Isolation diary: Planning a holiday

Memories of our last holiday

So the Government is getting worried that people are making plans for a summer holiday this year. I have long ago given up any hope of having one.

We had planned a rather special holiday in July this year which would have included a visit to the Passion Play at Oberammergau. As I mentioned in an earlier diary the play has been postponed for two years. The deep irony is that the play is performed every ten years as a thanksgiving for being spared the plague nearly 400 years ago.

We are also hoping to go to Canada later in the year to visit my brother who lives near another Kingston, in Ontario. Then we heard the delightful news that his eldest daughter is getting married in the Autumn so the idea is to share that occasion with all our Canadian relatives. My niece is still hoping to go ahead with the wedding, but at the moment we really don’t know whether we will be able to fly again or not.

We have also had to put on hold any trips to Northern Ireland to see my older son and his wife who live in Coleraine. They had booked to stay with us this week and we would probably have all met up again later in the summer. Instead, we have been Skyping with them on a daily basis, especially when my son developed coronavirus – fortunately he was over the main symptoms in a week, although it left him exhausted.

Then there are the grandchildren in Bristol. We normally get to see them at least once a month, either there or here, and sometimes we all meet at a halfway point for a day out together. When the schools closed our older grandson took control of the family Houseparty sessions, which have been chaotic but fun, and we chat on Facetime and by text. We will miss the younger one’s birthday next month but will try to make it special for him in some way.

But that’s how it is. Holidays and day trips are out for the foreseeable future. It’s simpler to assume we won’t be able to resume them for some months and instead work out alternative ways of meeting the family or enjoying a break.

I heard of one family who went on a camping holiday over the Easter weekend – in their back garden. What a great idea! The whole family would have been involved in planning their break, sorting out the things they needed and activities to do while ‘away’.

Many years ago my grandmother always used to say that she was on holiday during Wimbledon fortnight. She would settle in front of the television and watch every match she could for the two weeks. Wimbledon is not an option this year, but maybe we could find some activity to immerse ourselves in for a concentrated week or few days in lieu of a holiday away. A new hobby, perhaps, or a cookery course, or a yoga break – there is plenty of material on YouTube.

Any other suggestions?

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

