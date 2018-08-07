Devolution to the English Regions is not just a good thing – it’s absolutely essential.

The problems of the UK will never be solved while the whole of the Country is dominated by Westminster and Whitehall. I have believed that for all the 51 years I have been a member of our Party (or its predecessor!) I believe it now and that is why I am more than a little disappointed with the policy paper and motion being sent from the FPC to Party Conference. It just isn’t strong enough, urgent enough or angry enough!
Whilst still a Liberal member I was asked on Radio 4 to respond to the parody often created then of the average Liberal member being a long-haired, real ale drinker in sandals. My parody is somewhat different. I said then and I say now of our Party we protest with a campaign song which goes:
“What do we want?”
“Gradual Change”
“When do we want it?”
“As soon as possible please if that’s all right with you old chap”.
I’m afraid that is just not good enough for me. For almost all political life I have been a campaigner in Liverpool. I have held all sorts of positions when we controlled the Council and for my first 22 years as a Councillor represented some of the poorest communities in the Country. I have always been aware during that time that the needs of the poorest of our communities have been held back by policies devised by nice people, often well meaning, in Whitehall and Westminster but who have absolutely no ideas what it is like to live in a ‘Toxteth’ or a ‘Sparkbrook’.
Policies are created to look at the needs of those who live in the London Evening Standard catchment area – and not even the poorest bits of that.
The centralisation of power in London has dragged many of the brightest, most capable and most articulate away from using their talents in the great Northern Cities and Towns. This has reduced our capacity to create good jobs in good businesses. The creative talents of the North fuel what has been an overheating economy of the South East. This is not good for the South-East. Staggering house prices; long commutes and a poor environment are the price paid for that overheating.
At Conference we will be debating a motion supported by a policy paper that I have had a hand in creating. The motion is looking at the way that the UK is governed with a particular look at the way England is governed. It’s not that there is anything in the paper that I disagree with. It’s just that it’s all a bit anaemic. It’s just not angry enough about the Stalinist control that Westminster and Whitehall have over ‘the provinces’.
Arguably, England is the most centralised state in Western Europe. Bureaucrats in Whitehall and politicians in Westminster micro manage communities throughout the country. They do it by the creation of laws and Statutory Instruments and enforce their rule through a series of inspectorates and regionally based bureaucrats such as Children’s Commissioners.
This is rigorously enforced by the financial controls that Westminster imposes. The theory of localism and do what you think is right is supplanted by ‘he who pays the piper calls the tune’.
Liberal Democrats think that this centralisation is wrong. Liberal Democrats believe that decisions over policies and spending should be made at the lowest possible and practical level. These levels will be different for different types of activity.
A more muscular liberalism would want urgently to break the power of Westminster and Whitehall over issues of a domestic nature which should rightly be decided by those who have a clear understanding of the nature of problems and can devise local solutions.
- The lowest level would be the neighbourhood perhaps 5,000 people
- Then the district around 100,000 people
- Then the Town or City – between 250,000 and 750,000 people
- Then the County or Conurbation – between 750,000 and 2,500,000 people
- Then the region which, following the devolved governmental system could be up to 5 million people.
I recognise that this will mean systems that look different in different parts of the Country. This is right. The way you provide services in a heavily rural area should look very different to the way they are provided in a heavily urban area.
I don’t want elected bodies at all these levels unless there is a strong demand for them. Our key aim is to involve more people in the design and delivery of services and particularly to ensure that are able to influence the decision-making process. This can be achieved through a variety of structures working within differing democratic structures.
But where the motion and the paper both fall woefully short is in two key regards:
- It says little about taxation powers. We need at a much more local level to decide which taxes we need and which we don’t which would include specific taxes which are relevant to specific areas.
- It doesn’t begin to define the things that ‘London’ should stop doing and leave to us. A good point here is the failure to mention the NHS. It pains me to say so but the Manchester NHS devolution is going well. Money is being spent to meet local needs and priorities. But the list should not end with health. There is no reason why all local transport decisions; training; economic development and employment initiatives; housing and the environment and much more could not be made by people at the appropriate regional or local level in a democratic and transparent way.
