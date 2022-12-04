New issue of Liberator out

Liberator 415 can be downloaded here. This is the free December 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it. You can sign up here to be emailed each time a new bi-monthly Liberator comes out.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary, Letters and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 415 includes:

ACHILLES TAKES THE THRONE

King Charles III’s attitude towards public money and its use by the royal family could be his undoing as the deference shown to Elizabeth II fades, says Norman Baker

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE TORIES?

Like horror porn, the Conservative Party has rogered the nation says former Tory campaign manager J Frasier Hewitt, who had an insider’s view

EYEWITNESS IN UKRAINE

Kiron Reid reports from Zaporizhzhia on how Putin’s war has united Ukraine in a way it never was before

A CLEAR RUN FOR LABOUR

Cancelling the Liberal Democrat conference was wrong – and worse it has been followed by foolish policy announcements, says Liz Barker

UK FAILING THE FAIRNESS TEST

A new relationship with Europe and a commitment to help people struggling with bills are needed to restore trust in politics, says Claire Tyler

TIME TO RAISE SOME TAXES

Only tax rises are needed to balance the budget and cuts to vital public services should be avoided, says William Tranby

IN THE PALE ORANGE SHADOWS

If someone put the Liberal Democrats in power would their timid policies provide them with anything to do, wonders Steve Yolland

AMERICA GETS IT RIGHT

Martha Elliott feared the worst in the US midterm elections, but explains why voters unexpectedly shunned Trump

REVIEWS

How to be a Good Politician: 2,000 Years of Good (and Bad) Advice, by Vince Cable

A History of the Scottish Liberals and Liberal Democrats, by David Torrance.

Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy, by Ian Hall

Ballots, Bombs and Bullets, by Pat Bradley

Weak Strongman: the limits of power in Putin’s Russia, by Timothy Frye