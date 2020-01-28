YouGov poll on Lib Dem leadership: Ed Davey is a country mile ahead (contains caveats)

Ed Davey is on course to win the looming Liberal Democrat leadership election, a YouGov poll for the Economic and Social Research Council-funded Party Members Project, run out of the University of Sussex and Queen Mary University has found. YouGov asked members to choose between a field of Ed Davey, Layla Moran and Daisy Cooper, the new MP for St Albans, all of whom are widely tipped to stand. In that field, Davey wins outright in the first round, with 52 per cent of the vote against Moran’s 24 per cent and Cooper’s 9 per cent.

Stephen Bush has written the following on the New Statesman “The Staggers” blog

I did a little light Googling to see if I could find the data on this poll.

The first thing that struck me was the vast variety of subjects on which YouGov conducts polls:

How often do you get a song stuck in your head?



“Occasionally” said 49%. Well that really adds to the sum total of human knowledge, doesn’t it?

Have you ever worn your pyjamas out in public?



(That question seems a bit sexist, by the way). 15% had done so “once or twice”. 79% have not worn their pyjamas in public. Marvellous.

That said the Party Members Project seems an extremely serious project. I just can’t, so far, find any data to back up the poll mentioned in the News Statesman. I looked on the websites and Twitter accounts for YouGov, ESRC Party members project, and the wesbites for Sussex University and Queen Mary University .

If you spot any back-up information please let us know in the comments below.

For example, what is the sample size? 20? 200? 2000? or 2?

There are some cautionary notes even in the News Statesman piece:

42 per cent say they cannot decide yet



The piece also notes that much of Ed Davey’s lead is due to him acting as co-leader of the party at the moment and that could all go horribly wrong, dependent on how we do in the May elections.

The 42 per cent undecided tends to give hope to Daisy and Layla, as well as candidates who were not in the rather narrow poll of three names. Christine Jardine and Wera Hobhouse, for example.

