Don’t cherry pick your data: Facts on COVID-19

There has been a great amount of robust debate on all aspects of coronavirus response. This is, of course, healthy – within the bounds of the available science, politicians have had to pick from many possible actions. We don’t have perfect knowledge of this pandemic (we don’t have perfect knowledge of anything) – people have had to make decisions, and these are open to criticism.
This debate has also had another side – a deluge of dangerous misinformation. Misinformation has been linked to hundreds of deaths, as well as protests against public health measures and even the deliberate arson of 5G phone masts.
Science itself has also become a target – through the misrepresentation of data, amplification of discredited scientific theories, or outright attacking the scientific process. This is not healthy debate – facts should be disproven, they cannot simply be denied or misrepresented.
As a scientist I would like to bring some facts to the debate, and address some misinformation that has appeared here on Lib Dem Voice recently:
Lockdown works
In the 4 months post lockdown (March – June), infections and daily deaths decreased dramatically. When restrictions were lifted, infections and deaths began to rise.
On average, there is a 2 week – 8 week delay in death from the onset of symptoms:
(source: gov.uk coronavirus dashboard)
In some reports, these two charts have been plotted on the same set of axes. This makes the number of deaths look small (dwarfed by the number of cases) and prevents us from seeing that numbers are rising again. Someone doing that might wrongly suggest that deaths have not increased since lockdown restrictions were lifted. When someone shows you a graph to ‘prove’ their claim – check the X axis!
The second wave is deadly
Testing during the first wave was based solely on hospital admissions. We now have community testing, which means we are able to detect more infections (see graph below), which are currently rising alongside the number of deaths (see graphs above). We are more prepared for this second wave, with better drugs (thanks to the NHS’s contribution to rapid clinical trials during the first wave), and more knowledge about how the disease progresses. But, if left unchecked, this wave will be equally, if not more devastating on NHS capacity and lives lost. The first wave shut down almost all non-emergency clinics, surgeries and treatments which will have devastating impact to people’s health and quality of life over the coming years: allowing this to happen again is unacceptable.
(source: gov.uk coronavirus dashboard)
Excess mortality is evident already in the second wave
Excess mortality after lockdown was reduced back to pre-pandemic levels, but as restrictions eased, it has started to rise again. Mostly in younger age groups (20-40), but this is slowly rising in older age groups as time goes on:
(source: Public Health England)
In some reports, this sort of data has been massaged to suit a narrative that the author wants to tell. Of course, some might cherry pick the data to suit whatever story they wish to tell! Merging these graphs or only showing data from some age groups would skew the evidence and could be used to support a different conclusion. But when the facts are laid bare, you can clearly see that in age groups where people are getting infected, they are also dying.
Infection control isn’t enough
We must continue to follow the data, the science, and logic to fight COVID-19:
- We do not have an adequate test, trace and isolate system and any such system only works when case numbers are low.
- Mask wearing is helpful but does not catch all virus particles.
- Social distancing is helpful but particles can travel further than the 1-2 metres specified in social distancing guidelines.
- Hand washing and other hygiene efforts are very helpful but not sufficient when the disease is rampant in the population.
Only by combining all methods available to us can we ensure the safety of the population, and the survival of the NHS.
Statistics and data science are specialisms, and everyone from politicians to digital platforms rely on experts to help them navigate through the information – and to spot misinformation. The Liberal Democrat membership has a lot of expertise, especially in this area, with groups like ALDES that happily provide briefings for parliamentarians and would do for others.
Please get in touch with ALDES if you are unsure of data, graphs or charts related to COVID19 or anything else. As Liberals we surely all recognise that everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but not their own ‘facts’.
* Dr Kylie Belchamber is a Research Fellow with the Institute of Inflammation and Ageing at the University of Birmingham, and has led an effort to provide NHS front-line staff with up to date information on COVID-19. She is also a member of the Association of Liberal Democrat Engineers and Scientists, where she has fed into COVID-19 briefings for MPs, Lords and others.
