Daily View 2×2: 20 April 2020

By | Mon 20th April 2020 - 7:30 am

It’s a new week, just like the last one…

2 big stories

Today sees the official launch of what must be one of the biggest spending projects in recent government history, as the Job Retention Scheme goes live. Guaranteeing up to 80% of the salaries of furloughed employees, up to a limit of £2,500 per month for up to four months, I don’t even want to guess how much this will cost. But with possibly as many as nine million employees without work, it’s at least a brave stab as salvaging something from the wreckage. If you’re an employer, the link will take you to the guidance.

Competence appears to be a highly underrated quality sometimes, but without it, a government flounders. As, it seems, the Johnson administration appears to have done, failing to take the pandemic seriously when the opportunity permitted and running to catch up ever since. Whilst the Sunday Times has, somewhat unexpectedly, led the charge, the Guardian has kindly summed up the various failings of a Conservative administration.

2 social media posts

Jonathan Calder reflects on a year in which Change UK came, thrashed about a bit, and then drowned. His conclusion?

The moral is that a new centre party needs a clear appeal to the voters and to offer something the Lib Dems don’t. Change UK failed to do either.

Here’s an interesting idea from Denmark…

And, after all, if you’ve avoiding paying tax to a government, is it reasonable to expect that government to bail you out?

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill. 20th Apr '20 - 9:32am

    The Parliament Channel on 19/4/2020 was carrying a lift from C-Span, a live interview with the author of “The next Pandemic”, Dr Kahn, an academic 2016.
    “I do not speak for the President.”
    He addresses the “failure to invest in public health in time, which might also apply to the UK government.
    The spin doctors have forecast the arrival today of a delivery of protective equipment from Turkey, but had to admit it has not arrived. This way they get double the publicity.

  • Richard Underhill. 20th Apr '20 - 9:36am

    There is pressure from business for the Job Retention Scheme to be increased to 100%.
    Whichever way it goes the Chancellor is likely to be asked for an estimate of the cost.

