Liberals must be clear: the system is broken and we want to fix it

The system is broken. We all know it – voters and politicians alike. And as liberals we must make the acknowledgement of this failure a key part of our message.

Liberals have long argued that the system robs people of their natural rights as citizens. We are against concentrations of power in the hands of vested interests – whether in the private or public sector. And yet these concentrations of power are everywhere we look – whether it’s multinationals or public life.

We want an equitable and accountable political class, but the one we have is elected under a shady form of democracy or appointed by a government elected on minority support. We want a fair tax and social security system that rewards ambition and protects the vulnerable, but we are a long way from it. And we want to reform the economic system that is destroying our environment, but powerful interests are causing that to happen too slowly.

The current political and economic system is preventing all the systemic changes we need. And by doing so it has allowed powerful people with malign intent to drag this country to the edge.

The broken system has encouraged cowardly incompetents to put their own self-interest ahead of public good, enabled Conservatives to hand out public contracts worth millions and high-powered jobs to their pals and allowed powerful union leaders to put incompetent leaders in charge of Labour (though thankfully that seems to be coming to an end). And it’s allowed the degradation of some of the institutions and concepts our country holds most dear: the rule of law, healthcare, the BBC and education. It’s also killed the quality of public debate.

Brexit didn’t get 52% in the referendum because more than half the country shares the values of Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings and Priti Patel. It happened because so many people saw the injustices we see: a broken system that robs them of power over their everyday lives and trashes the things they value. And we know that in the post-Brexit elections people didn’t get what they wanted: they were forced to choose between candidates for Prime Minister who were leading two muddled, outdated parties that only continue to exist because a broken system locks out other voices.

Sadly, in recent times our message has alienated so many because it has failed to speak to the emotions people were feeling. What we were saying in 2019 also seemed too extreme and far-fetched.

But now we have a chance to let people know that liberals are feeling what they are feeling: the system is broken and we need to fix it. We can have all the policies we want, and I’m sure we will once again have an excellent manifesto, but without a core theme underpinning our message we won’t get through the noise in the intervening period.

People think the system is broken. We think the system is broken. The system IS broken.

Let’s make that a core part of our liberal message.

* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a cabinet member on Cheltenham Borough Council.