Is it time to ditch referendums?

Is it now time to accept that referendums are no way to decide anything? Or is it time to say that they should only be used, if the result produces a clear majority, of say two thirds of the voters, or 50% of the entire electorate?

The decision to use a referendum to decide major constitutional issues has always appeared, in the past, to be the sensible way to tackle those issues, as people vote at General Elections on a wide range of issues and it was thought that a referendum would give a clear answer on a single issue.

The UK remaining in the EU, or Scotland leaving the UK have both been put to a referendum where the side getting 50% of the vote could claim victory, but it was clear in both cases that people would vote each way for a variety of reasons on both issues, leaving the question, “What is the point of a referendum if it doesn’t clearly answer the question put?”

I never bought into the party line that a second referendum on the EU was a good idea, for two reasons. The first being that, whatever the result, there was no guarantee that we would not be left with exactly the same problems after another referendum that existed after the first one. The other reason was that we did not support a second referendum in Scotland, saying that the referendum result was the end of it, while we were still arguing in Scotland that we should have another EU referendum. It looked to many people that where we liked the result, we would accept it, where we didn’t, we would not.

In the end, when we put “Revoke” to the people in the General Election, it was no surprise to me that the general public were confused, at least, about where we stood.

What we should now do is think about, when, and if, it is ever wise to support a referendum on any issue, and, if so, whether there should be a clear understanding, before the vote, as to what constitutes a victory. Then we should accept the result, whatever it is.

If 50% of the entire electorate, or 66% of those who vote, was put forward as the winning post at either the EU referendum or the Scottish independence referendum, it would be difficult after the event not to accept the result, in the same way as we accept most other elections. Not happy with most people not voting Lib-Dem but accepting that until we have a fair electoral system the result stands.

The SNP will always campaign for independence regardless of their level of support and we should expect nothing less. The Lib Dems will no doubt continue to campaign as a pro-European party.

If we are to ever support another referendum on the EU or anything else, we should not do so with the expectation that 50% plus 1 vote is enough to claim a victory, or the country will no doubt remain as divided after any future referendum vote as they were before it.

* John Barrett was an Edinburgh City Councillor and MP for Edinburgh West, retiring undefeated in 2010.