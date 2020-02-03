Lib Dem councillors – the thin orange line between Britain and the harsh effects of Brexit

We fought hard, we won where we could, but lost where it mattered. Brexit is on the doorstep.

And that’s where we should be too.

A wise man once addressed the European Parliament in the wake of our most successful European elections ever and told us that Brexit is not inevitable. And while that may not be as true as it once was, the most devastating consequences of Brexit for our communities are not as inevitable as they may feel sitting here in the crushing aftermath of a truly momentous step back for Britain.

Brexit Britain still has all the issues we had before the referendum, but will quickly run out of the EU funding we’ve relied on to hold them at bay. For every issue you hear raised on the doorstep in the case for Brexit, there’s a part that local government has to play in solving it.

And this goes far beyond potholes and bin collections. Lib Dem councillors, and indeed Lib Dem councils, must be on the frontline of some of the biggest political battles in post-Brexit Britain.

In the face of austerity and a cabinet hell-bent on making life more difficult for the most vulnerable, councils will be the ones asked to take responsibility for the cruelty the government cannot bring itself to inflict.

For every time the government fails to protect refugees, Lib Dem councils must step up in defiance, like Lib Dem run Cheltenham Borough Council has in becoming a ‘Town of Sanctuary’ for refugees.

For every time the government says it’s getting ’tough’ on benefits, cutting people to the bone who deserve more than the perpetual poverty they see fit for them, Lib Dem councillors must promote modern approaches to the social safety net, like Lib Dem councillors in Hull have in promoting universal basic income.

For every time the government tries to cut our country down we must find a liberal approach to building it back up. Because that’s what patriotism is. We love where we live and who we live with, wherever they’ve joined us from, and defy anyone or anything that stands between us and what’s best for the open, inclusive and united place we call home.

We all love photos of Lib Dems pointing at rubber ducks in flooded potholes, but I want to be able to look back on this dark moment in British history and point to something that means far more. Hope.

For every Lib Dem councillor we elect in 2020, I want us to be able to point to a small part of this hostile environment we’ve made better as a result of being elected.

For every Lib Dem council, I want to be able to point out the cutting edge, truly radical approaches to the biggest issues facing our country that we pioneered in the years to come as they transform the future of our country.

And then we need to do it all over again.

* Alisha Lewis is a former Liberal Democrat MEP's staff member, and future Cheltenham Borough council candidate.