Huawei and 5G – a Liberal Democrat approach

Starting with the Sunday Times , several media sources have reported that the Cabinet was facing a massive split on whether to allow the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei to supply major parts of the UK’s new 5G network. The company has been prohibited from supplying critical components into the US and Australian networks and Donald Trump has reportedly urged Boris Johnson to ban Huawei in the UK. How the UK should deal with Chinese high-tech companies is not just restricted to this issue alone – and whatever decision the British cabinet takes on Tuesday is unlikely to be the final word – it goes also to the heart of the future trading relationship with China and the UK, as well as with the US.

Since the takeover of Plessey by Siemens (and their subsequent withdrawal from the telecommunications domain) and BT’s focussing on services, the UK has had no independent telecommunications equipment supplier. In the past, the country has relied on European companies, such as Ericsson, Nokia and Alcatel, or US companies such as Cisco to supply much of its infrastructure. Few concerns have been raised about potential security issues or backdoors into this equipment (although these are suspected to be present as has been reported in the past).

In the first to third generations of mobile equipment there were few technology developers outside of these companies (although Japan had some domestic suppliers for its own unique standards). The development of the fourth generation LTE standard and, more recently, the 5G standard, has changed all of that and both Chinese and South Korean suppliers have been increasingly active in developing new technology and working on standardization of the communications system.

At a conference last Friday (23 January) the Berlin-based firm, IPLYTICS showed some of their research – commissioned by the German Ministry of Economic Affairs – which showed how active Huawei and other companies from China had been in developing the technology and filing patents applications. A chart presented at the conference showed that Huawei had presented over 26,000 suggestions for technology standardization – more than any other company.

Not only were Chinese companies active in developing the technology, they were also a leading filer of patent applications as another chart showed.

This clearly shows that even if the UK chooses not to buy Huawei equipment, there will be a need to licence in the technology (and indeed Huawei has agreed to supply its intellectual property in this space for a fee to all comers). It may mean a delay in building up the infrastructure as other suppliers will need to be chosen – and this will also add to costs.

So what should we do as Liberal Democrats? It’s not going to be practical or economic to exclude Huawei from the UK’s national telecommunications infrastructure. However, as the head of GCHQ said last year at a conference reported in the Financial Times, it’s important that we need to understand the extent of China’s technological ambitions. The Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre has been set up and in a recent report stated that the real issues relate to the quality of Huawei’s software and its underlying defects. That should be our real concern, rather than nebulous fears of potential backdoors that are known only to the Chinese authorities and exploited by them.

* Robert Harrison is a technology advocate based in Germany. He is the Chair of the Liberal Democrats in Europe and was recently elected to the Federal Policy Committee. He is a director and board advisor to a number of technology companies.