The Lib Dem policy paper and motion hint at this but tease you into believing that this is a radical document whilst not really going far enough.
A few years ago, the BBC did a survey which asked people which City was England’s second city. The Brummies said Birmingham; the Geordies said Newcastle and the Mancies said Manchester. The Scousers said London! Of course, we think this is the best city in the Country but we will never achieve our potential whilst London holds the powers and purse strings. Power to the People!
As a Party we need to be angrier; louder and more muscular. Gradual change will not deal with those people who will die 12 years earlier because of their lack of opportunity and a decent job and a decent home in a decent community. We must be angry enough to demand that we break the power structures of England to release the powers and creativities of the rest of the Country. “What do we want?” “Change” “When do we want it?” “Now!!”
@Richard Kemp
Absolutely, Mr Kemp. Some of us (well, at least me – and mainly on LDV) have been saying it for years! As for when it should happen? Would asap be soon enough?
Now for the nitty gritty. What we need is a ‘Federal. UK on the lines of Germany. Let’s start at the top of the pyramid. The Federal Parliament, elected by PR (STV, Regional Lists, or a combination of FPTP and Lists as in Germany – take your pick), should elect a Government whose responsibility was clearly defined to things like Foreign Affairs, Defence of the Realm, Economic Strategy, with powers to raise taxes to cover these areas. We could have a secon revising chamber made up of delegates chosen by the parliaments (but NOT elected) in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the 5/6 English Regions, with numbers based on population size.
Everything else, including tax raising powers, should be DEVOLVED to the ‘nations’ of the UK including the English Regions ( which I shall call ‘areas’ from now on). Each area will elect a parliament/assembly (by PR of course). Within each area will be a series of Unitary Councils and below them Town and Parish Councils. And that’s it. How you divvy out the responsibilities between them may vary slightly throughout the areas; but I guess it would be similar to how we do it now.
The problem with Richard’s list is, in my opinion, that there are just too many layers of government, both local and national. (I reckon it would make six times according to his ‘plan’). It’s hard enough to get people to vote now. How often should people expect to vote? I reckon around four times over a five year period. So, no matter where you live in the U.K., you will be entitled to vote to elect 1. A Federal Parliament (probably based in Westminster) 2. An Assembly/Parliament for your area 3. A Unitary Authority 4. A Town/Parish/Neighbourhood Council. I reckon most people could manage that. Oh, and one more thing, make it harder to get a postal vote. If people can walk for miles to queue at polling stations in countries emerging into democracy, why can’t we at least do the same?
I totally agree with the premis of this article – that decisions should be made at local level, but there could then be a problem of services varying drastically between different areas. We sometimes see this in the NHS when a treatment is available in one area but not in another. I’m not sure if the paper addresses this problem and whether there should be a minimum service level monitored by central government or perhaps a mechanism for buying in services available in different areas.
It’s likely that this failure would occur when dealing with problems that are important to a minority group in the area but not to the majority and as Lib Dems we wish to help minorities not hinder them.
I disagree with John’s first comment. We should start not at the top but at the bottom. In a *confederation* it would be for the more local sovereign bodies to decide what powers to hand over to any federal level body.
And if they are going to be radically revolutionary, there are probably things we can do at a more local level to get the process going. Withdraw cooperation from Westminster for instance. Develop our own social safety nets locally through cooperative agencies. Go and open our own EU negotiations through the Committee of the Regions for those who disagree with Westminster’s negotiating position. Undermine it at every opportunity.