Its horrifying to think someone has to defend the fact that lockdown works. But, many liberals find it too easy to fall in with the idea that there are no facts or truths, only opinion.
The recent article that the one above rebuts was nothing more than fake news undemrining public health advice and policy during a deadly global pandemic.
Thank you, Kylie. Thank goodness for finally getting facts and common sense on LDV.
Here we go again…
You are entitled to your opinion that lockdown works but the evidence you present is far from conclusive and would be refuted by some of the worlds leading epidemiologists (not all of them because like economists, scientists often disagree with each other leaving policy makers to decide).
So please don’t say it is “misinformation” to disagree with lockdowns which are an experiment not recommended in any countries pandemic planning (essentially China using them in Wuhan and Italy copying them was the first example of lockdowns being used in modern history).
Graph 1 – the peak was reached about 2 weeks after lockdown on 23rd March. Voluntary Social distancing was used effectively in the 1-2 weeks prior to that. However the fact that cases plateaued when they did suggests that the peak of infections was reached before the lockdown was introduced. Measures were eased gradually in May – June but cases did not rise straight away suggesting that immunity and seasonal effects made a difference.
In any case the main argument against lockdowns are that they just push cases into the future which is what we are seeing now approaching winter.
Sweden didn’t have a lockdown but did have a semi-suppression approach which apart from the mortality in care homes has worked very well.
Graph 2 – not seen this data before so would have to look at it more closely.
@Marco – In any case the main argument against lockdowns are that they just push cases into the future which is what we are seeing now approaching winter.
Which is also an agrument for lockdowns – as it provides a way to ensure there is capacity to handle new cases and gives more time to the development of effective counter-measures and if the R-value stays low potentially permit the virus to disapppear and so those future potential cases don’t actually happen…
Thank you for this article.
Great to see someone able to write an article with the actual links and data to support the facts.
I will certainly be looking out for the changes in Axis on graphs in future so I can see how some anti-lock down establishments are manipulating the data to support their cause.
It still astounds me when people are arguing over the stats to do with R and the fatality Ratio etc etc.
For me personally, it does not matter what R is when it is over 1, that means the virus is growing and we need to get it under control.
And the stats that concern me at the moment is Hospital admissions and ICU Beds.
When the Government can see the rates of hospital admissions on their current trajectory and when they would run out of beds, that is a good enough argument for me to impose lockdowns, not just to protect covid sufferers, but for those with non-covid diseases and accidents as well.
You are never going to get anti-lockdowners to change their minds though whatever the facts, I am sure Glenn would confirm this position.
@ Marco What are your qualifications to pronounce on this issue ? A Masters in Public Health, perhaps ?
Sweden, as a nation, has a similar population to the UK’s largest city.
Sweden’s population density is a tenth that of the UK’s.
The notion that the UK can “copy Sweden” is being promoted by anti-maskers and herd-immunity hawks but it does not hold up.
Further, as Marco points out in his own post, Sweden did have some lockdown-type restrictions and did also suffer severe mortality in care homes and other places.
The lockdown argument is based on the idea that everyone is and has always followed the rules. But do lockdown supporters seriously think that households haven’t been mixing the whole time or that people like hairdresser were not doing a roaring trade in home visits. I strongly believe that the laws were widely being broken before the lockdowns ended and they will be even less effective this time because there is even less will to follow them . It’s all built on the pretence that no one lies about how they behave and that the police can enforce unworkable laws. I’m not a lock down sceptic because I’m libertarian covid denier. I’m a lockdown sceptic because I think millions of people are only pretending to follow the rules and this means the models might not be anything like as accurate as they are claimed to be. This is a nation of over sixty million people living complicated and interconnected social lives. It’s impossible to police them on the scale and to the extent lockdowns require to work.
@Glenn
So you are arguing that because people brake the law, we might as well abolish the law instead? That does not make much sense to me.
