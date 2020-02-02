Is it time to ditch referendums?

The decision to use a referendum to decide major constitutional issues has always appeared, in the past, to be the sensible way to tackle those issues, as people vote at General Elections on a wide range of issues and it was thought that a referendum would give a clear answer on a single issue.
The UK remaining in the EU, or Scotland leaving the UK have both been put to a referendum where the side getting 50% of the vote could claim victory, but it was clear in both cases that people would vote each way for a variety of reasons on both issues, leaving the question, “What is the point of a referendum if it doesn’t clearly answer the question put?”
I never bought into the party line that a second referendum on the EU was a good idea, for two reasons. The first being that, whatever the result, there was no guarantee that we would not be left with exactly the same problems after another referendum that existed after the first one. The other reason was that we did not support a second referendum in Scotland, saying that the referendum result was the end of it, while we were still arguing in Scotland that we should have another EU referendum. It looked to many people that where we liked the result, we would accept it, where we didn’t, we would not.
In the end, when we put “Revoke” to the people in the General Election, it was no surprise to me that the general public were confused, at least, about where we stood.
What we should now do is think about, when, and if, it is ever wise to support a referendum on any issue, and, if so, whether there should be a clear understanding, before the vote, as to what constitutes a victory. Then we should accept the result, whatever it is.
If 50% of the entire electorate, or 66% of those who vote, was put forward as the winning post at either the EU referendum or the Scottish independence referendum, it would be difficult after the event not to accept the result, in the same way as we accept most other elections. Not happy with most people not voting Lib-Dem but accepting that until we have a fair electoral system the result stands.
The SNP will always campaign for independence regardless of their level of support and we should expect nothing less. The Lib Dems will no doubt continue to campaign as a pro-European party.
If we are to ever support another referendum on the EU or anything else, we should not do so with the expectation that 50% plus 1 vote is enough to claim a victory, or the country will no doubt remain as divided after any future referendum vote as they were before it.
* John Barrett was an Edinburgh City Councillor and MP for Edinburgh West, retiring undefeated in 2010.
While I agree that referenda should be used sparingly and perhaps with super-majorities the 2016 European referendum was a result of the failure of the normal representative political process. It was clear from at least the 2009 that a significant proportion of the electorate was opposed to the direction of travel of the EU. But because both the major parties and almost all the secondary parties supported the EU there was no means of addressing this through the normal p[olitical process. Perhaps if the then Labour government had put the Lisbon Treaty to a referendum (with a simple majority) then the 2016 referedum could have been avoided.
If it was decided that a super majority is needed what do we say to people if there is majority but not one of the required size?
For example it is arguable that the issue of euthanasia could be put to the country in a referendum to what would happen if, as seems likely, there was a majority, but not a super majority. For how long would the question be considered settled? Would any amendment, say, allowing euthanasia of people with non fatal conditions or extending the same rights to children need a further referendum or a simple majority in parliament?
Referenda have been mostly ditched in Germany for very good reasons. On the federal level there are only two mandatory constitutional referendum types – one is in case of enacting a new constitution although that has never been used The other type requires a public vote in case of restructuring the Bundesländer (states).
A disappointing article!
Obviously people tend to like referendums when they go their way and not when they don’t.
But to get rid of referendums is like saying that we should revert to rule by monarchy without elections.
We should as democrats be arguing for more democracy and that means moving away from our current oligarchy in all its forms.
A democracy is like a plane crossing the Atlantic.
It is continually off course but keeps self-correcting and better and quicker than any other form of government.
We should have more rules about referendums.
Allowing x% of the population to demand a referendum and say that you couldn’t have a referendum on the same subject for say 10 years.
I am a unionist and indeed have support for the lib dem position on not having another referendum and in a devolved party it is a question not for me but Scottish lib Dems but it is inconsistent.
And I fear “denying” another indy ref will fuel Scottish resentment and separatist sentiment.
If we’d had referendums on previous European treaties I think we wouldn’t have had Brexir.
We should be out there making our case not sticking our heads in the sand. We should NOT fear the voice of the people. We must encourage it.
To do anything else will be letting down our great lib dem predecessors who did so much to encourage democracy.in this country.
If we had referendums on previous EU treaties it’s highly doubtful that they would have passed and this would simply have increased the pressure for an In/Out referendum earlier. The best way to avoid referendums is to stop treating the electorate as a ratifying mechanism for the political goals of political organisations. In other words seek a viable consensus before acting rather than trying to find ways round the inconvenience of voters retrospectively. Personally, I would prefer a more delegate driven version of democracy to the idea of Parliamentarians as elected leaders. I think the latter is rooted in the old fashioned idea that you don’t question the judgement of honourable gentlemen and is, thus, equally rooted to idea that there is an entitled ruling class.
There have been more than forty referendums in and about the EEC/EC/EU in various states since the formation of the EEC. In every one the same voting system was used with the result being determined by 50% +1 of the votes cast (as codified by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Guidelines).
Most referendums effectively have a built-in super-majority in the form of status quo bias. This is the disproportionate propensity for people to vote for things to remain the same…
‘Status Quo Bias in Decision Making’:
https://ideas.repec.org/a/kap/jrisku/v1y1988i1p7-59.html
‘The Status Quo Bias in Direct Democracy: Empirical Results for Switzerland, 1981 – 1999’:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/255596026_The_Status_Quo_Bias_in_Direct_Democracy_Empirical_Results_for_Switzerland_1981_-_1999
Yes.
Referenda are only legitimate in a Parliamentary Democracy when that Democracy has failed or has reached its limits.
The 2016 Referendum has done our Democracy huge damage, we should have opposed it from the start.
The effect of status quo bias on a (then prospective) EU referendum has been considered before on LDV…
‘How referendums are the most effective way to maintain the status quo & what it means for Lords reform’ [May 2012]:
https://www.libdemvoice.org/referendums-status-quo-house-of-lords-reform-28667.html
I do not like referendums but I do not see how we are getting back in the EU without one. The problem we have is that as the Tories are anti EU, if we were to go back in again, we might find ourselves leaving again soon after with a new government. Unless the Tories diminish and become a minor party, or unless they become pro EU again I do not think the EU would want us back in again.
@Jeff – interesting, I think one of the lessons learnt from the 2016 referendum, is the role of the media: they clearly love simple binary decision making and will happily find wedge issues to create sides and divisions and thus more of a story…
I think if we are to use referenda again then we need laws, that are swiftly enforced, that specify both permitted campaign materials and media coverage.