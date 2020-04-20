As liberals, we should support different types of working

Prior to the lockdown kicking in, UK employment was remarkable. The decline in unemployment is something that should be applauded and something that begun when we were in Coalition. The benefits of employment are well known such as having more money to spend and improved mental health.
One of the reasons for this strong growth is people taking up roles within the gig economy, such as Uber, Deliveroo or Just Eat. The negative attitude towards the gig economy needs to go and I will present multiple reasons why.
Firstly, the academic evidence on the gig economy highlights the benefits that it can have for the individual. It may seem like a counterintuitive result but research by Professor Stabile shows that gig economy workers in the UK score higher across a range of psychology wellbeing than workers in the mainstream economy.
Research by the Oxford University School of Economics and Management supports this also. This is predominantly due to non-monetary factors. The flexibility of the gig economy has allowed many people to enter the labour market for the first time, or to re-enter for those that have left. This research shows that the median London driver earns about £11 per hour after taking away costs, higher than the £10.75 London Living Wage.
It’s not just the academic research. Once the Government started to act in response to COVID-19, one of the things they did was make it easier for restaurants to become takeaway services.
The gig economy is making this process easier. Gig economy providers had the existing infrastructure, which restaurants did not have. Anecdotally, I am seeing a lot of new food providers appearing on the different gig economy apps that I use. These restaurants are able to gain some cash flow in what is a very difficult time for the food and drink sector.
This should not only be the case during times of crisis, however. When we go back to normal, whenever that is, we should continue to make it easy for restaurants to operate as a takeaway service. It is a way of supporting consumers, especially those that have young families so might not be able to go out to a restaurant. It also helps to support people using the gig economy to earn a living.
We should be the party that supports those wanting to work in whatever way they want, whether they want to be a part-time employee, a full-time gig worker or set up a business. We are a liberal party and the starting point is accepting that people want to work in many ways and making sure we support them in doing so.
* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections
“We should be the party that supports those wanting to work in whatever way they want…..”
You’d also be the Tory Party MkII. This is essentially their line.
Why would anyone want to be at the beck and call of their employer with no guaranteed hours, no sick leave, no holiday pay, no statutory rights? Beats me! Are you sure this is what the workers want or is it really what the employers want?
Give the workers a genuine choice and then we’ll know for sure.
This comes across as written by someone who has never lived with the insecurity and vulnerability of a job like this, and how it too often is flexibility for the employer instead of the employee.
I remember, for example, that when I worked at a bar to make ends meet the manager would “punish” me for trying to make my schedule flex around my needs by taking away hours I could work. One week I was asked to work on a day I never work and couldn’t work, and said so, and then an hour later received my hours for the week – literally zero. I had no power in that – I was poor and needed the money for food and rent, and they knew it, so they controlled me through it.
Job flexibility meant that *I* had to be flexible for the good of the company, not the other way around.
I am actually a supporter of the gig economy (and think we can resolve the issues and it does generally pose some advantages for people who can genuinely choose whether and when to work) but any article that doesn’t acknowledge that current growth is largely on the back of exploited, vulnerable workers is frankly staring through the wrong end of the telescope.
The research shows, as I pointed out, that they have higher satisfaction than employees that work in the “normal” way. The whole point of the gig economy is to work when you want. The rights question is a different one and the same debate was had about agency workers in the early-2000s, and now the debate on whether we have/don’t have agency workers has disappeared for the most part. The debate is around should people have the right to decide how they want to work and I think wholeheartedly we should support that!
@James Bar work =/= gig work, this is a distinction that needs to be made clearer, and perhaps I could have done it more. Gig work needs to be actually flexible and allow the individual to truly choose their own hours etc. Flexibility will work for some people, other people would prefer to have fixed hours. The reason why I think we should support the gig economy is because it does allow flexibility and the research shows that those within the gig economy enjoy that benefit.
For the record, I grew up in Redcar, which is one of the poorest places in the country and have worked plenty of jobs on minimum wage, £3.64 in a shoe shop so I know what it’s like to not earn that much from a job.
@Tom Purvis from the perspective of the power dynamic between an employee and an employer, bar work == gig work. Indeed, it’s slang to call a job a “gig” where I come from – and lots of bars and restaurants now use “gig” apps to staff their venues. Pop on to gigtogig.co.uk as an example and they’re literally advertising a bartender on the front page right now.
For people with enough money to walk away from a “gig” the work is “flexible”, and for people who don’t have enough money to walk away from a “gig” it’s “being flexible”. This disparity of freedom should be the main concern for Liberals right now, not that on a macroeconomic scale it seems to work. On a macroeconomic scale lots of things that cause harm “seem to work”.
Also: it’s not about “not earning that much”, it’s about whether earning or not earning that money is the difference between surviving or falling in to poverty/homelessness/etc. As a party we need to shake off this middle-class perspective – it limits us.
I reject Tom Purvis’s proposition.
Let’s start with the etymology of the word ‘gig’ and the expression ‘gig economy’. A bunch of people put together a group to play music, perform comedy or short act plays etc. They perform gigs to showcase their talents as aspiring artists, or to raise a few quid to support their hobby. A few itinerant performers make a living from gigs as a niche performer or show band or after dinner comedian. They tend to be brilliant marketing people who know somebody to design a great T shirt or to compile a great demo video in their bedroom. A small number make a shed load of money. Remember long tail distribution?
In the ‘gig economy’, nobody earns a fortune by selling their own labour and talents. Few people rise up through the system owing to their abilities because there are few full time jobs. The only people who get rich are the people running ‘gig economy’ businesses.
The London Living Wage is defined as being sufficient to pay household bills and to make modest savings. One hour’s labour at that rate is insufficient to pay the daily London Congestion Charge. Tom informs us that ‘the median London driver earns about £11 per hour after taking away costs, higher than the £10.75 London Living Wage’.
Or looking at it another way, half of London drivers earn a smidgeon more than the 60,000 or so people working for an organisation paying London Living Wage. And half earn the same or less. But without holiday pay or maternity security.
Tom also tells us that ‘gig economy workers in the UK score higher across a range of psychology wellbeing than workers in the mainstream economy’. We are lacking cause and effects here. Maybe the ‘gig economy’ employs more optimists? Some people will be working part-time or short-term because they have longer term plans.
@Tom Purvis
James Belchamber is right. Even if you were earning at the London Living Wage of £10.75 per hour before and working 40 hours a week, earning £11 per hour would only give you the same wage from 39 hours, so you are still virtually working full time for the same earnings. If gig workers were earning £15 rather then £10.75 per hour, that would be a difference worth talking about.