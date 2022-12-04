Disabled people don’t want to cost the earth

This year saw an interesting coincidence of events – the Earthshot prize on the 2nd December and the UN Day for disabled people on the 3rd. As a disabled person who cares deeply about climate change these two events happening the day after each other caught my attention.

It has been my experience that often disabled people are left out of discussions around climate change. When discussion around banning plastic straws was happening I saw a lot of disabled people trying to explain that they needed plastic straws to reliably access liquids and explaining why for many of them non-plastic alternatives simply weren’t viable in all circumstances. Rather than listening to us and trying to work with us to find compromises that maintained disabled people’s dignity and independence with minimising plastic waste there were many non-disabled people who at best accused us of lying and at worst seemed to suggest that our lives were worth less than reducing plastic waste.

There are many other examples where passion for combatting climate change has caused people to disregard disabled people and our needs – Low Traffic Neighbourhoods without exemptions for Blue badge holders or carers, segregated cycle lanes without drop kerbs or tactile paving, pedestrianisation schemes that fail to include places for less mobile people to stop and rest – the list goes on.

However, there are also areas where, by listening to disabled people, far more could be done to combat climate change that aren’t banning things disabled people need to live or excluding us from public spaces. Many employers have active travel schemes such as cycle loans but many schemes don’t include adapted or adaptable cycles – which can often be prohibitively expensive to buy outright – in 2020 I successfully got my own employers cycle loan scheme to start offering a tricycle as part of the scheme.

Health and Social Care is another prime example. In 2019 Incontinence pads accounted for around 2-3% of landfill waste in the UK. These are largely made of plastic and unrecyclable. For people with light incontinence reusable options exist but for more severe incontinence there are no other options. Sterile packaging is largely at least partially made of plastic. There is also tubing, syringes, medication packaging and bottles, and so and so forth all used within health and social care environments.

Granted in some cases this waste will always be unsuitable for recycling as it’s contaminated clinical waste but there is more we can do to develop reusable and/or biodegradable alternatives where possible. That research requires funding and frequently research which benefits disabled people relies too much on disabled people ourselves and those that love us and want to find solutions for the problems we face because the money often simply isn’t there in commercial contexts.

This is why, nearly two years ago, I began to research a motion for conference which sought to try and change this. To include disabled people more in the fight against climate change as well as reduce plastic waste associated with Health and Social Care without compromising our right to live our lives as independently as possible. That motion was eventually accepted for Autumn Conference 2022, sadly cancelled due to the death of the late Queen, While I plan on resubmitting the motion there is no guarantee it will be accepted again but I realised there was a lot of the motion that could be worked on now.

In areas where we have councillors, and especially where we control councils, we have the power to insist disability and older people’s groups are included in conversations about new LTN’s, pedestrianised areas and other traffic reducing and active travel schemes, not only is this more inclusive it is also more cost effective given that in several notable instances failure to do so has incurred additional expense in retrofitting to make things accessible. As employees and employers where cycle salary sacrifice schemes exist we can ask they carry adapted options. Many of our MP’s and councillors have worked hard to get step free access at train stations in their areas and we can keep working on that for all public transport so that, 25 years after it should have been the case, disabled people are not disproportionately forced to rely on cars and taxis because we cannot access public transport independently.

I genuinely hope my motion will be selected again so that other measures, calls for Government research and development funding for measures to support disabled people live more environmentally friendly lives and reduce plastic waste in health and social care sectors can be fought for and acted on. But in the meantime, I hope that my fellow Lib Dems will listen to and support disabled people where we want to be an active part of the fight against climate change while maintaining our independence.

* Charley joined the Lib Dems in 2010, has stood in Local elections in Stoke on Trent and London and was PPC for Eltham in the 2019 General Election and a GLA list candidate in 2021. They have been a Youth Worker, Early Years Teaching Assistant and FE College Governor. They are currently an Emergency Services Worker in London and Vice Chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems.