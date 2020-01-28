We need a new international narrative

For the last four years the Liberal Democrats have been intensely focused on stopping Brexit, but we cannot ignore the fact that we failed to win that argument and Brexit is going to happen next Friday. Many of us hope that at some stage in the future Britain will rejoin the European Union. However, we need to adjust to the new reality. There is a strong case for crafting a clear political narrative that addresses major domestic problems such as the strain on public services (including the NHS), homelessness and the growing gap between rich and poor. But it would be wrong to concentrate only on national or local concerns, important though these are.

The Conservative government is championing the notion of a Global Britain, which they see largely as an economic concept, export-oriented and with more than a whiff of imperial nostalgia. Though commercial relations with our European neighbours are bound to remain significant, whatever the outcome of EU-UK trade talks, greater emphasis will be put on reaching out to other markets around the world. This will probably involve closer diplomatic ties with countries that do not necessarily share all our values.

I believe this all means that the Liberal Democrats need to shape an alternative international narrative that is values-based, in particular promoting the principles of human rights and environmental responsibility. Human rights are under siege in many parts of the world, from China to Cameroon. And as we have seen from recent statements by the US President and the Australian Prime Minister, powerful forces resist accepting the urgent demand to respond to climate change. It’s all too tempting as Liberal Democrats, having had our fingers burned in last month’s general election, to refocus entirely on pavement politics, at which we remain especially adept. But we should simultaneously lift our gaze up from potholes and reassert our belief in international cooperation, a global rules-based order (including respect for human rights and sustainability). The old Liberal Party, as a founder member of Liberal International, had a slogan “If You’re Liberal, You’re International!” It is time to resuscitate that spirit and to make the Liberal Democrats the natural home for people who have a truly global vision, as well as a passion for justice and transparency.

* Jonathan Fryer is the new Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee.