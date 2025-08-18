The Liberal Democrats must become the party of civil liberties

Last week, some 474 people were arrested at a London protest for expressing support for the newly-proscribed Palestine Action; per the Terrorism Act 2000, this can carry a sentence of up to fourteen years in jail. Footage circulating online makes for galling viewing: among those arrested on suspicion of terror offences were retired nurses, a blind gentleman in a wheelchair, and former Guantanamo Bay inmate Moazzam Begg.

What is happening? How did we get here? And most importantly, what is to be done?

The erosion of protest rights

The erosion of the right to protest has not come overnight. The previous Conservative government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 Act gave police sweeping new powers to impose conditions on protests. Any disruption that causes “serious annoyance” is liable to be shut down; it introduced the statutory offence of public nuisance; and the sentence for blocking a highway was increased from a fine to 6 months in prison. This trajectory accelerated with the Public Order Act 2023, which introduced new offences such as “locking on”, and even criminalised being merely equipped to “lock on”. It also handed police the power to stop-and-search anyone at a protest without the need for suspicion of wrongdoing, criminalised ‘interference with key national infrastructure’ (any A or B road) and introduced the Serious Disruption Prevention Order, a civil order that prevents repeat offenders from exercising their right to protest altogether.

A glimmer of hope came in the form of a legal challenge to Suella Braverman’s attempt to unilaterally change the definition of what constitutes ‘serious disruption’. The High Court found this unlawful. But far from reversing course, the current government elected to take up Braverman’s case, though it ultimately lost in the Court of Appeal. It has pressed forward with the Crime and Policing Bill, which criminalises concealing ones’ identity at a protest, and creates an offence to climb on a specified war memorial or monument of national significance. And now, with the proscription of Palestine Action, it has deployed a national security tool directly against a non-violent protest movement.

What can be done?

It is time for the Liberal Democrats to reclaim the mantle of ‘the party of civil liberties’. Across the political spectrum, “tough on crime” rhetoric is in abundant supply. We will never win the race to the bottom on authoritarian posturing. Instead, we should offer a clear alternative rooted in the defence of this country’s proudest-held principles: individual freedoms, civil liberties, and the rule of law. Five things in particular should be pursued.

The first and most urgent reform is to campaign for repealing the sections of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 and the Public Order Act 2023 surveyed above. We should also campaign to remove overzealous clauses of the Crime and Policing Bill (currently in Committee).

The second is that the Lib Dems should call for the end of the creeping normalisation of mass surveillance. The 2024 manifesto and 2025 Policy Review both call for a ‘halt’ to the use of facial recognition technology by police departments. In the September Conference Baroness Doocey and Lisa Smart MP will call for “strengthening the role of the Office of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (OBSCC) to oversee the impact of emerging technology such as facial recognition and its impact on civil liberties”. This is good, but it does not go far enough. In my view, the policy should be to ban the practice altogether, with only very limited carve-outs for legitimate national security and terror threats, and with the prior approval by a judge.

Third, we should be calling for an independent review of sentencing in protest cases. Roger Hallam received a sentence of 5 years for blocking the Dartford Crossing, the longest ever for a non-violent protest. A defendant can be convicted of attempted murder and receive less. The review should deeply consider the proportionality of these sentences in the context of an over-burdened criminal justice system and a prison system at breaking point, and should reassure the public that sentencing decisions are made consistently and fairly, free from public or political pressure.

Fourthly, we should call for the appointment of a statutory Civil Liberties Commissioner (CLC) in the mould of the Children’s Commissioner or the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation (IRTL). The CLC would have the power to spot-check police departments unannounced; compel the release of training manuals, surveillance technology deployments, and internal documents; produce annual reports on the state of Article 8, 10, and 11 rights; and make recommendations to Parliament to change the law when found lacking. These powers are broadly in line with the existing body of commissioners, with the CLC’s remit to act as an independent watchdog for the full spectrum of civil liberties.

Finally, we must resist the temptation to treat national security and civil liberties as opposing poles. A society that undermines its own freedoms in the name of protecting them is not more secure — it is weaker, less open, and less resilient.

The choice ahead

Protest rights are often a canary in the coal mine for civil liberties more broadly. Protests (and protestors) are easy targets: idealistic wokery clashes with the hard-nosed real world. But a government willing to curtail peaceful assembly will not hesitate to constrain other freedoms when they become inconvenient. Indeed, we are already seeing this at work: intrusive surveillance through facial recognition without oversight; sweeping online content restrictions that catch political expression in their net; and a steady blurring of the line between dissent and disorder.

This is a practical matter as well as a principled one. Our prisons are overcrowded to the point of crisis. The Ministry of Justice has been scrambling for emergency measures to free up space. Meanwhile, the 77,000 strong Crown Court backlog has left thousands of people waiting years for their cases to be heard. We cannot just keep throwing people at a criminal justice system that is already buckling under the strain.

The Liberal Democrats have a responsibility to stand against this drift. Civil liberties, once lost, are rarely regained without a long struggle. The time to defend them is now.

* James Gant is a member of the Liberal Democrats and is training to become a barrister.