That likes saying because only 10% of burglaries get caught, we might as well abolish Burglary as crime as it is a waste of resources and not enough criminals comply with the law.
There are times when drastic measures are needed. Capitalist and free markets “might” be right in the best of times, but it always take a massive dose of socialism in the worst of times as we are seeing now.
Just as Liberalism is always the best in the safest of times, but maybe requires a dose of Authoritarianism during the worse of times, I.e a public health emergency.
We all have things that we are passionate about and hold dear to our very core vales and principles, but sometimes we have to accept “temporary” compromises to our beliefs when the need arises, as I believe is the case with this global pandemic and health crisis.
That’s why I have been so heartened by the vast majority of Liberal Democrats, who I know hold Freedoms and civil liberties at their very core of existence, but have recognised that this crisis has caused a situation where they accept a need for temporary restriction on these much loved and passionate freedoms.
It made me want to be a Libdem and feel as though it was something that I could say with Pride, not something that I think I could ever say about any other party.
The issue is not whether introducing universal house arrest reduces the chances of the virus spreading, the question is: is it a proportionate response to the danger? We could prevent almost all road deaths by banning motor vehicles, but we don’t for obvious reasons.
In some areas of the country the problem is negligible and rates are falling falling – Whitty’s own graphs demonstrated this point. Why lockdown these areas? Experience in Leicester and elsewhere shows that lockdowns only have a marginal effect on the spread of the virus. Yet a national lockdown costs £1.8 billion a day and creates a large amount of human misery. The ‘cure’ (and it isn’t really a cure) is worse than the disease.
The answer is a cautious policy where we restrict obviously dangerous activity, shield, support and isolate the vulnerable (based on their consent) and where the young and healthy are allowed to continue as normal as far as this is possible. Covid will not go away quickly and could be with us for many years.
We have had pandemics many times before – for example, in 1918, in the mid-1950s and and in 1968-70. More people died in the UK of influenza in a single week in January 1970 than in any single week of COVID this year. At no time before did Liberals ever think of introducing the sort of comprehensive national shutdown as we have now.
We now have ‘Liberal’ MPs not only voting for unprecedented universal restrictions on our everyday freedom, but also voting to criminalise anyone who protests against the restrictions. Can we please have a sense of proportion and a bit of common sense?
Good article. Spot on!
I’m even thinking that the schools should be closing too!
James Moore – very well said. The author of the article doesn’t even bother to address the collateral damage of lockdowns and factor that into the equation despite the righteous tone.
Matt “ Just as Liberalism is always the best in the safest of times, but maybe requires a dose of Authoritarianism during the worse of times, I.e a public health emergency.”
No no no no no
That is an authoritarian worldview. The whole point of liberalism is that is is needed during times of crisis- war, pandemic, economic crisis and the litmus test is whether you continue to stand up for human rights and liberties when you feel threatened. In the same reason it is easy to be a socialist if you have no money but not if you’re rich! It is during times of crisis that authoritarians take advantage as people give away their liberty voluntarily and then struggle to get it back again. You need to read your Lord Sumption:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/law/2020/oct/27/covid-measures-will-be-seen-as-monument-of-collective-hysteria-and-folly-says-ex-judge
David Raw – I am not the one writing articles for LDV where I appoint myself as a debunker of “misinformation” on the basis that I am a “scientist” which then turns out to be “researcher”.
Roland – Yes there may be some merit in delaying cases but could we not do this with more moderate rules that are sustained over a period of time whereas having a lockdown then lifting it just encouraged people to go out and socialise. Also buying time doesn’t seem to help this government accomplish anything.
Rob Davidson – Please explain why population density is relevant in light of the fact that Sweden’s cities especially Stockholm are as densely populated as other major European cities and people living in rural low density areas can have large numbers of contacts, infrequent rural transport services can be crowded and nursing homes are often located in suburban and rural areas?
