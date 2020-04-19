I was reminded recently of the Liberal ideal from the 70’s and 80’s of Community Politics and how it is part and parcel of our Liberal Democrat genetic makeup to want to disseminate/distribute power. I valued this principle before Covid-19 became all consuming, but during this lockdown I am drawn back towards the concepts and ideology of community politics, specifically as set out by Greaves and Lishman in the ALC booklet in 1980, and a growing realisation now is the time to really take these ideas to the next stage.

Firstly, a couple of lines about what Community Politics is and isn’t.

Community Politics is always about people. It is about their control of the exercise of power – it is about the distribution of power, the use of power and the dissemination of power. It is an all embracing approach to the way in which multiple decisions are made. It is not limited to the making of ‘political’ decisions within the structures of ‘government’. Nor is it just about winning local government elections.

Community Politics starts with the belief that each individual can be enabled to fulfil their potential, not reduced to the status of ‘being led’ or ‘directed’. Individuals make up a community – it may be geographical, mutual interest, religion or many other factors – and we all belong to many different communities. It is interesting that in our massively centralized society, too often these communities are only recognised when they become useful or necessary.

This leads me onto why now is the time for Community Politics to shine. Covid-19, a modern day tragedy for so many of us, has also brought with it some amazing positive stories. Many new communities have formed through a commitment to neighbourhoods and a call to action. People who did not realise their individual and collective potential, have found like-minded others and are showing leadership in utilising power for good. Social media is aiding this in a way Liberals of the 70’s and 80s could not have imagined.

So what do we do when Covid-19 is finally beaten? We could return to a ‘business as usual’ approach, back into siloed individuals being led and directed by government at all levels, or we could embrace a new world, really sharing power. We could worry less about winning seats and more about how we can help our communities to work for the greater good. Although I have always believed supporting communities with the power to help themselves is actually good for winning elections as well!

No one, certainly not me, has all the answers to how we ensure that genuine change happens, but I know this, as Liberal Democrats, we need to be leading the debate. Not only as an abstract but also in clear actions that are delivering for communities, traditional or modern, at national, regional and local government levels.

To achieve this we have to start now, if we can find a way to celebrate the vital contribution of communities being formed during this crisis, and give them the power to continue and achieve even more in the post Covid-19 world, then we will be finally moving towards the great liberal and democrat society the pioneers of Community Politics would be proud of.

* Liz Green has been a Councillor in Kingston for 18 years and helps facilitate the LGA Leadership Academy, as well as being an accredited peer with the LGA.