Thank you David Becket: the pleasure was ours…

It is with great sadness that news arrives of the passing for a long-standing former councillor. Staffordshire activist David Becket, has died at his home in Betley, Newcastle under Lyme; it was multiple medical problems, but not including the virus.

David was well known for outstanding hard work in the old Halmerend ward that he represented and also for very significant work he did as Liberal Democrat on the Newcastle Borough Council. He was on many committees (he loved and hated them) and for 5 years was on the cabinet 2006-2011. Elected in 2002, David was elected Mayor of the Borough of Newcastle for 2012/13 with his wife Dr Anne Becket as mayoress.

David’s passion, well he was passionate about many things, was the environment and recycling. He was very proud of his role in taking the recycling service at Newcastle from a failing service to winning three national awards. To his credit – and it was a sign of the man – he decided to step back from having a Cabinet role at this time. “Always leave when you are winning”, he would boom at anyone willing to listen. He stood down from the Council in 2015 and was made an Honorary Alderman of the Borough – “its fluff” he said, “but its nice fluff” and he was deeply proud of the elevation.

He regarded the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in 2017 as a bit of a come-back for him and it was an election he thoroughly enjoyed and was particular pleased if he heard stories of our campaign upsetting the Labour Party. “That” he would say “is our role as a party – besides governance and representing residents.”

Prior to 2000 David was active in Berkshire politics, as a County Councillor from 1993 to 1998 and a West Berkshire Unitary Councillor from 1997 to 2000. He was Chairman of Highways and Transportation for West Berkshire from 1994 to 2000, covering the period of the construction of the Newbury By-Pass and the pedestrianisation of Newbury Town Centre. Under David’s leadership West Berkshire was one of the councils to follow a lead set by Suffolk and introduce a rural speed management policy. He served as a lead member in Education Committees and Sub Committees. In addition, an active party member at all levels, David was a key member of David Rendel MP’s campaign team and he always held up his friend the late David Rendel as the model of what a public servant could and should be.

He was a good man with a loving family and had many friends, having lived a very active life for over 80 years. David was a wise bird with a cheeky glint in his eye and had over many years mastered a sense of professional grumpiness combined with an enthusiasm for new ideas and getting things done. He will be sorely and keenly missed as an activist and as someone who got things done.

If you met David and were accosted with his views, often over an ale, you certainly didn’t forget the encounter – I was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of his views for nearly 30 years. Thank you my friend, the pleasure, as he and I always joked, was all mine.

* Ed Fordham is a party member and activist in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.