It was with half a mind on Richard Kemp’s history of radicalism that I started the process in Liverpool and the north-west in my essay for the Liberal Britain essay competition last year:
https://geomutualist.review/2030-the-confederation-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland/
@Sue Sutherland
Your comments are very apposite. While I don’t know much about health provision (other than as a receiver rather than as a giver) I do know something about education. Sorry to be pedantic; but it reminds me of how they do things in a Federal country. When I was teaching in West Germany in the middle 1970s there Had been a movement to reform 6th forms by introducing a points system for university qualification. Any educational change required agreement from the Education Ministers of all ‘Bundesländer’, through the delightfully named ‘Ständige Konferenz der Kultusminister’. This was finally agreed and more socialist inclined Länder, such as the one where I was teaching, began the process of change almost immediately, despite some opposition from some teacher unions. That was in 1974. Scroll forward to 1983 and, when I took an exchange party to a school in a more conservative inclined ‘Land’, these reforms had only just gone through. I suppose that’s how democracy works, but they all get there in the end. ‘Vive la différence ‘?
I agree, Richard, but it is easier said than done. Lib Dems are as bad as anyone at imposing duties on local authorities. When we were in government I suggested to our local government minister thatour government’s reduction of grant funding to local authorities should have been accompanied by a reduction in statutory duties for local authorities – it’s no good taking their money away while expecting them to continue to do all 7,000 things that the government requires of them. He looked at me as though I was mad.
Take, for example, the duty to provide a library service. There is absolutely no reason why local voters cannot decide for themselves whether their local authority should provide a local library service. This does not need to be a diktat from on high. Yet I’ve had rows with Lib Dems who belive that libraries are good things, that local authorities should provide them, and therefore removing the obligation to provide them is unconscionable.
The sad truth is that we are all for devolution as long as the devolved authorities do what we want. But whenever there is something we think is valuable or worthwhile we are more than happy to pass a law that says it must be done.
@ Tom Papworth Tom. The legal requirement with regard to libraries does not specify a required number or a required formula. It simply requires one.
As to the said one library, local archives and use of computerised facilities ought to be encouraged – certainly help could be given to universal credit applicants who have to try to untangle an awfully complicated application form – (a failure of scrutiny by Lib Dem MP’s in Coalition – and as highlighted in the film, ‘I Daniel Blake’).
Otherwise I agree with your general premise. I can’t remember now who our Minister was… but an apprenticeship in local government would have been an advantage).
Probably Andrew Stunnell or Don Foster. And certainly the former had done just such an “apprenticeship” both as an elected member and as an officer at ALDC.
I don’t often agree with John Marriott, but his four tiers are just what we need. ALL must be elected by STV. No other choice of voting system puts the voter in charge. Where I disagree with him is over a non-elected second or revising chamber. If people are going to be passing laws they must be elected. They can be elected on a different area basis instead of 4-5 STV constituencies and for a longer period.
Where I do disagree with Richard Kemp is in his view that a devolved system should be a choice. Yes, the area can be debated and agreed, but if we’re going to get power out of Whitehall and London then it has to happen everywhere. Otherwise we’ll have two different UKs. One part run from London as now and one part with devolved powers and tax raising ability. Please remember that the Liberal Government that granted home rule to Ireland envisaged similar proposals for Scotland and Wales and the regions of England, but the small matter of WW! got in the way.
Also, some very vocal people, who don’t understand any of this, will object on principle to more elected bodies, because of their view of politicians. If we want to do this NOW, then when we get the chance we must seize the moment and get on with it. Put it in the manifesto and implement it.
When you couple radical change in governance with tackling inequality through greater employee involvement in companies (involving even more elections) then you are talking radical change and serious involvement of greater democracy in everyone’s lives.
If you impose a structure it’s not really a federation/confederation of more or less sovereign entities. Just yet another restructuring of local/regional government at the whim of Westmonster politicians (and, presumably, withdrawable by the next lot of Westmonster politicians).
We should want people to demand to “take back power” from SW1 rather than have it thrown at them. We already have a two or rather multi-system UK with different regional and local arrangements having been the norm for decades.