Matt
No it’s not. There is a difference between a few burglars stealing and millions of people acting like the social animals they are designed to be. I see what is going on as being more like prohibition or one of those soviet era five year plans and other misguided attempts to mould people into idealised virtuous citizens that fail when exposed to the messy reality of actual people. We’re not talking about habitual criminals committing crimes, were talking about millions of people popping in to see their families or friends like they’ve always done and not having strict support bubbles or otherwise stoically enduring social hardship on the say so of Matt, flipping, Hancock. It’s farcical.
@ Marco,
She is a scientist who undertakes scientific research.
Has anyone really got anything new to add to the COVID argument? I think not. Now WHEN we get a few vaccines on stream, perhaps we can start the arguments all over again!
It is a sad reflection of human nature that many people ignore or bend the lockdown rules and totally disregard the distancing rules. Unfortunately, contempt for the rules will grow the longer the pandemic lasts. These are the same people who call for road maps out of lockdown.
They do not seem to realise that collectively their behaviour has more control over the virus than the government. The authorities can only respond to the rate of established cases and hospital admissions and these always lag infections by days or weeks.
It is also true that young people, those who must work and those with jobs at risk or businesses to run may be prepared to ignore the virus particularly if its impact will be negligible. It is very tempting to let the virus rip, keep the economy running and only lock down the elderly and those who are very vulnerable. Most of the elderly and vulnerable are are taking substantial precautions regardless of the rules in force anyway.
In effect we would have an infected population (we must assume) and a shielding population. The problem is the interface such as in multigenerational families, public transport, food shops, health centres and so on. Managing the interface is a problem that needs to be addressed.
when they have nothing to fear from the virus. Should we let the virus rip through the population and let the over 60s and the vulnerable take the precations?
This article by Dr Belchamber presents its arguments coherently and informatively, supported by data, and the conclusions seem reasonable. I am grateful for it. I do think that as people supportive of liberalism and democracy, we might be somewhat concerned by the tenor of the discussion, however. Although broadly I follow the mainstream scientific opinion on the pandemic and the current optimal remedies in dealing with it, I do think on such an important topic we have to have an open debate. Throughout history mainstream opinion has often been proven wrong, and in modern society those that question the mainstream should not have to endure the ‘Galileo experience’. Scientists who are 100% certain of their ‘correctness’ are not scientists. We should keep open minds and in the end lay and expert judgements will sift themselves into the sustainable and those that fall by the wayside. This process, with its important place in history and which shaped the modern world, should not descend into labelling all those scientists and lay persons that question the mainstream UK narrative on C-19 control (eg lockdown policy) as promoters of purposeful misinformation, burners of 5G masts, protestors of the whole governmental approach, and the cause of hundreds of deaths. Many people like myself follow and broadly accept the mainstream approaches of the UK, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Singapore et al (whose respective scientists do not always agree exactly), but wish to keep an open mind somewhat and reserve the right to be healthily inquisitive and question some of the data and how it is gathered and interpreted … as is indeed a good thing in a democracy. There have always been fringe opinions and plausible-sounding conspiracies and always will be, but their existence should not result in their being only one opinion permitted.
I agree broadly with Paul Reynolds. The science of Covid-19 is a learning curve. Models are relationships determined from analysis of the available data. Sometimes I think there are too many scientists competing for publicity, influence and the all important future funding.
In such circumstances, broad brush trends are all you need to know and these are not in the least ambiguous. We are heading for a massive increase in infections.
@Marco
There is a difference between Liberalism and Libertarian and it appears to me at least that the anti-lock down protestors are of the far Libertarian views.
In a state of health emergency that we are in, where there are far to many Rule Breakers in their Millions according to Glenn at least, then a dose of authoritarianism is needed to bring balance back to a more “liberal” view point. I was not suggesting “totalitarianism” Isn’t the Liberal view point “your right to swing your fists ends where my nose begins” in other words That the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.
