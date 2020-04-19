I was reminded recently of the Liberal ideal from the 70’s and 80’s of Community Politics and how it is part and parcel of our Liberal Democrat genetic makeup to want to disseminate/distribute power. I valued this principle before Covid-19 became all consuming, but during this lockdown I am drawn back towards the concepts and ideology of community politics, specifically as set out by Greaves and Lishman in the ALC booklet in 1980, and a growing realisation now is the time to really take these ideas to the next stage.
Firstly, a couple of lines about what Community Politics is and isn’t.
Community Politics is always about people. It is about their control of the exercise of power – it is about the distribution of power, the use of power and the dissemination of power. It is an all embracing approach to the way in which multiple decisions are made. It is not limited to the making of ‘political’ decisions within the structures of ‘government’. Nor is it just about winning local government elections.
Community Politics starts with the belief that each individual can be enabled to fulfil their potential, not reduced to the status of ‘being led’ or ‘directed’. Individuals make up a community – it may be geographical, mutual interest, religion or many other factors – and we all belong to many different communities. It is interesting that in our massively centralized society, too often these communities are only recognised when they become useful or necessary.
This leads me onto why now is the time for Community Politics to shine. Covid-19, a modern day tragedy for so many of us, has also brought with it some amazing positive stories. Many new communities have formed through a commitment to neighbourhoods and a call to action. People who did not realise their individual and collective potential, have found like-minded others and are showing leadership in utilising power for good. Social media is aiding this in a way Liberals of the 70’s and 80s could not have imagined.
So what do we do when Covid-19 is finally beaten? We could return to a ‘business as usual’ approach, back into siloed individuals being led and directed by government at all levels, or we could embrace a new world, really sharing power. We could worry less about winning seats and more about how we can help our communities to work for the greater good. Although I have always believed supporting communities with the power to help themselves is actually good for winning elections as well!
No one, certainly not me, has all the answers to how we ensure that genuine change happens, but I know this, as Liberal Democrats, we need to be leading the debate. Not only as an abstract but also in clear actions that are delivering for communities, traditional or modern, at national, regional and local government levels.
To achieve this we have to start now, if we can find a way to celebrate the vital contribution of communities being formed during this crisis, and give them the power to continue and achieve even more in the post Covid-19 world, then we will be finally moving towards the great liberal and democrat society the pioneers of Community Politics would be proud of.
* Liz Green has been a Councillor in Kingston for 18 years and helps facilitate the LGA Leadership Academy, as well as being an accredited peer with the LGA.
Couldn’t agree more Liz.
Community activism has really taken off in the midst of the current crisis. A reminder of why we as Liberals need to be in there amongst the people.
I hope the people who made such terrible errors in the recent General Election read your article and take note.
Beyond community politics, Ed Davey’s call for Front-line NHS staff to be given an extra £29-a-day reward for service during the pandemic is welcome. I’m surprised no mention on LDV – though the BBC picked it up.
But……., over 900,000 people work in frontline care in the UK as a main job. It’s
predominantly female (83 per cent) and disproportionately BAME. Many have their own caring responsibilities, and a third are parents, one-in-seven single parents).
90% work in the private sector, but very much deliver a public service. Top down budget pressure on local government by the Coalition forced care contracts down in the private sector (market economics !). Half are now paid less than the real living wage (£9.30 or £10.75 in London). Raising the minimum wage helped, but thousands missed out even on this legal entitlement because they are four times more likely to be on a zero-hours contract than the rest of society.
The Scottish government raised care workers pay this week. The rest of the UK should follow. When/if the virus passes there must be pressure to publish the long promised Social Care Green Paper – and most important, to pay Care Workers properly. It takes much more than community politics.
Yes, but first we need to successfully evangelise within our own party that this is the route to a Liberal society. So few have heard of it, let alone practice it.
David Raw,
“When/if the virus passes there must be pressure to publish the long promised Social Care Green Paper – and most important, to pay Care Workers properly. It takes much more than community politics.”
Fully agree. Too many care workers receive no pay for travelling between appointments and cannot earn a full-time wage as a result. It means people (all people) putting their hands in their pockets to pay for it when the economy is stabilised on the basis of a sharing of adult social care costs between the taxpayer and the individual user https://www.libdemvoice.org/a-residential-land-value-tax-approach-to-funding-adult-social-care-59639.html
As Sir Andrew Dilnot says on funding of adult social care said:
“there is no consensus on where the money should come from. That is what is always politically most toxic for Governments. The debate is much more now about where the money should come from than about what the money should be spent on. My advice for any institution trying to build consensus would be try to focus on that.”
Avery sensible article.
Where community is nothing but word and description, not reality and action, is too often it depends on the most active in person. Online communities make for greater contributions appreciated.
we need to see individuals have also to make contributions, whether always, ongoing, or sometimes, and, so doing, we engage more with more people.
I think few really listen or look out for each other, unless showy or known about in an obvious way.
i favour us being more aware and less sure, on the detail of much in our discourse. We can see how experts, as well as amateurs, fail, as well as succeed.