Liberals must be clear: the system is broken and we want to fix it

The system is broken. We all know it – voters and politicians alike. And as liberals we must make the acknowledgement of this failure a key part of our message.
Liberals have long argued that the system robs people of their natural rights as citizens. We are against concentrations of power in the hands of vested interests – whether in the private or public sector. And yet these concentrations of power are everywhere we look – whether it’s multinationals or public life.
We want an equitable and accountable political class, but the one we have is elected under a shady form of democracy or appointed by a government elected on minority support. We want a fair tax and social security system that rewards ambition and protects the vulnerable, but we are a long way from it. And we want to reform the economic system that is destroying our environment, but powerful interests are causing that to happen too slowly.
The current political and economic system is preventing all the systemic changes we need. And by doing so it has allowed powerful people with malign intent to drag this country to the edge.
The broken system has encouraged cowardly incompetents to put their own self-interest ahead of public good, enabled Conservatives to hand out public contracts worth millions and high-powered jobs to their pals and allowed powerful union leaders to put incompetent leaders in charge of Labour (though thankfully that seems to be coming to an end). And it’s allowed the degradation of some of the institutions and concepts our country holds most dear: the rule of law, healthcare, the BBC and education. It’s also killed the quality of public debate.
Brexit didn’t get 52% in the referendum because more than half the country shares the values of Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings and Priti Patel. It happened because so many people saw the injustices we see: a broken system that robs them of power over their everyday lives and trashes the things they value. And we know that in the post-Brexit elections people didn’t get what they wanted: they were forced to choose between candidates for Prime Minister who were leading two muddled, outdated parties that only continue to exist because a broken system locks out other voices.
Sadly, in recent times our message has alienated so many because it has failed to speak to the emotions people were feeling. What we were saying in 2019 also seemed too extreme and far-fetched.
But now we have a chance to let people know that liberals are feeling what they are feeling: the system is broken and we need to fix it. We can have all the policies we want, and I’m sure we will once again have an excellent manifesto, but without a core theme underpinning our message we won’t get through the noise in the intervening period.
People think the system is broken. We think the system is broken. The system IS broken.
Let’s make that a core part of our liberal message.
* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a cabinet member on Cheltenham Borough Council.
Thanks for a start to a relevant manifesto!
Might it also help if we were put forward our aims for change?
Might our aims for change recognise the fundamental need for economic policies which are effective in the three components of our economy?
These component economies are the economy of our natural world, the “real world economy” and the financial economy.
Might our “broken system” be the result of the first two component economies being exploited to feed the financial economy?
The system has been broken for years. It just keeps b*****ing on. People appear at the moment to be worrying more about whether or not they will be getting a normal Christmas this year. Oh dear, if only they would wake up and smell the coffee as a certain (new) Party Leader said recently!
Given what Mr Wilkinson has written about speaking to the emotions people are feeling, perhaps we could start by wishing them a happy Christmas.
The problem is we espoused 4 policies that would go a long way to fix the system for years, but successive leaderships have trashed 3 of them, and are too scared to do the 4th.
They are:
PR – trashed by the 2010-15 leadership proposing AV.
Referendums – trashed by the 2015-2017, and subsequent, leaderships refusing to accept the result of the Brexit referendum.
Fixed Term Parliaments – trashed by the 2019 leadership by endorsing the Dec 2019 election.
The 4th is Federalism, where the English Liberal Democrats will not support any definitive federal solution for England.
Thanks for the two comments so far.
@Steve – you seem to be reverting to a policy discussion. I’m talking about a broader message that might underpin our campaigns.
@Alan – you also seem to be talking about policy. But you’ve compounded that by restricting the debate in two further ways: you’ve written about past errors rather than what might happen in the future; and you’ve only written about policies relating to political reform.
Broken is a word used so often these days, that it has lost its impact. If the system was broken, nothing would work, the reality is very different to that.
Nothing is ever perfect and if we manage 75% of what we seek to achieve we are doing very well. We live in a democracy and all views are important and cannot be roughshod over, therefore we have to accommodate, and that inevitably means some things don’t happen as they should, but broken, no.
Let’s keep our feet on the ground and remember we have helped to create the present problems in the publics mind, dare I mention the words “Tuition Fees”.
A former member called John Cleese would have called it
“a statement of the bleedin’ obvious’
a computer system is as good as the data that are fed in to it
We call it GIGO “Garbage In – Garbage Out
The computer firms who accepted the Health Secretary’s money must have been keeping a straight face for a long while, whereas any ordinary civil servant without a PHD, could have said from the the start of the scheme in the Isle of Wight that the computer system depends on what human beings choose to put in to it.
It seems that even Boris Johnson now understands, but what he said today and the manner in which he said it contains risks to human rights which our MPs may want to oppose strongly
as Ed Davey MP said in the Commons at the start of this process.
An American satirist called Tom Lehrer said
“Life is like a sewer, what you get out of it depends on what you put in to it.”
He is now putting his life’s work on his system, out of copyright, available free to all.
100% agree that people believe the system is broken – a succinct, clear message. So far, so good.
The hard part is persuading people that we are the party to fix it. Our policies and our history both have a bearing on building that trust.
These comments read to me as too negative. Both major parties are deeply and openly divided; Labour is likely to struggle over the aftermath of the Corbyn suspension etc for some time to come. The combination of Cummings, contracts going to friends of the government, denigration of local government in England, undermining the devolution settlement through the Internal Market Bill, and above all the mishandling of the pandemic, is making the argument for systemic changes more acceptable than it has been since 1945 or earlier.
the English Liberal Democrats will not support any definitive federal solution for England.
What is the problem needing “a federal solution”?
We could have a Federal Parliament for the whole of the UK. That might, given the extent of devolution, be a sensible plan. But, however you might want to choose to split up England into its regions, you’ll still end up with around 85% of seats in the Federal Parliament being English. It doesn’t change anything.
There’s no popular call to have a Federal England being part of a Federal UK. Would we want, for example, a Parliament for the Midlands, which had less authority than a Federal Parliament for the whole of England, which had less authority than the Federal Parliament for the whole of the UK? There is a limit to the number of tiers of government any country should impose on itself.
Our real problem is we are just too nice and need to develop some teeth and claws to fight an increasingly corrupt system heavily loaded with those who are financially benefitting from others misery . be it the handing out government contracts, developers land banking with loosened planning rules where local councillors are being treated as no better than nodding donkeys in decision making, to watering down food and environmental policy to enable lower standards of production from the USA to flood our markets . We must challenge a system that enables this to happen aggressively .