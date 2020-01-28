28 January 2020 – the overnight press release

Electoral Commission must investigate ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign

Responding to the The National Audit Office’s comments that the “Get ready for Brexit” campaign failed to significantly impact the public’s level of preparedness for Brexit, former Public Accounts Committee member and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

What a colossal waste of taxpayers money. This damning report shows what we knew all along: the Conservative government’s ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign was an expensive propaganda stunt designed ahead of the election to help no one but Boris Johnson stay in Number 10.

Once again the Tories are misusing their powers at the expense of our democracy. Given how poorly this campaigned performed it should be referred to the Electoral Commission and be included as part of the Tory general election spend.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold the Tory government to account over their disastrous plans for our country.