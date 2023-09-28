Dropping the 1p tax rise has political costs too

It’s easy to forget how little even politically engaged voters see of our conferences. Some family members – middle-class voters in a rural Conservative seat, environmentally inclined and still considering who to vote for next year – saw just one headline from the past, and it was “Lib Dems drop pledge to raise income tax”.

Their verdict? “Disappointing”.

Changes to a major policy are something to be done with caution and care. Any political benefits of a change need to be weighed against the costs. Shifting positions can weaken a party’s brand, making it less clear to voters what we stand for unless we have a powerful narrative to explain why circumstances demand such a change. Shifts also need to be weighed carefully for credibility, especially when it comes to taxation policy, the shoulders on which the costs of building a liberal society need to be carried.

Dropping the 1p income tax increase, frankly, fails such an analysis. The truth is that dropping one of our longest-standing pledges weakens a party brand that, as John Curtice pointed out at conference, is already getting eaten away at by Labour and the Greens as voters don’t know where we stand. It weakens it at both ends too, reducing our ability to show ourselves as a fiscally credible progressive alternative and coming at a real cost to liberal spending priorities. Fixing the NHS, repairing our social safety net – these won’t be cheap, and voters will see past any pretence to the contrary.

The line that our leadership, like that of Labour, are opting for on tax is that it wouldn’t be “credible” to raise taxes more than the Conservatives. But raising taxes more than the Conservatives is exactly what voters expect parties of the centre-left to do: it’s priced in to voters’ expectations of our manifestos. Not only that, but the nature of the UK’s challenges right now creates another enormous credibility risk for the party. The investments we need in public services, social security, and green development are very large indeed, and there is no credible way to prevent those services from further degradation, build green homes and infrastructure, and achieve carbon emission reductions at the speed we need without being able to fund larger state interventions. One cannot turn up to a burning building with a child’s sippy-cup of water and credibly claim to be a fireman.

The party political risks are also significant. When we face a general election, we will have a far larger electorate than for our by-election wins, who will be far more motivated by national and online messaging and will include many people less inclined to read focus leaflets. On repairing public services, allowing the Tories to keep up with us on what funding we can pledge and opening ourselves up to attacks from a resurgent Green Party may lead key segments of voters to decide against voting our way in seats that we ought to be pulling out of Conservative hands. If we want voters to back us to stop the Tories, we need to make it clear that we represent a meaningful difference and are willing to not just end Tory incompetence and psychodrama but also Tory neglect of the services and security nets that people up and down the UK rely on. Dropping the 1p increase sends precisely the wrong message to many voters, and reduces the extent to which we can credibly offer a strong alternative to the Conservatives.

We should recognise this move for what it was – a misstep that damaged our economic credibility at a time when we need to be building it. It would be embarrassing for the leadership to reinstate the 1p move before the general election, but a search should urgently be underway to find a new tax package to make up for this self-inflicted shortfall, with the possibility of reintroducing it kept on the table. We need clear, honest, credible policies on tax – and we should recognise better the real political risks we take by ducking the challenge of raising revenues.

* James Baillie is a member and activist from Breckland and a former chair of the Lib Dems' Radical Association. He lives and works in Vienna, Austria, as a historian specialising in digital methods and on the history of the Caucasus region. He blogs about politics at thoughtsofprogress.wordpress.com.