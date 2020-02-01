Paul Walter

The detail behind the YouGov poll showing Ed Davey ahead in the leadership stakes – thanks to @ProfTimBale

By | Sat 1st February 2020 - 11:55 am

Last Tuesday, I referred to a New Statesman article about a YouGov poll showing Ed Davey well ahead in the future Liberal Democrat leadership contest.

I mentioned in the piece that I was unable to find the data behind the poll.

Julian Heather (@JulianHeather1) kindly messaged Professor Tim Bale at Queen Mary, University of London.

Professor Bale then kindly tweeted a link to the data for the poll, which is here.

The slide shows that 1028 Liberal Democrat members were interviewed between “20th – 6th January 2020”. I am not sure whether that should say “20th December 2019 – 6th January 2020” or “6th – 20th January 2020”.

The group of members was made up of 703 males and 325 females, which seems surprising.

15% of respondents (which is 154 people) said “don’t know”.

Many thanks to both Professor Tim Bale and Julian Heather for their help.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

