We need a leader!

At the risk of upsetting the readership, the Liberal Democrat party is at a crossroads. Since the merging of the SDP and the Liberal party in the 1988, never has our party been under so much threat and at so much risk of being irrelevant. Having attended the party conference for the first time last September in Bournemouth, I was actually amazed. The positivity surrounding the conference was palpable, and yet, as an organisation we looked tired and jaded. We talked about a new beginning, but, outside of stating that we were going to reverse Article 50, we didn’t have any policies of any power. We seem to have little funding, and struggled to rent rooms large enough to host the events around the conference, and our structure could be considered fragmented at best. We participated (I can’t say competed) in the general election with a woeful set of results, and we have not been elected to government in over one hundred years on our own.

The conference was an interesting experience, a room full of booths, all purporting to be Liberal Democrats this or Liberal Democrats that, all sporting different promotional material, all charging £12 per year membership, and all with a contact address and email at someone’s house or an @btinternet email address. As a first time attendee, very used to major sporting conferences or business conferences, I found it absolutely incredulous. Holding a number of discussions, it became clear that this conference had many more delegates than previous ones and I asked where my conference bag was, where my policies were, where my car sticker was – anything to encourage me to wave the Liberal Democrat flag. The answer I got back – we can’t afford it. Can’t afford to print some cheat sheets on party policy to give to your army marching toward a general election, can’t brief the membership on what we want and need them to do beyond knocking on doors. If this was a corporate set up and structure, we would not have been patting ourselves on the back, we would have been fired. On discussing the room with the booths and memberships, the response I got was that ‘this is how the Liberal Democrats do it’, we apparently generate policy from the bottom up and decide it at conference, ‘look how well it is working for us’ I was told – clearly I was flummoxed, it is clearly so much better for us than for Conservatives and Labour, to the extent that we have not won an election in over a century.

We find ourselves in a position where we are leaderless, rudderless, and we seem to have lost our voice all but entirely. We need youth, we need direction, we need policies and we need charisma, and we need it all NOW. Boris Johnson, whether you love him or hate him, has charisma, Keir Starmer has it in spades. With Labour poised to take a more central position then the ground which was vacated and handed to the Liberal Democrats on a plate between the last election and the current one as the Conservatives swung right with their approach on Brexit, and Labour floundered under the long outdated approach of Jeremy Corbyn, we find ourselves in a predicament. There is more competition in the centre ground and we are less prepared to take it. We need to have a leadership election, we need to re-gain our relevance, and we need to do it now, or we risk yet another decade of two party politics in the UK. We can continue to dilly dally around, or vote in a leader and let them lead from the front, help build our leadership team afresh, bring in new ideas, new energy, new faces and actually lead from the front.

* Steve Castree is a member of the Liberal Democrats Overseas Executive Committee.