Dr Phillip Lee slams government for failing to act on pandemic exercise report

By | Mon 20th April 2020 - 11:00 am

The Guardian reports:

The government is under pressure to reveal how it responded to four key recommendations made three years ago after a major simulation exercise found the NHS would not cope in the face of a flu pandemic.

The recommendations are revealed in the June 2017 minutes of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group – Nervtag – which advises the government on pandemics.

They were made after Exercise Cygnus, a three-day simulation involving national, regional and local government bodies, conducted in October 2016. Little is known about the exercise – or the confidential recommendations that followed from it – other than it confirmed alarming gaps in the country’s preparedness.

Phillip Lee, the former Liberal Democrat MP who was a Conservative minister at the time of Cygnus, said the exercise had a very sobering impact on government. “We knew we were not prepared for a pandemic from the Cygnus report,” Lee said. “It was a mistake not to publish it at the time. If we were not going to act on the lessons, then what was the point of the exercise?”

…Lee said: “The question I would very much like to ask the health secretary, Matt Hancock, and Michael Gove, who has responsibility in the Cabinet Office, is when did they read the Cygnus report that has not been published and, having read that report, why did they conclude not to increase testing, PPE and ventilator capacity in January?”

He added: “There has been really good work by outstandingly brave doctors, nurses and care workers but the fact that we have this situation, that we have to panic and build Nightingale hospitals that I suspect will never be properly filled, all of these panic decisions were made in extremis instead of in a calm, authoritative way in advance. The responsibility for that rests with senior politicians and senior civil servants.”

You can read the full Guardian article here.

  • George Burn 20th Apr '20 - 11:35am

    Well said, Phillip Lee, there are increasing numbers of questions to put to the various Conservative-led governments in office over the past ten years about how ready (or not) we were going into this pandemic. Seeming failures not to have picked up on insights from the likes of Exercise Cygnus represent serious issues for attention, if we are to learn from mistakes in the past.

  • Steve Trevethan 20th Apr '20 - 1:47pm

    When did our party know of Excercise Cygnus?

  • n hunter 20th Apr '20 - 2:02pm

    The BBC also had their Channel 4 programme on a pandemic scenario as well as the above. I suspect,being Tories, they did not want to know cos it would mean spending money on something they regarded as irrelevant therefore they did not put an ‘insurance policy’ (plans for such a problem) in place. They were far more concerned with Brexit. Along with Climate change our next big double wammie comes next year for Brexit negotiations are still going on. This pandemic is a good excuse to hide our next problem.