Allowing this virus to rip through communities with no mitigations would cause untold harm to others and potentially cause a 1/4 of the population to chose from totally withdrawing from society for an indefinite period or taking the risk with their lives or loved ones.
That in no way represents a Liberal Society to me
@Glenn
“No it’s not. There is a difference between a few burglars stealing and millions of people acting like the social animals they are designed to be.” So it’s a case of numbers then? The more that disregard the law, means that the law should be abolished? Is that your argument?
You argument referring to “social animals” I would argue that most of the intelligent social animals go all out to protect the most vulnerable members of their community, from Primates to Elephants, they do not abandon them as you would appear to do from my understanding of your posts.
“were talking about millions of people popping in to see their families or friends like they’ve always done” Glenn your rather trying to simplify things there, you have argued against every single social distancing, mitigation policies, lock-downs, curfews, masks, 2m distancing. There has not been a single measure that the Government has introduced that I have seen you support. Quite frankly I find that bizarre and I will not get my head around that, I will never be able to understand anyone who is not prepared to have ANY measures imposed in order to try control a virus that has the potential to be either deadly or extremely life changing to millions of people. I simply cannot comprehend that, sorry
Thank you for the (mostly) positive comments on this article. I wasn’t going to comment, but felt the need to highlight @marco who pointed out that my job title may not reflect my job fully. Perhaps I should have called myself a ‘scientific researcher’, or just ‘scientist’ – or perhaps he should Google my name and read some of my publication record. Another way in which some people might spread ‘misinformation’ about ‘scientists’. Do I need to include a picture of myself in a lab coat before I credible?
Matt
I’m pointing out that millions of people are not really complying with the rules and at best interpret them loosely when it suits them . As you support authoritarianism in a crisis what is your solution to the evil crime of people seeing each other without the permission of the government?
What really annoys me about the lockdown lobby is they like to present themselves as “caring” but they don’t really seem to care about the damage they’re causing to children, higher education, families, the workforce, transport, cancer screenings, cities, mental health, teeth, relationships, the arts, culture or death from anything else. Personally, I don’t see much “care” in any of this. I see fear and an anti social belief that human interactions are nothing but a threat.
@Glenn
“As you support authoritarianism in a crisis what is your solution to the evil crime of people seeing each other without the permission of the government?”
The “temporary” rules are there to protect us all Glenn, I know you will constantly argue about how this is non fatal to 99% of the population and I am not going to keep going over the same arguments with you. But the Data on hospital admissions is publicly available and not disputed https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/healthcare and hospital admissions were doubling every 8 days? that is not sustainable especially coming into Winter when hospitals are generally already pushed to limits.
So under those circumstances I would support a bit of Authoritarianism and use harsher fines for people who are braking the rules.
“What really annoys me about the lockdown lobby is they like to present themselves as “caring” but they don’t really seem to care about the damage they’re causing to”
Actually, it is because I care about a whole host of health matters from cancers to heart disease, from Diabetes to Lung Disease that I support lockdowns, because it is these very people who are at extreme risk in the short term from covid and the long term from a severely diminished public health system which I believe would happen if Covid were allowed to rip.
I happen to believe that young children should remain in Education as this is vital in early years, whereas older students should switch to online learning where practical
( As Sweden has done for over 16’s) and you do keep holding up Sweden as the holy Grail in their response to Covid, so surely you must support that measure???
As for peoples livelihoods, I care a great deal about those also. How much did the UK government borrow to bail out the banks in 2008 £500 Billion wasn’t it? We have not reached anything like that this far for Covid, so if we can borrow those sums to bailout bankers, I am sure we can afford to borrow the same again to protect peoples livelihoods and public health.
Matt – Inevitably it does seem that some people who oppose lockdown are of the libertarian right but that is not the full story.
