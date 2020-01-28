Paul Walter

YouGov poll on Lib Dem leadership: Ed Davey is a country mile ahead (contains caveats)

By | Tue 28th January 2020 - 11:20 am

Stephen Bush has written the following on the New Statesman “The Staggers” blog:

Ed Davey is on course to win the looming Liberal Democrat leadership election, a YouGov poll for the Economic and Social Research Council-funded Party Members Project, run out of the University of Sussex and Queen Mary University has found. YouGov asked members to choose between a field of Ed Davey, Layla Moran and Daisy Cooper, the new MP for St Albans, all of whom are widely tipped to stand. In that field, Davey wins outright in the first round, with 52 per cent of the vote against Moran’s 24 per cent and Cooper’s 9 per cent.

I did a little light Googling to see if I could find the data on this poll.

The first thing that struck me was the vast variety of subjects on which YouGov conducts polls:

How often do you get a song stuck in your head?

 
“Occasionally” said 49%. Well that really adds to the sum total of human knowledge, doesn’t it?

Have you ever worn your pyjamas out in public?

 
(That question seems a bit sexist, by the way). 15% had done so “once or twice”. 79% have not worn their pyjamas in public. Marvellous.

That said the Party Members Project seems an extremely serious project. I just can’t, so far, find any data to back up the poll mentioned in the News Statesman. I looked on the websites and Twitter accounts for YouGov, ESRC Party members project, and the wesbites for Sussex University and Queen Mary University .

If you spot any back-up information please let us know in the comments below.

For example, what is the sample size? 20? 200? 2000? or 2?

There are some cautionary notes even in the News Statesman piece:

42 per cent say they cannot decide yet

 
The piece also notes that much of Ed Davey’s lead is due to him acting as co-leader of the party at the moment and that could all go horribly wrong, dependent on how we do in the May elections.

The 42 per cent undecided tends to give hope to Daisy and Layla, as well as candidates who were not in the rather narrow poll of three names. Christine Jardine and Wera Hobhouse, for example.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

5 Comments

  • David Becket 28th Jan '20 - 11:34am

    They did not ask me!!!!

  • Neil Sandison 28th Jan '20 - 12:08pm

    This could backfire on Ed if the perception is that it is a one horse race .Didnt do Mrs Theresa May much favours as other candidates fell away prior to the the contest Ms Long Bailey is only still in the race because of Unites block vote and Momentum .
    Liberal Democrats deserve a real choice between Ed the continuity candidate and perhaps fresh approaches from outside of the Westmiister bubble where newly elected MPs may bring in more enlightened campaigning methods.

  • Paul Weaver 28th Jan '20 - 12:22pm

    > “Have you ever worn your pyjamas out in public?” – That question seems a bit sexist

    OK, you’ve lost me

  • John 28th Jan '20 - 1:07pm

    After the results of the recent election and mistakes made, I feel experience and a safe pair of hands is what is needed next. It seems Yougov found the same result implied.

