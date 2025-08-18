UK/Europe Must Now Learn To Say “No”: Starmer must address the nation

The time has come for the liberal world to say “no” to President Trump.

Europe’s leaders are heading for Washington today to support President Zelensky and Ukraine’s sovereign integrity in the face of Trump’s impatience that he cannot bring about a peace that will pave the way for him securing a big business deal with Putin – and his much coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

Until now, at every turn, UK and European leaders have (sometimes embarrassingly) been acting, as if Trump and his acolytes can be both flattered and persuaded to act rationally according to our liberal worldview. However, Trump is acting rationally according to his own worldview, not ours. And he views Russia under Putin as having the potential to be his foremost business partner in the world. For Trump, Ukraine is just a nuisance that is getting in his way.

No credence can be given to Trump enacting further “economically severe, yes … very severe” sanctions against Russia as this would weaken what MAGA can eventually gain from Russia economically.

Trump was convinced by Putin at their summit in Alaska that we should dispense with a ceasefire in Ukraine and go directly to a peace agreement. It no doubt appeals to him because he thinks he can get a speedier solution that way. Yet it pushes the war to continue without respite while peace negotiations take place, with the danger it may lead to the collapse of Ukrainian morale on the frontline, achieving the very territorial concessions Putin is trying to gain.

Putin knows very well that a major Ukrainian concession such as ceding the whole of Donbas will cause great discontent in Ukraine and further destabilise the current Ukrainian government. A peace agreement will lead to elections in Ukraine. Trump wants Zelensky out while Russia will try to push its supporters into power, using the same influence tactics that have been successful in former Soviet Union republics such as Georgia and are being used in Moldova. Putin may not need to fight any more to gain all of Ukraine later.

We do not yet know the details of the “game-changing” security guarantees announced by Trump’s business partner Witkoff to end the war in Ukraine. They are suspect because they have already been so readily accepted by Putin, not least because Trump has reiterated that he will block Ukraine entering NATO. Recent history has shown written guarantees are worthless in Ukraine’s case, whether they are enshrined in legislation or not.

With Trump now trying to sell out Ukraine to clear the path for a US-Russian economic partnership, the time has come for our leaders to come to their senses and to see that the U.S. under Trump is no real ally anymore. A trilateral summit between Zelensky, Trump and Putin could be a very dangerous move without European leaders present.

We need to be bold and ensure five steps are taken to strengthen Europe’s security:

If there is a cessation of hostilities, the Coalition of the Willing reassurance force must now come into being , primarily in the air and also on the ground in Ukraine. We must do our best, given the shrunken numbers of Europe’s armed forces, with or without the U.S.. In fact, having the U.S. may be more an impediment.

Coalition of the Willing reassurance force must now come into being We must carry through without delay the increase in Europe’s defence expenditure (which Trump forced Europe into last June) to better deter Russia, spending the money wisely, moving fast to shore up our military capability gaps where possible while weaning ourselves away from being so reliant on U.S. weapons.

increase in Europe’s defence expenditure If Trump tries to backtrack on the one-sided trade deals he has imposed on the UK and EU which are hurting our citizens and driving down our GDP growth, we should not shirk from taking him on . The EU has pretty powerful trade instruments that can be deployed. He is not called TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) for nothing

one-sided trade deals we should not shirk from taking him on We must make it difficult for Russia to conclude a business partnership with the U.S. . The EU should not necessarily lift its sanctions on Russia if Trump lifts his. The EU must continue to enact its 19 th package of sanctions against Russia irrespective of what Trump does (he may even lift U.S. sanctions on Russia).

make it difficult for Russia to conclude a business partnership with the U.S. We must absolutely never return Russia’s frozen assets as part of any U.S. deal with Russia – we would be cutting out own throats as they would allow Russia to fund the next war and more against Europe. Let’s be decisive and stop dilly-dallying around. We must spend Russia’s frozen assets to arm and reconstruct Ukraine , rather than further draining our debt-ridden economies to help Ukraine out.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer needs to address the British Nation to explain the gravity of the situation and appeal for public understanding and support. So must other European leaders to their citizens.

* George Cunningham is an elected member of the Federal International Relations Committee and on the executives of Lib Dems Friend of the Armed Forces and Liberal International British Group. Email: [email protected] Social media: @gfcunningham.bsky.social Twitter/X: @GFCunningham