For example two of the Great Barrington scientists – Professors Gupta and Kulldorff – are clearly quite left wing. Their analysis has a thoughtful sociological aspect and they highlight the fact that whilst lockdown may be cloaked in collectivist language, in reality the middle classes have been able to shield themselves regardless of risk levels whilst the working classes have not been able to work from home and borne responsibility for building immunity to the virus or lost their jobs. Furthermore the social collateral damage from lockdowns affects the least well off and most vulnerable in society and the economic downturns will push many people below the poverty line in developing countries.
So clearly they are not libertarians, they think how I would expect progressive people to think and it would be a serious mischaracterisation of their position as well as lazy thinking to call them libertarians.
Whilst science does encourage the ‘show me don’t tell me’ ideology and depends on peer review and will always have alternative views.
A research fellow is not simply a researcher, important as they are, many of whom will become research fellows and or professors. Perhaps the opinion of the author should be given due consideration?
Gerald
BSc Micriobiology, MSc Environmental Microbiology
This is clearly a response to my earlier article. We need debate on this huge issue. But I reiterate that, contrary to the assertions made in this response, there was no misinformation, and no cherry picking of data in my article. There is no story I want to tell. None of the facts I presented are ‘my own’. All data I presented was and remains properly sourced to UK government published data. Points should be debated, but arguments must stand on their own merit and should not be determined by anyone’s specific medical status. It’s clear that eminent medical scientists disagree between themselves. Many of us have substantial qualifications to cite, but it’s the point of debate itself which we should concentrate on. I’m perfectly ready to debate and discuss every point, but I very much regret the tone of denunciation and the implication of distorted motives which appears in much comment, including in this article. We should debate calmly and with mutual respect.
Lockdown as a second-best tool does work, but a strategy which relies on lockdown doesn’t. So far it has led to 59,275 excess deaths in the UK (ONS data to 16 October 2020). This equates to 689 deaths/million population. It compares to 128 deaths/million population in Germany (source). This cannot be described as a strategy which has worked. It could reasonably be considered a strategy which has failed, and led to the UK experiencing one of the worst mortality rates in Europe. It is not unreasonable to question the scientific advice and policy decision which led to this. The huge failure was the lack of pre-existing stocks of PPE which would have been the correct strategy. Once adequate PPE became available to care homes, infection and mortality reduced. In many care homes infection and mortality are still today at or close to zero, despite nationwide infections of over 20,000/day.
I accept that the choice of axis to report infection against mortality is difficult. I also accept that infection data in March/April was inadequate. Nevertheless, current data poses a question which needs more careful discussion than labelling anyone’s thinking as misinformation. The 7-day average infection rate was 21,408 on 26th October. The 7-day average death rate on the same day was 225.4. (source). Given that co-morbidity factors in the mortality data, the Covid mortality is likely to be <200/day. ONS report excess mortality on 16 October of 95/day. Subsequent data then shows a rise and then a fall in daily mortality. This is <1% of infections. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t matter, but it is surprising and does raise some questions, ie i) are mainly non-vulnerable groups being infected? ii) are vulnerable groups now much better protected? iii) are treatment therapies now more effective, a point this article itself allows? And does this affect the best policy choice? Contrary to the implication of this article, I have no axe to grind, I have no predetermined conclusions. I simply think this initially makes the second wave look less deadly. I may be wrong, but I should be allowed to point this out. Targeted protection should be considered seriously and not ridiculously rejected as a right-wing plot.
My second critique of government policy was and remains that a proper trace, test and isolate system should have been implemented urgently once the pandemic started in March. It was not. Up to today, whole suspect groups have been asked to quarantine rather than positive tested individuals. This is very costly to the groups concerned, very ineffective, and leads to low compliance.
Lockdown now is a necessary evil, but is a second-best strategy. Prior to a vaccine, the virus will become endemic. It will still be there when we open the front door again after lockdown. We can only spread its peak, which we need to do to maintain NHS capacity. In this sense, lockdown does not reduce infection, only delay it. Ultimately, we need to dramatically improve trace, test and isolate, and be rigorous about infection control.
