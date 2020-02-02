Web Magpie

How a Liberal pamphlet from 1980 led to the collapse of the British political system

By | Sun 2nd February 2020 - 2:05 pm

Original cover artwork from “The Theory and Practice of Community Politics”

Over on Medium.com, Councillor Nick Barlow has written a remarkably astute retrospective on the 1980 pamphlet “The Theory And Practice of Community Politics” written by Bernard Greaves and Gordon Lishman and published by the Association of Liberal Councillors (now the ALDC).

Nick’s narrative takes us from the ideologically based idea of Community Politics in the 1970s and how it morphed into the quite different concept of Customer Service Politics, which dominates our civic arena today:

There were still activists, but the community newsletters had now generally given up their local branding and become Focus leaflets. More importantly, though, the content of them was now not so much about how the community was going to identify and solve its problems, but how the activists had identified and solved them for them. Well, identified them at least, there’s a reason why “politician points at pothole or other local issue whilst looking glum” has become a cliched photo opportunity, but the cliche signals a bigger truth. Activism was no longer about helping people get the power to solve their own problems, but rather demanding someone at “the council” solve them for them. Rather than “we can help you do things”, the message was now that “something must be done” and “somebody must do something”, but that somebody is almost always somebody else. This was all getting well away from the original idea of community politics, but nobody was complaining too much because it was still successful and was still getting lots of people elected to local government where they could generally do good things.

You can read Nick Barlow’s full article here and the original “Theory and practice of community politics” pamphlet here.

2 Comments

  • Ian 2nd Feb '20 - 2:29pm

    Sadly the people we have working at our party HQ – few of whom have ever put themselves before the electorate in any capacity let alone having ever led a successful campaign – appear to have concluded that it is the mere act of shoving paper through voters’ letterboxes that wins elections – rather than the messaging and content of the leaflets and the track record of our politicians.

  • Paul Holmes 2nd Feb '20 - 3:23pm

    I would love to hear some of the examples of how the originators of Community Politics put this into practice in the 1970’s.