Once one area does demand to secede (virtually that’s what we’re asking for – secession and then a renegotiation of federal level reserved powers), the rest will follow in case they’re missing out on something 🙂 But I have no concerns about having, say, Liverpool run most of its own affairs and only hand some residual power to Westminster, while the latter may run “undevolved” regions until they too decide to demand the powers. In a similar way to how “incorporated” and “unincorporated” areas work in the USA.
The obvious way to immediately pursue the devolved agenda is via the Metro Mayors. All, without exception are calling for greater devolution of powers and in particular tax raising and borrowing powers for skills training, housing, transportation and infrastructure development http://mysefton.co.uk/2018/06/13/metro-mayors-skills-summit-calls-for-further-devolution/
The real problem is the disconnect between large but remote bodies where little engagement except at voting times occurs .City Mayors are the exception largely because it is an identifiable locality with geographical parameters .We are on the edge of the West Midlands ,(Only because they didnt want to call it Greater Birmingham ) I feel no afinity with Andy Streeter or Wolverhampton .The old Coventry Solihull and Warwickshire area at least some legitimacy .Big amorphic regions with no heart have always failed the test of time.
On regional government we should build from where we are. I would love to see regional assemblies because as Richard Kemp says too much “regional” business goes through Westminster with too little thought and many services such as transport and health would benefit from being tailored to local needs by people actually in the area not hundreds of miles away in London.
I think the way ahead is to build on what is already happening in Manchester, West Midlands etc and bring it closer to the London model – democratising it with directly elected regional assemblies/authorities alongside the directly elected Mayors – the Greater Manchester regional assembly. These regional assemblies would be smaller than I would like. But unfortunately there is not a very strong regional identity in England which has been ruled centrally for 2000 years. Unlike in Germany and America where independent sovereign areas have come together into a federation within the last few hundred years. No-one says they are from the South East of Britain as an identity – Portsmouth, Hampshire, the South Coast may be but not the South East. And this applies broadly to the rest of the country.
You can’t build on a system that is inherently anti democratic and concentrates total power in the hands of 1 person instead of a representative group elected by STV. OK so some Mayors (mostly Lib Dems) have involved lots of people in decision making but you only have to look at Richard Kemp’s own Mayor in Liverpool to see how badly that can go wrong.
When local government was created in the 19th century our Liberal forebears just got on with it. They had a vision and they created it. We will be arguing in to the next century of we wait until people demand the sort of devolution we want.
You prevent it being changed by the central government by establishing a written constitution with entrenched powers for regional and local government, but that is not something we can wait for. We have to campaign for a federal UK and implement it if we get the chance and follow that up with a written constitution that has serious safeguards against it being changed without overwhelming political support. (e.g 75% vote in both houses of parliament and approval by (say) 3/4 of devolved assemblies/parliaments.)
Otherwise we’re back where Richard started with the old joke: What do you want – gradual change. When do you want it – in due course.
Radical change requires radical action. Let’s go for it.
@Mick Taylor
Germany’s second chamber, the Bundesrat, is small and consists of delegates nominated by the 16 Bundesländer. It seems to work quite well. If you have a second elected body you have to have more elections. Surely four lots are enough, aren’t they? It’s hard enough getting people out to vote now.
@Jock Coats
Start at the top, I say. Ask yourself just what ‘powers’ would best be kept nationally. Foreign affairs, Defence, the Environment, Economic Development? Everything else should be devolved to the Regions/Nations of the U.K. Once that’s out of the way, then the fun can really begin.
Things like education need to be decided at Regional level; but, as in Germany, there must be consensus across the board. Roads and infrastructure should also be decided at regional level; but some projects need cooperation between the regions affected. Much of the implementation would rest with the various Unitary Authorities. Maintenance of local infrastructure could be devolved even further down to Parish/Town Councils, where some amalgamations may be necessary to create bodies that are more proactive than some of the bodies w have today. Most important of all, every level should have Tax raising powers, which has got to mean a root and branch reform of local government finance.