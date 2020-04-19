Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Saving shoe-leather

By | Sun 19th April 2020 - 5:00 pm

I’ve hardly worn shoes now for 5 weeks. I normally go around in bare feet or socks indoors, and I have only needed to put shoes on to go in the garden.

Like most people I’m also wearing my most comfortable clothes at home so some of my smarter things haven’t come out of my wardrobe at all. I’ve not bought a single item of clothing, I haven’t worn any makeup, and I have avoided all those impulse buys that attract me when I am out shopping.

On top of that we haven’t been out to the cinema, theatre or to a concert, we haven’t eaten out and we haven’t visited anywhere that charges an admission.

So I guess that when we eventually come out of this (and as vulnerable people that means in at least three month’s time) we will have made some significant savings. I feel a bit guilty about that, to be honest, because I know that many people are finding things really tough financially under lockdown.

One of my tasks for the local party is to write a weekly newsletter on Sundays that is sent (with some variations) to all members, registered supporters and non-member volunteers. This is what I wrote today:

Some of us are finding the current crisis financially challenging through loss of income. At the same time some of us are managing OK or even saving money by not going out. So let’s try a bit of redistribution.

We all know about the NHS charities, but here in Kingston there are some local organisations who are doing amazing work but desperately need more funds. If – and only if – you are able to do so please consider making a cash donation.

I then gave a link to the Kingston Covid-19 Crisis Appeal which funds local charities and other organisations according to need.  That email went out less than 2 hours ago and I can see that already 32 people have clicked on the donation link. (I should add that, of course, I have no idea whether they have actually made a donation).

We are blessed by friends and neighbours who are offering to help us in so many ways. But as someone who usually does the giving it is strange to be at the receiving end. So making a donation to support the local initiatives not only helps them, but also makes me feel that I am contributing to the solution and am not simply part of the problem.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

