Do not trade Hong Kongers’ safety for political expediency

The Labour government is proposing a controversial amendment to the UK’s extradition law concerning Hong Kong. This development, in my view, poses a significant threat to human rights and democratic values for those who have sought sanctuary here.

To truly grasp the gravity of what is being proposed, allow me to briefly explain how the UK has historically categorised territories for extradition. We had three main classifications:

* Territory 1: This category encompassed European Union (EU) countries. The UK implicitly trusted these nations to uphold similar judicial standards and human rights, meaning extradition requests typically bypassed significant UK judicial scrutiny.

* Territory 2: This included non-EU countries that had signed European human rights conventions, and notably, former British Commonwealth territories, which previously included Hong Kong. In these cases, the UK government and its courts retained greater power to review extradition applications, particularly concerning human rights considerations.

* Case-by-case Category: This third and most scrutinised category applied to countries like North Korea and mainland China, which were not deemed to meet Western judicial standards or provide adequate human rights safeguards. Extradition to these nations was handled on an individual basis, undergoing rigorous scrutiny by UK courts.

The pivotal moment came in 2020. Following Beijing’s draconian imposition of the National Security Law on Hong Kong, the UK, alongside other allied nations such as Canada, Australia, and the United States, made a principled decision: it collectively suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong. This suspension effectively removed Hong Kong from “Territory 2”. As a result, the current status quo means that the UK rejects all extradition requests from Hong Kong, regardless of the alleged crime. This represents the greatest possible protection for Hong Kongers residing in the UK, safeguarding them from potential politically motivated cross-border suppression.

Now, the Labour government proposes a chilling amendment: reclassifying Hong Kong into the “case-by-case” category, a status it would share with countries like North Korea. The official line from the Minister of State for Security is to “legalise” Hong Kong’s status within the extradition framework and to prevent the UK from becoming a “criminal haven” for fugitives from Hong Kong. Officials claim that all extradition requests would be independently reviewed by UK courts, with broad powers to refuse requests deemed politically motivated or in violation of human rights.

However, I harbour profound suspicion and strong opposition to this proposed amendment. Despite the official legalistic justifications, I believe the true political objective of this amendment is to subtly restore extradition arrangements with Hong Kong. This is a significant weakening of the current, more protective, complete suspension. I challenge the Labour government to provide concrete evidence that the current complete suspension has genuinely allowed clear criminal cases – such as murder or fraud, distinct from political persecution – to go unaddressed, thereby turning the UK into a “criminal haven”. Without such compelling data, this amendment appears to serve a hidden political agenda.

The consequences, should this amendment pass, are dire. First, it would weaken the united front that Western nations formed against Beijing’s National Security Law. If the UK, a signatory to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, unilaterally reverses this principled stance, it could create a “domino effect,” encouraging other countries to re-engage with Hong Kong and thereby undermine crucial international pressure on Beijing. Second, I see this policy as “ghostly” or deceptive. It is a way for the Labour government to appease Beijing and potentially even curb the emigration of Hong Kongers to the UK. I link this to other perceived appeasement actions, such as considering the possibility of allowing a “super embassy” for China in Royal Mint Court and the “10+1” BNO visa scheme, which I believe attempts to restrict and prolong the visa process for Hong Kongers.

Ultimately, this amendment would undeniably erode the sense of safety for Hong Kongers living in the UK, as it would reintroduce the threat of extradition, even if supposedly under judicial review. Many Hong Kong political figures who have moved to the UK are not wanted for violating national security laws, but are instead accused of tax evasion, violating company laws, or breaching election-related laws.

Therefore, I urge my party to actively oppose this amendment. We must remain politically engaged and not be swayed by superficial legal arguments. Organisations like Hong Kong Watch, Amnesty International, and other human rights groups in the UK are concerned about this issue, and I implore everyone to participate in their actions. Maintaining the current status quo of complete suspension is, in my firm opinion, the only acceptable form of protection for Hong Kongers in the UK. We must demand that our government prioritises human rights and safety over perceived political convenience.

* Christopher is based in Hong Kong and is a member of the Lib Dems Overseas. (We have anonymised this author due to restrictions imposed in Hong Kong via the National Security Law.)