Donna Lalek goes from 5th to 3rd and increases vote share in Alyn and Deeside by-election

We don’t often see Tuesday by-elections, but the Welsh Assembly’s Alyn and Deeside by-election took place yesterday.
The result was a solid one for Liberal Democrat candidate Donna Lalek.
She moved the party from 5th to 3rd and put on 1.8% in vote share.
Alyn & Deeside, assembly result
LAB: 60.7% (+14.9)
CON: 25.4% (+4.4)
LDEM: 6.3% (+1.8)
PC: 5.7% (-3.3)
GRN: 1.9% (-0.5)
No UKIP (-17.4) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 7, 2018
And the numbers:
Jack Sargeant, Labour – 11,267
Sarah Atherton, Conservative – 4,722
Donna Lalek, Liberal Democrat – 1,176
Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru – 1,059
Duncan Rees, Green Party – 353
Well done to Donna and the Welsh Lib Dems for making progress in difficult circumstances.
Last year we got 2.4% here in the Westminster election (same boundaries), so a creditable result indeed. I’m surprised by the poor result for PC. I know this is not the best bit of Wales for them but even so.
See Labour put on 15%!
Sympathy vote
@theakes
It looks like Labour picked up the almost all the UKIP vote. Obviously they think that Labour are supporting Brexit.