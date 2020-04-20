As liberals, we should support different types of working

Prior to the lockdown kicking in, UK employment was remarkable. The decline in unemployment is something that should be applauded and something that begun when we were in Coalition. The benefits of employment are well known such as having more money to spend and improved mental health.

One of the reasons for this strong growth is people taking up roles within the gig economy, such as Uber, Deliveroo or Just Eat. The negative attitude towards the gig economy needs to go and I will present multiple reasons why.

Firstly, the academic evidence on the gig economy highlights the benefits that it can have for the individual. It may seem like a counterintuitive result but research by Professor Stabile shows that gig economy workers in the UK score higher across a range of psychology wellbeing than workers in the mainstream economy.

Research by the Oxford University School of Economics and Management supports this also. This is predominantly due to non-monetary factors. The flexibility of the gig economy has allowed many people to enter the labour market for the first time, or to re-enter for those that have left. This research shows that the median London driver earns about £11 per hour after taking away costs, higher than the £10.75 London Living Wage.

It’s not just the academic research. Once the Government started to act in response to COVID-19, one of the things they did was make it easier for restaurants to become takeaway services.

The gig economy is making this process easier. Gig economy providers had the existing infrastructure, which restaurants did not have. Anecdotally, I am seeing a lot of new food providers appearing on the different gig economy apps that I use. These restaurants are able to gain some cash flow in what is a very difficult time for the food and drink sector.

This should not only be the case during times of crisis, however. When we go back to normal, whenever that is, we should continue to make it easy for restaurants to operate as a takeaway service. It is a way of supporting consumers, especially those that have young families so might not be able to go out to a restaurant. It also helps to support people using the gig economy to earn a living.

We should be the party that supports those wanting to work in whatever way they want, whether they want to be a part-time employee, a full-time gig worker or set up a business. We are a liberal party and the starting point is accepting that people want to work in many ways and making sure we support them in doing so.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections