize. He was a fighter with a big and open heart. However, above all Desmond Tutu was a Man of Peace and a Man of God.

He was a teacher, priest, Bishop and Archbishop. He became one of the most prominent opponents of South African’s apartheid, however he was a keen advocate of non-violence protests.

I found it quite interesting that he was disliked by liberals, who regarded him as too radical. Others accused him of being too moderate. Finally, Marxists criticised his anti-communist stance. It is clear that you can’t always please everyone! However, his beliefs were never compromised. He didn’t worry too much about his “reputation”. He continued to fight for issues, which were close to him: justice and equality.

Maybe there is something that each one of us could learn from Desmond Tutu? Being open to building a fruitful and constructive dialogue? Being firm in our beliefs but also being ready to listen? Maybe, speaking up for those, who often are voiceless? Following Desmond Tutu’s footsteps won’t be easy but the list of options is endless!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor