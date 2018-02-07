The Voice

Donna Lalek goes from 5th to 3rd and increases vote share in Alyn and Deeside by-election

By | Wed 7th February 2018 - 7:52 am

We don’t often see Tuesday by-elections, but the Welsh Assembly’s Alyn and Deeside by-election took place yesterday.

The result was a solid one for Liberal Democrat candidate Donna Lalek.

She moved the party from 5th to 3rd and put on 1.8% in vote share.

And the numbers:

Jack Sargeant, Labour – 11,267
Sarah Atherton, Conservative – 4,722
Donna Lalek, Liberal Democrat – 1,176
Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru – 1,059
Duncan Rees, Green Party – 353

Well done to Donna and the Welsh Lib Dems for making progress in difficult circumstances.

4 Comments

  • TonyH 7th Feb '18 - 8:25am

    Last year we got 2.4% here in the Westminster election (same boundaries), so a creditable result indeed. I’m surprised by the poor result for PC. I know this is not the best bit of Wales for them but even so.

  • theakes 7th Feb '18 - 9:21am

    See Labour put on 15%!

  • Nonconformistradical 7th Feb '18 - 9:51am

    Sympathy vote

  • Laurence Cox 7th Feb '18 - 10:56am

    @theakes

    It looks like Labour picked up the almost all the UKIP vote. Obviously they think that Labour are supporting Brexit.