Since Matt will not answer, could any of the lockdown experts explain exactly how they plan to police rules about households not mixing, support bubbles and other such absurdities that are widely flouted even by a good proportion of their proponents. Because people in fact do visit each other all the time and thus social distancing is not really happening in practice.
Matt
I’ve never held Sweden up as my Holy Grail. I think Japan is a far better model. 123 or so million people on an Island the size of Britain with one of the oldest populations in world living in densely packed cities.
I certainly think it is a better model than China, which is where the lockdowns come from. Proponents of lockdowns are copying a police state that puts people in concentration camps and also locks down protestors, but we’re expected to gloss over this and put up with them also mimicking CCP social oppression, without complaining. I think they are accidently paving the road to you know where with you know what
“Lockdowns work”
Then why are we having another one?
If this one “works” as well as the last will we have them every three months in perpetuity?
What was supposed to happen after the “lockdown that worked”? Weren’t we supposed to pick up our normal lives again? Socialise? Meet? Get back to work? Or just stay alone for ever?
Where was the virus expected to go during the lockdown? Dutifully and obediently back to China?
It just waited until we had finished our pointless game and re-emerged.
There has been a drop in cancer referrals of 60% because of the infamous lockdown.
Do none of these learned Covid experts care about all those now inoperable tumours?
Do none of them care about the terrible mental health damage, also irrecoverable?
The dreadful toll of letting ” experts” control this response is that they are trained to be narrow, focused thinkers when there aren’t any “no brainer” solutions.
What is needed is breadth of thought, juggling of all the consequences, taking hard decisions about individuals for the greater good and the shouldering of personal responsibility by the decision maker.
Scientists can not do that. Only leaders can but unfortunately we don’t have one.
For once I happen to agree with ‘Glenn’ (I assume that ‘Gkenn’ was a typo). It IS all about obedience. As Hamlet famously said, lockdown could be “more honoured in the breach than in the observance”, unless we grasp the nettle and come down hard on those, who both overtly and covertly oppose it.
I see that Farage is about to relaunch the Brexit Party as the ‘Anti lockdown Party’, appropriately announced from the lounge of a Trump hotel. It’s clear that there are people out there, despite the 72%, who appear to agree with the lockdown, who may quietly carry on regardless. So, Glenn, there appears to be emerging a natural home for people like you. I’m sure that Nigel would be delighted to have you on board.
John Marriot
I would not vote for Farage. I don’t like personality cults. I’m a liberal. So John Marriott what do you mean by coming down hard on those who oppose lockdowns and the millions of normal people who covertly commit the terrible crime of meeting each other without the permission of our absurd rulers . Because it isn’t just a few people. It’s virtually everyone all the time.
So come tell me what your preferred crackdown is. For my part I am more than willing to say that I don’t support lockdowns or social distancing or compulsion. I can live with the criticism and accusations of not “caring” . I expect the same thing from proponents of them.
We must move from isolating all contacts to testing them. Then they should isolate if testing positive. Most will isolate while awaiting testing and the results though not for ever. Expecting many to self isolate for more than a few days on the basis of possible contact with an infected case is expecting too much
@Glenn
‘Coming down hard’. It depends how much of an impact you want to make.
A ‘Big Bang’ approach could go something like this:
1. Gatherings/parties/raves: For small gatherings, a visit from the police and a spot fine. For raves or large gatherings a visit from the army or police and the arrest of the organisers. In all cases, details of all those present recorded. Further offence will trigger another fine.
2. Non wearing of masks in shops: Unless potential customers can furnish an exemption, entry to any shop or business should be denied.
What it all boils down to is not to introduce any measure that you cannot enforce most of the time. Now, is that draconian enough for you?
Do I want to see this happen? Of course not! But, if all else fails, as Nick Lowe sang a few years ago “You’ve got to be cruel to be kind”.