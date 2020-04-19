LibDemIftar – a first for us! 

Embed from Getty Images

Would you like a date with a LibDem? Not in the romantic sense. This is the fruit you can eat as Muslims do when they end their fast for the day, the Iftar.

Next week, Muslims will be observing the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan and this year, the Liberal Democrats will be joining them! Acting leader Sir Ed Davey, MP Layla Moran, Siobhan Benita and other high profile Lib Dems, will join Muslim communities this Ramadan by fasting alongside them on Saturday the 25th of April. They will be taking this opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choosing – many that tackle hunger in the UK, an issue which has become more prevalent in the recent weeks, as our foodbanks come under greater pressure during the coronavirus outbreak.

During Ramadan, Muslims seek to focus on their faith and compassion for others, through abstaining from food and drink from dawn until dusk. They don’t even lie. This is also a time of great community spirit, as people gather together in mosques and each other’s homes, to take part in communal meals and prayers. This year of course, that won’t happen. Mosques in this country closed their doors just as churches, synagogues and temples did. Nonetheless, after weeks of minimal social contact, the curtailment of Ramadan festivities will come as a further blow for many who feel isolated from their communities. This is something that many faith groups relate to.

Our party deciding to fast with our Muslim neighbours, is therefore a significant display of solidarity during a difficult time for all of us. Muslims, and indeed many others, will be feeling a loss of community spirit. By taking part in this fast, and sharing our experiences over social media, we can help re-create the Ramadan spirit online.

It would wonderful to have other Lib Dem members taking part, if they are healthy and want to be part of an unique experience. Not only is this a gesture of solidarity with the Muslim community, it will be an excellent opportunity to truly experience what true hunger feels like.

Sadly, being hungry is not a choice for many in the country. The number of people reliant on food charities is up and the homeless are only now getting accommodation to stop further spread of the virus. Muslims think of others and to give to charity when they fast – so this fast is the perfect way to highlight some of the charities that help our most vulnerable. If you fast, consider also donating to a charity of your choice.

To take part, you will need to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk, which on 25th April is 4:03am until 8:19pm. Here’s a good article which goes into more detail about fasting and what it entails. This is not a religious act just an experience. We encourage you to share your thoughts of the day on social media, using hashtags #RamadanMubarak #LibDemIftar, also using this as an opportunity to raise the profile of your preferred charity. Then join others who have fasted for a virtual #LibDemIftar at sunset , a meal to end the fast. For more details including a comprehensive social media plan, please download this briefing for the day: Lib Dem Iftar 2020 Briefing

I’m so proud of our party and its record of solidarity with minorities. This fast will be a first for any political party and may raise a few eyebrows – but getting noticed for doing something that reaches out to our diverse communities is no bad thing. So give it a go – join us for this day to show solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters and at the same time help our most needy in our community. #RamadanMubarak everyone.

* Cllr Hina Bokhari is a candidate for the London Assembly.